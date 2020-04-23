Investar Holding Corporation Announces 2020 First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ISTR) (the “Company”), the holding company for Investar Bank (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company reported net income of $0.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $3.3 million, or $0.32 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and $3.9 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.



On a non-GAAP basis, core earnings per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2020 were $0.15 compared to $0.39 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $0.46 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Core earnings exclude certain non-operating items including, but not limited to, acquisition expense and gain or loss on the sale of investment securities, net (refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics).

Economic Environment

The global COVID-19 pandemic and the public health response to minimize its impact have had severe adverse and disruptive effects on economic, financial market and oil market conditions beginning in the latter part of the first quarter of 2020, which were not anticipated at the beginning of the quarter. In response to the pandemic, during March 2020, the Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds rate 150 basis points to 0 to 0.25 percent. Government-mandated closures of businesses and stay-at-home orders have caused steep increases in unemployment and decreases in consumer and business spending. As a result, the U.S. government enacted the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”), the largest economic stimulus package in the nation’s history, in an effort to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on consumers and businesses. The Bank has participated as a lender in the Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) and U.S. Department of Treasury’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) as established by the CARES Act. The PPP was established to provide unsecured low interest rate loans to small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The PPP loans are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. The loans have a fixed interest rate of 1%, payments of interest and principal are deferred for the first six months, and the loan matures two years from origination. PPP loans are forgiven by the SBA (which makes forgiveness payments directly to the lender) to the extent the borrower uses the proceeds of the loan for certain purposes (primarily to fund payroll costs) during the eight-week period following origination and maintains certain employee and compensation levels. Lenders receive processing fees from the SBA for originating the PPP loans which are based on a percentage of the loan amount.

Investar Holding Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer John D’Angelo said:

“In addition to disrupting the global economy, the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a significant human toll, and our hearts go out to all those affected. During this unprecedented time, we are focused on supporting our personnel, their families and our customers, and have enacted business continuity plans so that we can continue to serve our customers while protecting the well-being of our personnel. Our branches remain open and are offering drive-thru services and limited appointments with appropriate safety measures, along with our existing remote banking options. Our bankers have worked hard to formulate options for customers experiencing personal or business difficulties related to COVID-19 and are prepared to support our communities as long as they need us.

During the first quarter of 2020, we experienced decreased earnings compared to prior quarters. The most significant changes are related to the current state of the economy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Statewide stay-at-home orders have been in effect since March 22, 2020 in Louisiana, and since early April in Texas and Alabama. In response to the pandemic and the recessionary market conditions, we recorded an additional $3.5 million provision for loan losses, as well as an $0.8 million decrease in the fair value of our equity securities. We continue to focus on the financial needs of our clients and are providing assistance through payment deferrals and other relief programs, including the SBA Paycheck Protection Program.

While we continue to focus on protecting the safety of our employees, customers, community and shareholders, we are taking steps to position our balance sheet in order to create opportunities for our business in this uncertain economic environment. Our capital levels remain strong, and we continue to focus on the creation of shareholder value. During the quarter, we were successful in lowering our deposit costs and continue to take steps to further reduce deposit costs and transition our deposit mix.

As a community bank, we separate ourselves from others by providing exceptional customer service. This included immediately reaching out to customers, understanding their needs, offering payment deferrals, and assisting with the Paycheck Protection Program. The low interest rate environment has let us take advantage of low rate forward-starting debt swaps as well as offer our customers fixed-to-floating rate swaps. We remain confident that we are taking the necessary steps to position our balance sheet and enhance our capital position to successfully navigate the financial disruption caused by this pandemic.

On February 21, 2020, we completed the acquisition of the Alice and Victoria, Texas branches of PlainsCapital Bank and are excited to welcome the former-PlainsCapital staff and customers to the Investar family. The acquisition of these branches helped grow our balance sheet as we acquired approximately $45.3 million in loans and $37.0 million in deposits.

Although 2020 is presenting unique challenges, we remain committed to long-term shareholder value and providing our customers with exceptional service.”

First Quarter Highlights

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank instituted a 90-day loan deferral program for affected customers. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had placed approximately $55 million, or 3.2% of the total loan portfolio, on the deferral program. As of April 17, 2020, the Company had placed approximately $439 million on the loan deferral program. Eighty-seven percent of the total loans on the deferral program are secured by real estate with loan-to-value ratios averaging 67%.





The Bank recorded an additional $3.5 million in provision for credit losses primarily as a result of the deterioration of market conditions which have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.





Cost of deposits decreased ten basis points to 1.47% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 1.57% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.





Net interest margin improved two basis points to 3.46% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 3.44% at December 31, 2019.





On February 21, 2020, the Bank completed its previously announced acquisition and assumption of certain assets, deposits and other liabilities associated with the Alice and Victoria, Texas locations of PlainsCapital Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. In connection with the acquisition, the Bank acquired approximately $45.3 million in loans and approximately $37.0 million in deposits. In addition, the Bank acquired substantially all the fixed assets at the branch locations, and assumed the leases for the branch facilities.





The Company and Bank remain well capitalized with all capital ratios above the regulatory requirements. The total risk-based capital ratio for the Company and Bank was 14.40% and 12.87%, respectively, at March 31, 2020, compared to 15.02% and 13.03%, respectively, at December 31, 2019.





The Company repurchased 326,636 shares of its common stock through its stock repurchase program at an average price of $20.34 during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, leaving 299,698 shares authorized for repurchase under the current stock repurchase plan after the board approved, on March 10, 2020, an additional 300,000 shares for repurchase.

Loans

Total loans were $1.73 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $37.8 million, or 2.2%, compared to December 31, 2019, and an increase of $234.9 million, or 15.7%, compared to March 31, 2019. Excluding the loans acquired from PlainsCapital Bank, or $44.5 million at March 31, 2020, total loans decreased $6.7 million, or 0.4%, compared to December 31, 2019. Excluding the loans acquired from Bank of York on November 1, 2019 and PlainsCapital Bank, or $86.2 million at March 31, 2020, total loans increased $190.4 million, or 12.7% compared to March 31, 2019.

We experienced the greatest loan growth in the commercial real estate portfolio for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as we remain focused on relationship banking and growing our commercial loan portfolios.

At March 31, 2020, the Company’s total business lending portfolio, which consists of loans secured by owner-occupied commercial real estate properties and commercial and industrial loans, was $684.1 million, an increase of $7.9 million, or 1.2%, compared to the business lending portfolio of $676.1 million at December 31, 2019, and an increase of $121.5 million, or 21.6%, compared to the business lending portfolio of $562.6 million at March 31, 2019. The increase in the business lending portfolio, excluding any acquired balances, is mainly attributable to the increased production of our Commercial and Industrial Division.

Consumer loans totaled $28.2 million at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 4.3%, compared to $29.4 million at December 31, 2019, and a decrease of $12.0 million, or 29.9%, compared to $40.2 million at March 31, 2019. The decrease in consumer loans is mainly attributable to the scheduled paydowns of the indirect auto lending portfolio and is consistent with our business strategy.

The following table sets forth the composition of the total loan portfolio as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands).

Linked Quarter

Change Year/Year Change Percentage of Total

Loans 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 3/31/2019 $ % $ % 3/31/2020 3/31/2019 Mortgage loans on real estate Construction and development $ 191,597 $ 197,797 $ 171,483 $ (6,200 ) (3.1 )% $ 20,114 11.7 % 11.1 % 11.5 % 1-4 Family 328,730 321,489 299,061 7,241 2.3 29,669 9.9 19.0 20.0 Multifamily 61,709 60,617 57,487 1,092 1.8 4,222 7.3 3.6 3.9 Farmland 29,373 27,780 24,457 1,593 5.7 4,916 20.1 1.7 1.6 Commercial real estate Owner-occupied 370,209 352,324 307,108 17,885 5.1 63,101 20.5 21.4 20.5 Nonowner-occupied 406,145 378,736 339,637 27,409 7.2 66,508 19.6 23.5 22.7 Commercial and industrial 313,850 323,786 255,476 (9,936 ) (3.1 ) 58,374 22.8 18.1 17.1 Consumer 28,181 29,446 40,210 (1,265 ) (4.3 ) (12,029 ) (29.9 ) 1.6 2.7 Total loans $ 1,729,794 $ 1,691,975 $ 1,494,919 $ 37,819 2.2 % $ 234,875 15.7 % 100 % 100 %

As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded during the first quarter, the Bank took proactive, strategic steps to reduce certain exposure in construction and development and commercial and industrial loans, particularly to borrowers in the oil and gas industry, which is reflected in the table above.

Our loan portfolio includes loans to businesses in certain industries that may be more significantly affected by the pandemic than others. These loans, including loans related to oil and gas, food services, hospitality, and entertainment, represent approximately 6% of our total loan portfolio at March 31, 2020, as shown below.

Industry Percentage of

Loan Portfolio Oil and gas 3.2 % Food services 1.8 Hospitality 0.4 Entertainment 0.6 Total 6.0 %

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans were $7.6 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at March 31, 2020, an increase of $1.3 million compared to $6.3 million, or 0.37% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, and an increase of $1.6 million compared to $6.0 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at March 31, 2019. Included in nonperforming loans are acquired loans with a balance of $5.0 million at March 31, 2020, or 66% of nonperforming loans.

The allowance for loan losses was $14.2 million, or 188.4% and 0.82% of nonperforming and total loans, respectively, at March 31, 2020, compared to $10.7 million, or 171.1% and 0.63%, respectively, at December 31, 2019, and $9.6 million, or 159.9% and 0.64%, respectively, at March 31, 2019.

The provision for loan losses was $3.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $0.7 million and $0.3 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. Additional provision for loan losses of $3.5 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2020 primarily as a result of the deterioration of market conditions which have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although we have not yet experienced loan losses directly related to the pandemic, the Company continues to assess the impact the pandemic may have on its loan portfolio to determine the need for additional reserves.

Excluding the impact of the additional provision recorded, the changes in the provision for loan losses compared to the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, are primarily attributable to the changes in incremental loan growth, excluding acquired loan balances, as credit quality and other factors impacting our allowance and related provision were relatively unchanged period over period.

Loan Deferral Program

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company instituted a 90-day loan deferral program for customers who are impacted by the pandemic. As of March 31, 2020, the Company placed approximately $55 million, or 3.2% of the total loan portfolio, on a 90-day deferral plan. As of April 17, 2020, the Company had placed approximately $439 million on the loan deferral program, of which 87% are secured by real estate with loan-to-value ratios averaging 67%. Of the loans participating in the deferral program, 72% have deferrals of principal and interest, 14% have deferrals of principal only, and 14% have deferrals of interest only.

Deposits

Total deposits at March 31, 2020 were $1.73 billion, an increase of $21.1 million, or 1.2%, compared to December 31, 2019, and an increase of $196.0 million, or 12.8%, compared to March 31, 2019. The Company acquired approximately $37.0 million in deposits from PlainsCapital Bank in the first quarter of 2020 and $84.8 million in deposits from Bank of York in the fourth quarter of 2019. The remaining increase compared to March 31, 2019 is due to organic growth. Excluding deposits acquired from PlainsCapital Bank, deposits decreased $15.9 million, or 0.9%, compared to December 31, 2019.

The following table sets forth the composition of deposits as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands).

Linked Quarter

Change Year/Year Change Percentage of

Total Deposits 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 3/31/2019 $ % $ % 3/31/2020 3/31/2019 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 339,379 $ 351,905 $ 285,811 $ (12,526 ) (3.6 )% $ 53,568 18.7 % 19.6 % 18.6 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 378,787 335,478 333,434 43,309 12.9 45,353 13.6 21.9 21.8 Money market deposit accounts 197,703 198,999 188,373 (1,296 ) (0.7 ) 9,330 5.0 11.4 12.3 Savings accounts 118,193 115,324 114,631 2,869 2.5 3,562 3.1 6.9 7.5 Time deposits 694,764 706,000 610,544 (11,236 ) (1.6 ) 84,220 13.8 40.2 39.8 Total deposits $ 1,728,826 $ 1,707,706 $ 1,532,793 $ 21,120 1.2 % $ 196,033 12.8 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

As the state of the economy and financial markets deteriorated during the first quarter of 2020 in response to the global pandemic, customers desired increased security of funds and transferred holdings into fully-insured checking accounts, or our Assured Checking product, shown in interest-bearing demand deposits in the table above. A portion of the increase in interest-bearing demand deposits resulted from existing customers moving funds out of noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts.

Management also made a strategic decision to either reprice or run-off higher yielding time deposits during the first quarter, which contributed to our decreased cost of deposits compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Net Income

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $0.6 million, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 81.8%, compared to $3.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and a decrease of $3.3 million, or 84.5%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The primary drivers of the decrease in net income are related to the state of the economy and financial markets at March 31, 2020. As discussed above, an additional provision for loan losses of $3.5 million was recorded in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and, as shown on the consolidated statement of income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the fair value of equity securities decreased by $0.8 million due to the condition of the financial markets.

The table below shows the Company’s income before the effects of the provision for loan losses, change in the fair value of equity securities and income tax expense.

For the quarter ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 3/31/2019 Linked Quarter Year/Year Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 13,575 $ 16,229 $ 14,891 $ (2,654 ) $ (1,316 ) Add: Provision for loan losses 3,760 736 265 Noninterest income 1,089 1,575 1,281 (486 ) (192 ) Less: Change in fair value of equity securities (826 ) 121 180 Adjusted noninterest income* 1,915 1,454 1,101 461 814 Total noninterest expense 13,907 13,629 11,303 278 2,604 Income before provision for loan losses, change in the fair value of equity securities and income tax expense* $ 5,343 $ 4,790 $ 4,954 $ 553 $ 389

*Non-GAAP measure

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $17.3 million, an increase of $0.4 million, or 2.2%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, and an increase of $2.2 million, or 14.4%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019 is $0.3 million, $0.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively, of interest income accretion from the acquisition of loans. Also included in net interest income for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 are interest recoveries of $5,000 and $56,400, respectively, on acquired loans.

The Company’s net interest margin was 3.46% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 3.44% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and 3.53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The yield on interest-earning assets was 4.71% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 4.77% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and 4.81% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was driven by a $0.1 million decrease in interest accretion and lower loan yields, as well as an eight basis point decrease in the yield on investment securities.

The increase in net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was driven by the improvement in our cost of funds. The decrease in net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was driven by an increase in the cost of funds required to fund the increase in assets with a lower yield.

Exclusive of the interest income accretion from the acquisition of loans, discussed above, as well as interest recoveries of $5,000 and $56,400 in the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, adjusted net interest margin improved two basis points to 3.41% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 3.39% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and decreased compared to 3.43% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The adjusted yield on interest-earning assets was 4.66% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 4.72% for both the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

The cost of deposits decreased ten basis points to 1.47% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 1.57% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and increased six basis points compared to 1.41% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in the cost of deposits compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019 reflects the decrease in rates paid for our interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The increase in the cost of deposits compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019 resulted from the increase in the volume and rates paid for time deposits.

The overall costs of funds for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 decreased seven basis points to 1.62% compared to 1.69% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and increased three basis points compared to 1.59% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in the cost of funds for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019 resulted from both lower cost of deposits and short-term borrowings. The increase in the cost of funds for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019 is mainly a result of an increase in the cost of deposits, but is also driven by the increased cost of borrowed funds, including the subordinated debt issued in November 2019, used to finance loan and investment activity.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $1.1 million, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 30.9%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and a decrease of $0.2 million, or 15.0%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in noninterest income compared to the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019 is primarily attributable to the decrease in the fair value of equity securities offset by increases in gain on sale of investment securities and other operating income. Other operating income includes, among other things, credit card and ATM fees, derivative fee income, and income in an equity method investment. There was also an increase in service charges on deposit accounts driven by the Bank’s growth since the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $13.9 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 2.0%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, and an increase of $2.6 million, or 23.0%, compared to the first quarter of 2019.

The increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019 is mainly attributable to the $0.2 million increase in data processing and the $0.1 million increases in salaries and employee benefits and professional fees. These increases were offset by a decrease in acquisition expense. The increase in data processing fees compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019 is primarily a result of the two additional branches acquired from PlainsCapital Bank and the maintenance of two core systems as we approach the operational conversion in the second quarter of 2020 of the branches acquired from Bank of York on November 1, 2019.

The increase in noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019 is primarily attributable to the $1.5 million and $0.6 million increases in salaries and employee benefits and other operating expenses, respectively. The increase in salaries and employee benefits is mainly attributable to the increased number of employees as a result of our growth, both organically and through acquisition. With the acquisitions of Bank of York and the PlainsCapital Bank branches, which together added four branch locations and related staff, as well as the opening of two de novo branches in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company had 335 full-time equivalent employees at March 31, 2020, compared to 280 at March 31, 2019. The increase in other operating expenses is also attributable to the Bank’s acquisition activity and de novo branches discussed above.

Taxes

The Company recorded income tax expense of $0.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which equates to an effective tax rate of 19.7%, compared to effective tax rates of 20.2% and 19.6% for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. Management expects the Company’s effective tax rate to approximate 20% in 2020.

Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

The Company reported basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.05 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, a decrease of $0.28 and $0.27 compared to basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.33 and $0.32 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and a decrease of $0.35 compared to basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.40 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

About Investar Holding Corporation

Investar Holding Corporation, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides full banking services, excluding trust services, through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Investar Bank, National Association, a national bank. The Bank currently operates 30 branch locations serving south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and southwest Alabama. At March 31, 2020, the Company had 335 full-time equivalent employees and total assets of $2.2 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP. These measures and ratios include “tangible common equity,” “tangible assets,” “tangible equity to tangible assets,” “tangible book value per common share,” “core noninterest income,” “core earnings before noninterest expense,” “core noninterest expense,” “core earnings before income tax expense,” “core income tax expense,” “core earnings,” “core efficiency ratio,” “core return on average assets,” “core return on average equity,” “core basic earnings per share,” and “core diluted earnings per share.” Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company’s financial results, and the Company believes that its presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company’s business and allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. The Company generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. In addition, any of the following matters related to the pandemic may impact our financial results in future periods, and such impacts may be material depending on the length and severity of the pandemic and government and societal responses to it:

borrowers may default on loans and economic conditions could deteriorate requiring further increases to the allowance for loan losses;





demand for our loans and other banking services, and related income and fees, may be reduced;





the value of collateral securing our loans may deteriorate; and





lower market interest rates will have an adverse impact on our variable rate loans and reduce our income.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the historical performance of the Company and its subsidiaries or on the Company’s current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the future plans, estimates or expectations by the Company will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company’s operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary materially from those indicated in these statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following, any one or more of which could materially affect the outcome of future events:

the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on economic conditions in general and on the Bank’s markets in particular, and on the Bank’s operations and financial results;





ongoing disruptions in the oil and gas industry due to the significant decrease in the price of oil;





business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry in particular, whether nationally, regionally or in the markets in which we operate;





our ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth, and the composition of that growth;





our ability to identify and enter into agreements to combine with attractive acquisition candidates, finance acquisitions, complete acquisitions after definitive agreements are entered into, and successfully integrate acquired operations;





changes (or the lack of changes) in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships that affect our loan and deposit pricing;





possible cessation or market replacement of LIBOR and the related effect on our LIBOR-based financial products and contracts, including, but not limited to, hedging products, debt obligations, investments and loans;





the extent of continuing client demand for the high level of personalized service that is a key element of our banking approach as well as our ability to execute our strategy generally;





our dependence on our management team, and our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel;





changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers;





inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates;





the concentration of our business within our geographic areas of operation in Louisiana, Texas and Alabama;





concentration of credit exposure; and





the satisfaction of the conditions to closing the pending acquisition of Cheaha Bank and the ability to subsequently integrate it effectively.

These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Additional information on these and other risk factors can be found in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and in the “Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

For further information contact:

Investar Holding Corporation

Chris Hufft

Chief Financial Officer

(225) 227-2215

Chris.Hufft@investarbank.com

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) As of and for the three months ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 3/31/2019 Linked

Quarter Year/Year EARNINGS DATA Total interest income $ 23,621 $ 23,515 $ 20,686 0.5 % 14.2 % Total interest expense 6,286 6,550 5,530 (4.0 ) 13.7 Net interest income 17,335 16,965 15,156 2.2 14.4 Provision for loan losses 3,760 736 265 410.9 1,318.9 Total noninterest income 1,089 1,575 1,281 (30.9 ) (15.0 ) Total noninterest expense 13,907 13,629 11,303 2.0 23.0 Income before income taxes 757 4,175 4,869 (81.9 ) (84.5 ) Income tax expense 149 844 952 (82.3 ) (84.3 ) Net income $ 608 $ 3,331 $ 3,917 (81.7 ) (84.5 ) AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 2,164,516 $ 2,101,562 $ 1,854,191 3.0 % 16.7 % Total interest-earning assets 2,010,211 1,955,915 1,743,438 2.8 15.3 Total loans 1,700,006 1,636,477 1,436,798 3.9 18.3 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,371,633 1,344,312 1,183,568 2.0 15.9 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,559,443 1,537,539 1,413,623 1.4 10.3 Total deposits 1,715,517 1,673,860 1,422,632 2.5 20.6 Total stockholders’ equity 243,614 217,433 189,822 12.0 28.3 PER SHARE DATA Earnings: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.33 $ 0.40 (84.8 )% (87.5 )% Diluted earnings per common share 0.05 0.32 0.40 (84.4 ) (87.5 ) Core Earnings(1): Core basic earnings per common share(1) 0.15 0.40 0.47 (62.5 ) (68.1 ) Core diluted earnings per common share(1) 0.15 0.39 0.46 (61.5 ) (67.4 ) Book value per common share 21.32 21.55 20.04 (1.1 ) 6.4 Tangible book value per common share(1) 18.38 18.79 17.36 (2.2 ) 5.9 Common shares outstanding 10,940,021 11,228,775 10,129,993 (2.6 ) 8.0 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 11,143,078 10,101,780 9,675,381 10.3 15.2 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 11,211,343 10,219,875 9,770,752 9.7 14.7 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.11 % 0.63 % 0.86 % (82.5 )% (87.2 )% Core return on average assets(1) 0.32 0.76 0.98 (57.9 ) (67.3 ) Return on average equity 1.00 6.08 8.37 (83.6 ) (88.1 ) Core return on average equity(1) 2.82 7.35 9.62 (61.6 ) (70.7 ) Net interest margin 3.46 3.44 3.53 0.6 (2.0 ) Net interest income to average assets 3.21 3.20 3.31 0.3 (3.0 ) Noninterest expense to average assets 2.58 2.57 2.47 0.4 4.5 Efficiency ratio(2) 75.48 73.51 68.76 2.7 9.8 Core efficiency ratio(1) 69.05 68.59 63.96 0.7 8.0 Dividend payout ratio 120.00 18.18 13.13 560.1 813.9 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.01 0.02 0.01 (50.0 ) — (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation. (2) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (before provision for loan losses) and noninterest income.





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) As of and for the three months ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 3/31/2019 Linked

Quarter Year/Year ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.35 % 0.30 % 0.40 % 16.7 % (12.5 )% Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.44 0.37 0.40 18.9 10.0 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.82 0.63 0.64 30.2 28.1 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 188.35 171.09 159.93 10.1 17.8 CAPITAL RATIOS Investar Holding Corporation: Total equity to total assets 10.61 % 11.26 % 10.35 % (5.8 )% 2.5 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 9.28 9.96 9.09 (6.8 ) 2.1 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.82 10.45 10.03 (6.0 ) (2.1 ) Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) 10.95 11.67 11.07 (6.2 ) (1.1 ) Tier 1 capital ratio(2) 11.30 12.03 11.48 (6.1 ) (1.6 ) Total capital ratio(2) 14.40 15.02 13.23 (4.1 ) 8.8 Investar Bank: Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.52 10.77 10.92 (2.3 ) (3.7 ) Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) 12.09 12.43 12.48 (2.7 ) (3.1 ) Tier 1 capital ratio(2) 12.09 12.43 12.48 (2.7 ) (3.1 ) Total capital ratio(2) 12.87 13.03 13.09 (1.2 ) (1.7 ) (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation. (2) Estimated for March 31, 2020.





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 26,641 $ 23,769 $ 22,535 Interest-bearing balances due from other banks 11,854 20,539 47,506 Federal funds sold 47 387 2,362 Cash and cash equivalents 38,542 44,695 72,403 Available for sale securities at fair value (amortized cost of $274,041, $258,104, and $265,981, respectively) 276,281 259,805 264,257 Held to maturity securities at amortized cost (estimated fair value of $14,181, $14,480, and $15,816, respectively) 14,253 14,409 15,816 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $14,233, $10,700, and $9,642, respectively 1,715,561 1,681,275 1,485,277 Other equity securities 17,653 19,315 14,392 Bank premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $13,130, $12,432, and $10,513, respectively 54,573 50,916 45,717 Other real estate owned, net 76 133 1,748 Accrued interest receivable 8,765 7,913 6,377 Deferred tax asset 1,142 — 38 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 32,211 31,035 27,143 Bank-owned life insurance 32,204 32,014 24,011 Other assets 8,108 7,406 4,715 Total assets $ 2,199,369 $ 2,148,916 $ 1,961,894 LIABILITIES Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 339,379 $ 351,905 $ 285,811 Interest-bearing 1,389,447 1,355,801 1,246,982 Total deposits 1,728,826 1,707,706 1,532,793 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 167,722 131,600 185,093 Repurchase agreements 3,732 2,995 2,218 Subordinated debt 42,831 42,826 18,227 Junior subordinated debt 5,910 5,897 5,858 Accrued taxes and other liabilities 17,076 15,916 14,691 Total liabilities 1,966,097 1,906,940 1,758,880 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, no par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized — — — Common stock, $1.00 par value per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 10,940,021, 11,228,775, and 10,129,993 shares outstanding, respectively 10,940 11,229 10,130 Surplus 162,380 168,658 144,813 Retained earnings 60,146 60,198 49,104 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (194 ) 1,891 (1,033 ) Total stockholders’ equity 233,272 241,976 203,014 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,199,369 $ 2,148,916 $ 1,961,894





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 21,669 $ 21,333 $ 18,544 Interest on investment securities 1,695 1,743 1,926 Other interest income 257 439 216 Total interest income 23,621 23,515 20,686 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 5,032 5,319 4,106 Interest on borrowings 1,254 1,231 1,424 Total interest expense 6,286 6,550 5,530 Net interest income 17,335 16,965 15,156 Provision for loan losses 3,760 736 265 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,575 16,229 14,891 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 571 544 400 Gain on sale of investment securities, net 172 33 2 Gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned, net 26 (17 ) 5 Servicing fees and fee income on serviced loans 120 121 180 Interchange fees 295 289 240 Income from bank owned life insurance 190 195 152 Change in the fair value of equity securities (826 ) 121 172 Other operating income 541 289 130 Total noninterest income 1,089 1,575 1,281 Income before noninterest expense 14,664 17,804 16,172 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Depreciation and amortization 1,033 943 764 Salaries and employee benefits 7,953 7,826 6,415 Occupancy 531 524 414 Data processing 693 505 536 Marketing 32 55 51 Professional fees 394 249 305 Acquisition expenses 751 1,008 905 Other operating expenses 2,520 2,519 1,913 Total noninterest expense 13,907 13,629 11,303 Income before income tax expense 757 4,175 4,869 Income tax expense 149 844 952 Net income $ 608 $ 3,331 $ 3,917 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.33 $ 0.40 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.32 $ 0.40 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.05





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST EARNED AND YIELD ANALYSIS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 1,700,006 $ 21,669 5.11 % $ 1,636,477 $ 21,333 5.17 % $ 1,436,798 $ 18,544 5.23 % Securities: Taxable 249,581 1,510 2.43 241,471 1,546 2.54 243,065 1,729 2.88 Tax-exempt 28,258 185 2.62 31,561 197 2.48 32,325 197 2.47 Interest-bearing balances with banks 32,366 257 3.18 46,406 439 3.75 31,250 216 2.80 Total interest-earning assets 2,010,211 23,621 4.71 1,955,915 23,515 4.77 1,743,438 20,686 4.81 Cash and due from banks 26,560 25,118 20,150 Intangible assets 31,299 29,313 22,301 Other assets 107,190 101,694 77,867 Allowance for loan losses (10,744 ) (10,478 ) (9,565 ) Total assets $ 2,164,516 $ 2,101,562 $ 1,854,191 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 556,541 $ 1,203 0.87 $ 524,444 $ 1,264 0.96 $ 504,123 $ 1,353 1.09 Savings deposits 117,153 129 0.44 114,668 128 0.44 104,503 119 0.46 Time deposits 697,939 3,700 2.13 705,200 3,927 2.21 574,942 2,634 1.86 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,371,633 5,032 1.47 1,344,312 5,319 1.57 1,183,568 4,106 1.41 Short-term borrowings 57,563 191 1.33 74,355 306 1.63 135,894 733 2.19 Long-term debt 130,247 1,063 3.28 118,872 925 3.09 94,161 691 2.98 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,559,443 6,286 1.62 1,537,539 6,550 1.69 1,413,623 5,530 1.59 Noninterest-bearing deposits 343,884 329,548 239,064 Other liabilities 17,575 17,042 11,682 Stockholders’ equity 243,614 217,433 189,822 Total liability and stockholders’ equity $ 2,164,516 $ 2,101,562 $ 1,854,191 Net interest income/net interest margin $ 17,335 3.46 % $ 16,965 3.44 % $ 15,156 3.53 %





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Tangible common equity Total stockholders’ equity $ 233,272 $ 241,976 $ 203,014 Adjustments: Goodwill 27,391 26,132 22,489 Core deposit intangible 4,720 4,803 4,554 Trademark intangible 100 100 100 Tangible common equity $ 201,061 $ 210,941 $ 175,871 Tangible assets Total assets $ 2,199,369 $ 2,148,916 $ 1,961,894 Adjustments: Goodwill 27,391 26,132 22,489 Core deposit intangible 4,720 4,803 4,554 Trademark intangible 100 100 100 Tangible assets $ 2,167,158 $ 2,117,881 $ 1,934,751 Common shares outstanding 10,940,021 11,228,775 10,129,993 Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.28 % 9.96 % 9.09 % Book value per common share $ 21.32 $ 21.55 $ 20.04 Tangible book value per common share 18.38 18.79 17.36





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 3/31/2019 Net interest income (a) $ 17,335 $ 16,965 $ 15,156 Provision for loan losses 3,760 736 265 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,575 16,229 14,891 Noninterest income (b) 1,089 1,575 1,281 Gain on sale of investment securities, net (172 ) (33 ) (2 ) (Gain) loss on sale of other real estate owned, net (26 ) 17 (5 ) Change in the fair value of equity securities 826 (121 ) (172 ) Core noninterest income (d) 1,717 1,438 1,102 Core earnings before noninterest expense 15,292 17,667 15,993 Total noninterest expense (c) 13,907 13,629 11,303 Acquisition expense (751 ) (1,007 ) (905 ) Core noninterest expense (f) 13,156 12,622 10,398 Core earnings before income tax expense 2,136 5,045 5,595 Core income tax expense(1) 421 1,019 1,094 Core earnings $ 1,715 $ 4,026 $ 4,501 Core basic earnings per common share 0.15 0.40 0.47 Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP) $ 0.05 $ 0.32 $ 0.40 Gain on sale of investment securities, net (0.01 ) — — (Gain) loss on sale of other real estate owned, net — — — Change in the fair value of equity securities 0.06 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Acquisition expense 0.05 0.08 0.07 Core diluted earnings per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.39 $ 0.46 Efficiency ratio (c) / (a+b) 75.48 % 73.51 % 68.76 % Core efficiency ratio (f) / (a+d) 69.05 % 68.59 % 63.96 % Core return on average assets(2) 0.32 % 0.76 % 0.98 % Core return on average equity(2) 2.82 % 7.35 % 9.62 % Total average assets $ 2,164,516 $ 2,101,562 $ 1,854,191 Total average stockholders’ equity 243,614 217,433 189,822 (1)Core income tax expense is calculated using the effective tax rates of 19.7%, 20.2% and 19.6% for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. (2) Core earnings used in calculation. No adjustments were made to average assets or average equity.







