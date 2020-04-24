Hungary - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Hungary’s telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors. Subjects include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;

Facts, figures and statistics;

Industry and regulatory issues;

Infrastructure developments;

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;

Mobile Voice and Data Markets;

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);

Mobile subscribers and ARPU;

Broadband market forecasts;

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;

Market liberalisation and industry issues;

Telecoms operators – privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G).

Researcher:- Henry Lancaster

Current publication date:- May 2014 (13th Edition)

Current publication date:- October 2019 (18th Edition)

Executive Summary

Hungary’s MNOs prepare for imminent multi-spectrum auction for 5G services

As in many other markets in the region, in Hungary the number of fixed-lines, as also fixed-line revenue, has been affected by the changing consumer use of such services and by the trend for fixed-to-mobile substitution. Operators have thus looked to bundled services to boost revenue, a strategy which encouraged Vodafone Group to acquire UPC Hungary in mid-2019.

Hungary benefits from one of the most developed telecom infrastructures in the region. Services based on 5G are anticipated shortly after the multi-spectrum auction to be held in November 2019, while the incumbent telco Maygar Telecom, which already provides a gigabit service to over a third of premises, is fast replacing its legacy copper networks with fibre.

The broadband market has effective infrastructure-based competition, with an extensive cable network competing against DSL services and a vibrant and rapidly expanding fibre sector. The regulator has also introduced a number of measures aimed at promoting market competition, which is pushing the drive for higher speed platforms and encouraging operators to invest in technology upgrades with a focus on fibre deployments. As a result, Hungary now has the highest fixed broadband penetration in Eastern Europe, and by mid-2019 superfast networks accounted for about 72% of all fixed broadband connections.

The dynamic mobile market is served by three mobile network operators and a small number of MVNOs. Mobile penetration is relatively high for the region, and there remains considerable growth in mobile broadband services delivered via upgraded networks. Revenue growth is focused on mobile data as operators struggle with competition and regulated tariff reductions, as well as reduced MTRs.

Maygar Telekom is at the forefront of 5G developments, supported by the government, universities, other telcos and vendors forming the Hungarian 5G Coalition. 5G services from all three network operators are expected in 2020.

This report provides an overview of Hungary’s telecoms market, highlighting regulatory developments, the major operators, fixed-line network infrastructure and a range of statistics. The report also covers the mobile voice and data sectors, including a review of regulations and operator strategies for adopting new technologies. In addition, the report reviews the fixed and wireless broadband market, including market analyses, statistics and subscriber forecasts to 2024.

BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.

On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.

Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.

The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.

Key developments:

Vodafone Group acquires UPC Hungary from Liberty Global;

Telcos strike deal with the government to extend broadband to underserved areas;

Utility Tax amendments favouring superfast broadband network roll-outs;

FttX subscriber base reaches 800,000;

Maygar Telecom steps up e-health initiatives;

Regulator preps for multi-spectrum auction, disallows Digi Telecom from bidding;

DIGIMobil launches an LTE service;

Amended access regulations incorporate fibre and cable infrastructure sharing;

Maygar Telekom launches NB-IoT platform;

Magyar Telekom and Telenor Hungary expand LTE coverage through joint network;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to June 2019, telcos' financial and operating data to Q2 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Companies mentioned in this report:

Maygar Telecom, UPC Hungary, Vodafone Hungary, Hungarotel, GTS Datanet, B2B Europe, T-Mobile Hungary, Telenor Hungary, Invitel, Antenna Hungaria





Key statistics

Country overview

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector Economic considerations and responses Mobile devices Subscribers Infrastructure

Telecommunications market Telecom tax Internet tax Utility Tax Regional European market comparison Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier TMI versus GDP Mobile and mobile broadband penetration Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Regulatory environment Historical overview Unified Telecommunications Act 2001 Electronic Communications Act 2003 Regulatory authority Telecom sector liberalisation Privatisation Interconnect Access Number Portability (NP) Carrier selection (CS) and carrier preselection (CPS)

Fixed network operators Introduction Magyar Telekom International expansion Digi Telecom/Invitel Monor B2B Europe Antenna Hungária

Telecommunications infrastructure National telecom network Magyar Telekom Alternative operators International infrastructure Wholesaling

Broadband market Introduction and statistical overview Market analysis Broadband statistics Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) Networks Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Networks Fibre-To-The-Premises (FTTP) Other fixed broadband services Wi-Fi Satellite broadband

Digital economy e-Government Infrastructure e-health e-commerce e-education

Mobile communications Market analysis Mobile statistics Mobile data Mobile broadband Regulatory issues GSM licences 3G licence awards Multi-Spectrum auction 900MHZ Spectrum 450MHZ Spectrum 3.4GHZ Auction – 5G Mobile Termination Rates (MTRS) Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Roaming SIM card registration Mobile infrastructure 5G 4G (LTE) 3G GSM Other infrastructure developments Major mobile operators T-Mobile Hungary (MTEL) Telenor Hungary Vodafone Hungary Digi Mobile MPVI Mobil Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) Mobile content and applications m-Commerce m-Marketing

Appendix – Historic data

Glossary of abbreviations

