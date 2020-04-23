Streaming Analytics Market - Current Impact to Make Big Changes | IBM, Tibco Software, Oracle, Microsoft

Streaming Analytics

What's Ahead in the Global Streaming Analytics Market?

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Streaming Analytics Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025.

Major Key Players in This Report Include:

IBM (United States), Tibco Software (United States), Oracle (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Arcadia Data (United States), Cazena (United States), Corvil (Ireland) , Striim, Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Software Ag Incorporation (United States)

The global pandemic of Covid19 calls for redefining of business strategies. This report includes the impact analysis necessary for the same.

The competition is expected to become even more intense in the coming years with the entry of several new players in the market.

Brief Overview on Streaming Analytics:

Growing demand in enterprise and technological advancement in streaming analytics will help to boost global streaming analytics market in the forecasted period. Streaming Analytics is the capability to continuously calculate statistical analytics while moving within the stream of data. It agrees with observing, management, and real-time analytics of live streaming data. Ease of use, rapid recovery, low price, reference data, and connectivity are the advantage of streaming analytics. It helps the organization in producing more revenue by increasing operational efficiency as well as cutting preventable losses.

Market Drivers:

• Increasing Requirement for Advanced Solutions to Take Real-Time Decisions on Dynamic Business Events

• The Growing Demand for Instant Action on Business Events Dynamic In Nature

Market Trends:

• Increasing Adoption of Internet of Thing (IoT) Across Vertical

• High Demand for Cloud Service Solutions

Market Restraints:

• Lack of Awareness about Streaming Analytics

• Low Return on Investment

Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study.

The Global Streaming Analytics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Software, Service (Managed Services and Professional Services)), Application (Fraud Detection, Predictive Asset Maintenance, Network Management and Optimization, Operations Management, Sales and Marketing Management, Risk Management, Location Intelligence, Others), Deployment Mode (On Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size (Small-Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprise), Industry Verticals (Telecommunication & IT, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government & Defense, Transportation & Logistics, BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Streaming Analytics Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

