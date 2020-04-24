Honduras - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

MIC calls off talks with Liberty Global for Tigo Honduras merger

Honduras is among the poorest countries in Central America and has long been plagued by an unstable political framework which has rendered telecom sector reform difficult. This has created real difficulties for telcos as well as consumers. Fixed-line teledensity, at only 5.9%, is significantly lower than the Latin American and Caribbean average. Poor fixed-line infrastructure has been exacerbated by low investment and topographical difficulties which have made investment in rural areas unattractive or uneconomical. Consequently, the internet has been slow to develop: DSL and cable modem technologies are available but are relatively expensive and thus take-up has been low thus far, while higher speed services are largely restricted to the major urban centres. Nevertheless, the demand for broadband is steadily increasing and there are been some investment in network upgrades to fibre-based infrastructure.

On the positive side, these factors have encouraged consumer take-up of mobile services, a sector where there is lively competition supported by international investment. Even so, mobile penetration is substantially below the regional average. Revenue growth from the mobile sector looks promising in coming years as operators invest in their networks, expand their reach and upgrade their capabilities to accommodate mobile broadband services. Mobile data as a proportion of overall mobile revenue has increased steadily, though low-end SMS services will continue to account for the bulk of data revenue for some years.

Political developments during the last few years have not facilitated the much-needed reform of legislation governing the telecoms sector. Partly this is due to political stalemate and ineffective legislators, but underlying the difficulties are the close ties between executives at the incumbent Hondutel and key members of the government.

BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.

On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.

Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.

The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.

Key Developments:

MIC ends talks to merge Central American units with Liberty Latin America;

Regulator preps for multi-spectrum auction aimed at attracting a fourth mobile player;

Claro and Tigo extend LTE services;

Universal Access program providing free internet services to public schools;

Tigo Money mobile cash transfer service signs up more than one million users;

Tigo launches satellite service;

Spectrum auction encourages mobile broadband services take-up;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to December 2018, telcos' operational data updates to Q1 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.

Assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Hondutel, Comunitel, MultiData, Millicom (Tigo), Digicel, América Móvil (Claro).

Key statistics

Country overview

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector Economic considerations and responses Mobile devices Subscribers Infrastructure

Telecommunications market Historical overview

Regional Latin America Market Comparison Telecom Maturity Index by tier Top-tier – Market Leaders Middle-tier – Market Challengers Bottom-tier – Market Emergents South America Telecom Maturity Index Central America Telecom Maturity Index TMI versus GDP Mobile and mobile broadband penetration Fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Regulatory environment Regulatory authority Privatisation DR-CAFTA Foreign investment Telecom sector liberalisation ‘Telephony For All’ program

Fixed network operators Hondutel Tele+ (Comunitel) MultiData

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network International infrastructure Interconnection with other Central American countries Submarine cable networks Satellite networks Infrastructure developments Wireless Local Loop (WLL) Internet Exchange Point (IXP)

Fixed-line broadband market Introduction and statistical overview Broadband statistics Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks Major ISPs and broadband players Community Telecentres

Mobile market Market analysis Mobile statistics Mobile voice Mobile data Mobile broadband Regulatory issues Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Spectrum auctions Mobile infrastructure 4G (LTE) 3G Major mobile operators Tigo Honduras Claro Honduras Hondutel Movil Digicel Mobile applications M-money

Glossary of abbreviations

Related reports

List of Tables

Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities - Honduras – 2018

Table 2 – Evolution of GDP in Honduras – 2000 – 2018

Table 3 – Telecom sector revenue – 2000 – 2016

Table 4 – Tax revenue from telecom services – 2014 – 2016

Table 5 – Fixed line national traffic – 2015 – 2018

Table 6 – Hondutel revenue – 2011 – 2017

Table 7 – Hondutel net profit – 2005 – 2015; 2016 – 2017

Table 8 – Telecom sector revenue – 2011- 2014

Table 9 – Historic - Fixed lines in service by operator – 1996 – 2011

Table 10 – Historic - Fixed lines in service – 1996 – 2009

Table 11 – Fixed lines in service by operator – 2005 – 2019

Table 12 – International bandwidth – 2000 – 2018

Table 13 – International bandwidth per user – 2007 – 2016

Table 14 – Internet household penetration – 2010 – 2019

Table 15 – Historic - Internet users and penetration rate – 1997 – 2009

Table 16 – Internet users and penetration rate – 2010 – 2019

Table 17 – Fixed-line broadband subscribers – 2010 – 2019

Table 18 – DSL and cable broadband subscribers – 2014 – 2016

Table 19 – Historic - Mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 1997 – 2009

Table 20 – Mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 2010 – 2019

Table 21 – Mobile prepaid and postpaid subscribers – 2015- 2018

Table 22 – Mobile prepaid/postpaid ratio – 1997 – 2018

Table 23 – Blended mobile ARPU – 2012- 2015

Table 24 –Mobile voice traffic – 2014 – 2018

Table 25 –Mobile messaging traffic – 2014 – 2018

Table 26 – Active mobile broadband subscribers – 2010 – 2019

Table 27 – Tigo mobile subscribers – 2000 – 2019

Table 28 – Tigo financial data – 2015 – 2019

Table 29 – Tigo Money users – 2014 – 2015

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Latin America –Overall Telecoms Maturity Index

Chart 2 – Latin America Telecoms Maturity Index – Market Leaders Category

Chart 3 – Latin America Telecoms Maturity Index – Market Challengers Category

Chart 4 – Latin America Telecoms Maturity Index – Market Laggards Category

Chart 5 – South America –Telecoms Maturity Index by country

Chart 6 – Central America –Telecoms Maturity Index by country

Chart 7 – Latin America Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita

Chart 8 – Latin America mobile subscriber penetration versus mobile broadband penetration

Chart 9 – Latin America fixed broadband penetration versus mobile broadband penetration

Chart 10 – Fixed line national traffic – 2015 – 2018

Chart 11 – Fixed lines in service by operator – 2005 – 2019

Chart 12 – Internet users and penetration rate – 2000 – 2019

Chart 13 – Fixed-line broadband subscribers – 2010 – 2019

Chart 14 – Mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 2005 – 2019

Chart 15 – Active mobile broadband subscribers – 2010 – 2018

Chart 16 – Tigo financial data – 2015 – 2019

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – Generalised Market Characteristics by Market Segment

Exhibit 2 – South America - Key Characteristics of Telecoms Markets by Country

Exhibit 3 – Central America - Key Characteristics of Telecoms Markets by Country

Exhibit 4 – Major submarine cable networks connecting Honduras

Exhibit 5 – Spectrum band allocations for LTE – 2013

Exhibit 6 – Spectrum auction awards – October 2013









