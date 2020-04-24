Hubbell Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
/EIN News/ -- SHELTON, CT, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 29, 2020.
Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of high quality, reliable electrical products and utility solutions for a broad range of customer and end market applications. With 2019 revenues of $4.6 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.
######
Contact: Dan Innamorato
Hubbell Incorporated
40 Waterview Drive
P.O Box 1000
Shelton, CT 06484
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.