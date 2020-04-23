KDDI America Announces It Now Offers Single-Source Colocation, Cloud Migration, Connectivity Services for Enterprises

/EIN News/ -- Leverages Leading World-Class Hyperscale Public Cloud Providers & ISVs To Offer Innovative Cloud Solutions



NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KDDI America, a subsidiary of “KDDI Corporation”, a Fortune Global 500 company with three datacenters in the U.S., announced it has evolved into an end-to-end cloud services and solutions provider that enables digital transformation and ICT solution services for cloud migration, hybrid-cloud planning and provisioning, with high-speed transactional connectivity services. Visit www.KDDIaCloud.com .

“In today’s rapidly transforming, always-on digital environment, it is important to help accelerate our customers’ hybrid- and multi-cloud strategies by moving cost effective workloads to public clouds,” said Masatoshi Nobuhara, KDDI America’s CEO and President. “KDDI America is a single-source for cloud, connectivity, and colocation services, and we’re uniquely positioned to help our datacenter customers with the digital connectivity they need in order to expand their business.”

Companies of all sizes continue to migrate rapidly to a cloud-first model, with 74% of enterprises adopting a hybrid/multi-cloud environment to grow and operate their business. With a parent company that serves as one of the largest digital transformation/telecom providers in the world, KDDI America’s cloud services are poised to address many of the most pressing IT and business challenges all companies are facing. KDDI America is a leader in offering critical infrastructure and service benefits as a single partner source for consulting, cloud, networking, colocation, integration, connectivity, and peering needs.

KDDI America has partnered with the world’s leading hyperscale public cloud providers including Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services to help organizations meet their business challenges. The company and its partners help to build, manage, and deploy applications on a massive, global network using preferred tools and frameworks. The company and its partners help clients build for the future with access to innovative technologies and solutions while operating in a variety of hybrid/multi-cloud environments. Clients also receive access to a host of additional services that include backup and disaster recovery, business applications, cloud enablement, communication collaboration, infrastructure, security, and demand-gen services.

KDDI America, headquartered in New York, is the North American division of KDDI Group, a Fortune Global 500 company and leading provider of international IT and communications services with locations throughout the world. KDDI America is a one-stop solutions provider, from the supply of a single cable to comprehensive office, data centers, and factory configurations. KDDI has offices throughout the North and South Americas.

