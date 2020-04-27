Lori Randich Receives Private Money Lending Education Award

Lori Randich

California Mortgage Association Presents its Highest Honor

Lori Randich has exhibited the highest standards, both as Education Chair and as a presenter.” — Joffrey Long

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lori Randich, Education Chair of the California Mortgage Association , (CMA) received its highest honor, the Phillip M. Adleson Education Award. CMA, the leader in education, legislative advocacy and networking in private money lending, presents the award each year to an individual who has made outstanding contributions in education for private money lenders, loan servicers, and those involved in raising capital in the form of trust deed investments.The award was presented by Joffrey Long, who sponsors the award on behalf of CMA. “Lori Randich has exhibited the highest standards, both as Education Chair and as a presenter,” said Long. Ms. Randich has chaired the CMA Education Committee since 2015 and has guided CMA’s Education Committee through the production of three, two-day live seminars, as well as a number of educational webinars, each year. Since the Covid-19 Pandemic and related closures, she oversaw the production of a series of critical webinars and conference calls, assisting the industry in adapting to changes that have occurred. She frequently participates in authoring and actual presentation of many live seminar and webinar sessions. She is known for her thoroughly researched and well-prepared presentations.A licensed real estate broker, Ms. Randich is a graduate of UC Berkeley and the College of San Mateo.She is Executive Vice President of Redwood Mortgage Corp. , a private money lender and loan servicer in San Mateo, CA.The late Phillip M. Adleson, Attorney and former General Counsel for CMA, was first to receive the award. He was known for his clearly articulated presentations as well as the extensive written materials that accompanied them. Other distinguished recipients of the award were Richard Temme, President of Woodland Hills Mortgage and Dennis Doss, Attorney at DossLaw, both who have made many in-depth presentations to the private money real estate lending industry over the past four decades.CMA is well known among private money lenders, loan brokers, loan servicers, attorneys, regulators, and service providers to the industry as the “gold standard” in education for private money lenders. Its programs cover many areas that are critical to makers and arrangers of loans, as well as to loan servicers, including:• Making or arranging real estate loans under licenses issued by the California Department of Real Estate, theCalifornia Department of Business Oversight, or under other licensing methods or exemptions• Loan documents, including the forms, disclosures and agreements for making, arranging, and servicing privatemoney loans, as well as loan documents relative to investment in trust deeds by private investors• Structuring business models in private money lending, including the choice of licensing methods, methods ofraising investor capital and determination of loan servicing procedures• Raising capital for trust deed investments from private money investors, possible exemptions for securitiesregistration, investor disclosures, and determination of the suitability of different trust deed investments,based on the sophistication, experience, and financial goals of various investors• Management of mortgage funds, or “pools,” including the structure of different types of funds, raising investorcapital, management of funds, and required regulatory accounting and reporting• Servicing loans on behalf of investors, related trust accounting, required reporting to the CaliforniaDepartment of Real Estate and to other regulators• Risk management for private money lenders and loan servicers, inducing methods for reducing the risk oflitigation and for controlling legal and litigation costs• Insurance issues relative to private money lending, such as property hazard insurance, insurance for actualreal estate lending operations, and related insurable risks• Title insurance, obtaining adequate coverage, avoiding loss of coverage, lender's instructions to escrowholders and title insurers, title insurance endorsements, and ultimately, tendering claims to title insurers• Webinars regarding lending, brokerage, and loan servicing in the changing “Covid-19” world, including dealingwith origination, loan servicing, and raising capital from private money investors under current circumstancesAt Redwood Mortgage Corp., Lori Randich manages origination, processing, underwriting and funding/closing of private money loans, including residential, multi-family, condo, condo conversion, office, industrial, construction, and storage space loans, in addition to other loan types. She can be reached at www.RedwoodMortgage.com A private money lender, loan servicer and provider of testimony as a private money lending expert witness , Joffrey Long also serves as a member of the CMA Education Committee and its Board of Directors. www.MortgageExpertWitness.net The California Mortgage Association can be found at www.CaliforniaMortgageAssociation.com



