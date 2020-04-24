In homestretch of campaign to aid COVID-19 relief, LiveAuctioneers reports ‘success beyond all expectations’

This pair of late 19th/early 20th century Chinese vases sold for $5,200 (incl. buyer’s premium) in Freeman’s April 7, 2020 auction and generated a charitable donation. Image courtesy of Freeman’s An original, signed self-portrait by author Jack Kerouac sold for $16,250 (incl. buyer’s premium) in University Archives’ March 25, 2020 auction and generated a charitable donation. Image courtesy of University Archives

Global bidding platform proudly supports Meals on Wheels America, pledges generous donation with each new winner alongside stimulus package for auction houses

The response from auction houses and bidders has been overwhelming. Auctioneers feel confident conducting ‘online-only’ sales on LiveAuctioneers because they’re seeing new bidders participating.” — Phil Michaelson, CEO LiveAuctioneers

NEW YORK, N.Y., UNITED STATES , April 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the month of April, LiveAuctioneers , industry-leading provider of Internet live-bidding and marketing services to more than 6,000 auction houses worldwide, has implemented its greatest charitable initiative to date.To assist both its auction-house partners and major nonprofit organizations directly responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, LiveAuctioneers is finding new bidders and encouraging them to shop online from home for art and collectibles from local auction businesses. There are more than 290,000 objects available for bidding on LiveAuctioneers.com right now. All first purchases made from mid-March through the end of April by bidders who are new to LiveAuctioneers automatically generate a donation to support the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund as well as global COVID-19 response initiatives. This relief effort has already attracted more than 72,000 new bidders – with a nearly 100% increase in winners year over year – and driven over $3 million in sales from these bidders to local auction-house partners.To further assist small businesses at a time when most are under government order to keep their physical galleries closed to visitors, LiveAuctioneers is waiving listing fees through April 30 for any auction company’s first automated, online-only auction facilitated by LiveAuctioneers, and creating a custom website for the client at no charge.“The response from auction houses and bidders has been overwhelming. New online bidders have now spent over $3 million buying rare items they’ve only seen in photos. Auctioneers feel confident conducting ‘online-only’ sales on LiveAuctioneers because they’re seeing new bidders participating,” said LiveAuctioneers CEO Phil Michaelson. “While the total donation will be announced in early May, we believe our contribution will help Meals on Wheels in local communities across the country to meet the increased demand for nutritious meals that can keep our seniors safe and healthy, in addition to supporting international COVID-19 relief. It’s a success beyond all expectations.”LiveAuctioneers’ charitable campaign concludes at midnight on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Auctioneers who would like to learn more about automated online-only auctions are encouraged to contact LiveAuctioneers by calling 888-600-BIDS (2437), ext. 2; or emailing support@liveauctioneers.com. Anyone who would like to stay inside and support local businesses, with a portion of proceeds of new-buyer first purchases going to COVID-19 relief, can see upcoming auctions of art, jewelry, collectibles and more at https://www.liveauctioneers.com/ * First-time customers only, limit of one per household. Applicable to first item purchased now through April 30, 2020 12AM EDT. Eighty percent of LiveAuctioneers’ net revenue from the first item won will be donated to charity. Maximum donation of $1,000.00 per household.# # #



