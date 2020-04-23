CN Presents 2019 Safe Handling Award to 149 Shippers

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced the winners of its Safe Handling Award for 2019. Recognizing people for staying safe in these challenging times is more important than ever.



It is easy to become distracted by the current response to COVID-19, but safety never takes a break. It is in this spirit of keeping everyone safe and healthy that CN announces the winners of its Safe Handling Award for 2019. In all, 149 companies received the Safe Handling Award.

“On behalf of CN, I am pleased to congratulate each of the Safe Handling Award recipients for 2019,” said James Cairns, senior vice-president, rail centric supply chain at CN. “This award shows the effort and commitment from our customers to ensure a safe environment for employees and communities. Safety and health are at the forefront of everybody’s mind in the current context and we believe that these companies have demonstrated their commitment to running a safe operation.”

Launched in 1992, CN’s Safe Handling Award is presented to customers who load freight cars with dangerous goods and meet strict standards for the safe handling and shipment of regulated products. The winners must meet established criteria, according to the total number of shipments of dangerous goods for all facilities.

The Safe Handling Award goes hand in hand with CN’s vision to become the safest railway in North America. “There has been a dramatic reduction in the number of incidents at customer facilities over the last few years. This is mainly due to the introduction of new safety initiatives, combined with open communication and collaborative efforts between our customers and CN. We want our customers to know that we appreciate and celebrate their commitment to safety.” added Cairns. “At CN, we work together as ONE TEAM to ensure everyone goes home safely, and that extends to our customers.”

The Safe Handling Award is an integral part of the Responsible Care® Program – an ongoing performance improvement initiative in which CN is a partner, both in Canada and the U.S.

Please click on www.cn.ca/safehandlingawards to view the list of 2019 winners of CN’s Safe Handling Award.

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca.

Contacts :

Media Investors Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher Senior Manager Vice-President Media Relations Investors Relations 514 399-7956 514 399-0052







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.