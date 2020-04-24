TOPVISION Recently Introduced New Vision Inspection Systems for Devices

Visual Inspection Machine 1 Visual Inspection Machine 2 Visual Inspection Machine 3

TOPVISION has launched their new vision inspection systems. This new range of devices offers accurate product positioning and surface defects.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- TOPVISION announces the arrival of its new inspection systems which comprises the latest technology to acquire perfection and smooth operations of the devices. The company is always thriving to be on the top of the industry with its premium services. Already this company has a plethora of visual inspection machine to choose from. However, this new launch will keep them ahead in the market in upcoming years.These latest devices support XYZ turbo motor that is specially curated to manufacture plastic and rubber parts of telephones, mobile phones, computers and other several advanced electronic products. To avoid repeated human checking process, they have configured vision inspection systems which inspect each part automatically.The company offers static vision measuring devices which are apt for the products which are big in size, and surface structure is complex. Human inspections often can be faulty, but with an inspection system, the investigation will be flawless. The device will have a customised platform in accord with the size and complexity of products. The defects if any will be seen through cameras which are set on upper level of devices and these come with an optional numbers maximum of 10. Along with that, the company also proposes a desktop version of vision inspection devices for relatively small parts which will be best-fitted for plastic, rubber, hardware and other small portions.The spokesperson of the company said, “We spend most of our workers to detect defective products which eventually wastes a lot of time. Hence we thought of this device for the longest of time, and finally, we have become successful in developing this. We are overwhelmed by the response we are getting for the devices. Hopefully, this innovation will effectively turn down the minor defects which we occasionally used to encounter.” He also added, “Quality is the heart of our company, and we believe that these products will only enhance this aspect.”Apart from the new range of devices, this company has a wide variety of vision machines which include automated optical inspection machine for full size die cutting products, CCD visual inspection equipment European regulation machine, full-size precision testing equipment and many others. On top of that, they also provide tailor-made custom equipment to meet the specific requirements of their customers. In this custom device section, the professional experts design their software and hardware, which will be adjoined to the main devices accordingly.One of the primary reasons for their fame and goodwill in the industry is their quality control. They believe only in giving quality services to each of their customers. Hence every unit of their order is being checked by a quality control team before shipment. Another aspect which makes any company stand out in this competitive world of business is after-sale services. In this aspect also they excel as they do not limit their services only during the selling of any particular device, they take responsibility to install them examining the best possible position and promptly initiate servicing if that is required.This company aspire to top position with their hard work and dedication, and they have proved that right once again by launching their innovative range of inspection systems.About the company:One of the prominent names in the Visual Inspection Devices manufacturing industry of China, TOPVISION has acquired its place in the top position for their reputation of almost 18 years. With the zeal for development and research, this company has a strength of more than 70 senior personnel in the R&D department for machine vision system and industrial automation engineering. Most of the top technicians of the company are from brands like HUAWEI, BYD, FOXCONN and other renowned global enterprises. In 2013 the company has also won the title of “National High Tech Enterprise” and gained aid from Shenzhen government for a few innovations and patents. In 2014, Sipotek Company started a software R&D centre in Shanghai, concentrating on 3D machine vision system. To extend better services to eastern market, they also set up Anhui branch in 2018, and by now it becomes deputy general of SONY industrial vision system in Southern regions.



