RJ Barrett Contributes $100,000 to The Mississauga Food Bank

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this week, 19-year old New York Knicks NBA star rookie RJ Barrett made a $100,000 donation to The Mississauga Food Bank to help serve his hometown community as it fights the COVID-19 crisis.



With Barrett’s significant contribution, we are one step closer to its goal of raising $840,000 to support the urgent needs of the community. Now, more than ever, food security is a dire reality for our most vulnerable community members, and every dollar donated will turn into food for two meals for our hungry neighbours.



“One thing my family has taught me is the importance of being supportive when you can, in any way you can. During these difficult times, we all need to do our part and knowing I have the ability to help ensure people have what they need is important to me. I’m happy I can make a difference in the neighbourhood I grew up in. I want to continue to help raise awareness of the continued need, in partnership with The Mississauga Food Bank,” says Barrett.

“With this generous contribution from RJ Barrett, The Mississauga Food Bank will be able to provide 200,000 meals to feed our hungry neighbours in Mississauga. We are fortunate and appreciative of RJ’s support in the local community he grew up in and humbled to be one of the charities he’s chosen to contribute to during this difficult time. When we told RJ how many meals his donation would provide, I could hear his smile coming right through the phone,” said Meghan Nicholls, Executive Director of The Mississauga Food Bank.

As we navigate through unprecedented times, The Mississauga Food Bank is continuing to look at the evolving needs of our community to ensure continued access to emergency food. They are working with different community groups, individuals, and the government to ensure the sustainability of services, as they anticipate the economic impact of this pandemic will be felt for months to come.



To find out more about The Mississauga Food Bank, contribute to its efforts and get involved, please visit their website at www.themississaugafoodbank.org .

For those in Mississauga who need access to food due to financial hardship, please visit www.themississaugafoodbank.org to find your nearest food program.

About The Mississauga Food Bank

The Mississauga Food Bank is the central food bank in Mississauga. Through its network of 45 agencies – including neighbourhood food banks, hot meal programs, and breakfast clubs – they distribute food for over 2.9 million meals each year.

