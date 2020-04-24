Document360 Secures the First Position at GoodFirms Among the Top Knowledge Management Software - 2020

Best Knowledge Management Software

GoodFirms spotlights Document360 for offering customized knowledge based software for businesses.

WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Document360 is renowned as one of the best-performing knowledge management software. It assists the organizations in gathering the power of their own business and utilizing it to enhance their daily operations incrementally. Thus, Document360 has secured the first position at GoodFirms among the Best Knowledge Management Software.

GoodFirms is an internationally recognized B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform. It builds a bridge for service seekers to associate with the best software and IT development companies effortlessly. The research team of GoodFirms.co conducts a profound assessment to evaluate each firm following three main key factors that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability.

Further, these elements are subdivided into several metrics, such as determining the complete portfolio, years of experience, market penetration, and client reviews. Hence, all the service providers obtain the scores focusing on metrics and then get indexed in the list of top software companies.

Document360 has achieved a remarkable place at GoodFirms for delivering top-notch software that offers the ability to various firms to learn more intuitively and innovate better through the knowledge sharing process and software.

Checkout Couple of Client Reviews for Document360:

“Extremely easy to use, powerful analytics, easy integration on the website. Very scalable for our business needs. I really like the simplicity of Document360. My overall experience with Document360 has been exceedingly positive”.-By John Momrick, Quality Assurance Engineer at TEKsystems

“The version control makes it easy to maintain multiple versions of a document. The most important backup/restore feature allowing users to choose a manual or automatic system backup is brilliant. The editor comes with cool features like on-screen preview and the full design preview. We can completely focus on the content and not worry about the formatting.”-By Eugene Mathews, Inventory Retail Consultant at CVS Health

The tool Document360 is a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) knowledge base platform. It allows you to maintain and create software and project documentation accurately and straightforwardly.

Document360 is known to provide the most excellent authoring experience as it has the potential to be customized as per the requisites from small to large scale enterprises. It has uncomplicated configure capabilities that make it effortless to manage multiple project documentation, set numerous users, and view the analytics that will assist you in keeping your knowledge base content fresh and relevant.

The system also allows the creation of a document where end-users get control of the font, layout, and design of the knowledgebase. Custom CSS and HTML can be added to articles, too, so authors can build unique pages that are attractive as well as helpful to customers.

With the help of this system, the authors can get a productive discussion platform for hassle-free collaboration and to manage knowledge base articles. Moreover, Document360 offers an appealing free trial to help potential clients to try all its features firsthand.

Take a look at the Document360 Features as a Knowledge Management Software:

Access Control

Cataloging/Categorization

Collaboration

Discussion Boards

Knowledge Base Management

Reporting & Analytics

Search/Filter

Self Service Portal

About Document360:

Document360 is a magnificent knowledge management system designed to facilitate the procedure of creating a knowledge base. The software guides in the creation process with its built-in customization tools, category manager, and version control capabilities. Through the software, you can easily make a customer-facing knowledge base with an intuitive user interface.

About GoodFirms:

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient knowledge management software that delivers results to its clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.



