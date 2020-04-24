SIPOTEK Has Set a Benchmark by Launching Half-Automatic and Fully-Automatic Vision Inspection Machine

aoi machine logo

SIPOTEK has made a record by introducing their new half-automatic and fully-automatic vision inspection machine.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the most reputed companies in China, SIPOTEK deals with a wide range of visual inspection machine . But their latest launch of half and fully automatic inspection machine has raised the standard of them as after a very short period the praises and positive reviews have started to flow in. The machine vision inspection technology is any day superior to human eyes, and they are curated by the experts of this field; hence customers can be assured of the quality and longevity of this product range.This new collection of machines is unique in more than one ways. For example, the speed of SIPTOK vision inspection system is up to 1200 units per minute while eliminating negative items. Since best technologies have been used to design these machines; they can function continuously for 24 hours if necessary. This product range also comes with different variants like half automated one camera based inspection machine and fully automated vision guided manufacturing solution.The simple one camera machine is developed for dimensional measurement or surface defects identification. As the name suggests, it only contains one CCD industrial camera with 1.6 megapixel and high-resolution. This machine is a manual one. These cameras are already installed with templates; therefore, the users only need to press the on button, and the screen will appear before them with red and green marks. The machine is very easy to operate, and as the company claims, any beginner can learn to navigate it within three minutes.The fully automated version of this inspection machine has already become their best selling models. It is fully automatic from feeding to rejecting. Unlike the half-automated version, this variant is equipped with 2-8 sets of cameras which can capture photos from different angles. It also provides a motion assist. There is also an attached vibration bowl feeder, which will initiate the start.The spokesperson of the company said, “Continue push for innovation to find more performing solution that those are present currently, has made us possible to launch this newest collection. The quality in SIPTOK is not supposed; it is created. We believe in simple keywords: innovation, control and flexibility.” This company is always on the lookout to deliver its very best services to its valuable customers. To safeguard customers’ interest, they have patented and crafted two devices which can be adjusted to any Sipotek machine. These are two advanced optical technologies- Uninterrupted parting line images and multiple images one shot which are accurate and provide meticulous control on any part of a system.Apart from this innovation, the company has highly functional custom design visual inspection systems . This new advancement proves to be beneficial for several customers as these machines are customised solely depending on the requirement of a particular customer. According to the need, the experts design even the software and hardware installed into the devices, from scratch for detailed specification and optimum results.With a hard-earned reputation and goodwill, the company is capable of satiating the need for any technological or smart vision inspection device. Their service is, however, not limited to the sales of the products. They take care of everything from selling the machines to its installation and after-sales service.About the company:No.1 manufacturer of visual inspection machine, SIPOTEK is a leading company from China. With the experience of almost 18 years, they are meeting the rising demands of control and vision inspection machines for the ever-growing industrial market. They are located in Shenzhen city, and they design and manufacture high-quality CCD vision inspection systems with the help of artificial vision technology. With their advanced and quality products and avant-grade R&D department, they are fulfilling the needs of their customers form different department and sectors across the globe. They also provide a custom designing option in catalog machines which is equipped with new tools or software and also efficiently creates ad hoc solution.

Shenzhen Sipotek Technology Co., Ltd.



