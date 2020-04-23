Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. These results will be discussed later today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, during management’s quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are presented below.



Revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 totaled $63.4 million, a 3.5% decrease from $65.7 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 0.4% sequential increase from $63.1 million the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gross margin decreased to $27.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $31.1 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and decreased sequentially from $29.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, decreased to 43.1% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 47.3% for the corresponding period a year ago, and decreased from 47.1% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net loss for the first quarter was ($1.7) million, or ($0.04) per share, compared to net income of $4.3 million or $0.10 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $1.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents sequentially decreased by $1.9 million to approximately $82.8 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020, from $84.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Incremental capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $3.0 million as compared with $3.3 million for the corresponding period a year ago and $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

First quarter bookings increased 5.2% to $70.1 million, from $66.6 million for the corresponding period a year ago, but decreased sequentially 8.8% from $76.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Total backlog at the end of the first quarter of 2020 was $110.8 million, up 6.4 % from $104.2 million at the end of 2019.

Commenting on first quarter performance, Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Q1 revenues fell short of forecast as supply chain delays caused production inefficiencies. Sequentially lower gross margins reflected these circumstances and higher new product development expenses contributed to a net loss for the period.”

“Our outlook for Q2 is for a sequential increase in revenue and a return to net profitability. While protecting the health of employees and confronting the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to operate our manufacturing facilities as an essential business supplying customers that depend on us.”

Dr. Vinciarelli concluded, “Orders booked in Q1 and the pace of activity in early Q2 reflect strengthening demand for Advanced Products. Despite near-term uncertainties due to the pandemic, 48V adoption in AI, data center servers and vehicle electrification, is a precursor to accelerating demand. We are, therefore, adding a new wing to our Andover manufacturing facility. Ready for occupancy in Q1 2021, the new wing will enable us to essentially double capacity for Advanced Products and vertically integrate all of the process steps necessary to manufacture ChiPs (“Converters Housed in Package”) utilizing 3D power packaging technology pioneered by Vicor. Our comprehensive IP portfolio includes Vertical Power Delivery, a power system architecture necessary to supply the escalating current requirements of AI processors.”

For more information on Vicor and its products, please visit the Company’s website at www.vicorpower.com .

Earnings Conference Call

Vicor will be holding its investor conference call today, Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders interested in participating in the call should call 888-339-2688 at approximately 4:50 p.m. and use the Passcode 96644533. Internet users may listen to a real-time audio broadcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of Vicor’s website at www.vicorpower.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary software. For those who cannot participate in the conference call, a replay will be available, shortly after the conclusion of the call, through May 8, 2020. The replay dial-in number is 888-286-8010 and the Passcode is 82686567. In addition, a webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Vicor’s website at www.vicorpower.com beginning shortly after the conclusion of the call.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement, and, the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “assumes,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “prospective,” “project,” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding bookings, shipments, revenue, profitability, targeted markets, increase in manufacturing capacity and utilization thereof, future products and capital resources. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and estimates as to the prospective events and circumstances that may or may not be within the company’s control and as to which there can be no assurance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those economic, business, operational and financial considerations set forth in Vicor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, under Part I, Item I — “Business,” under Part I, Item 1A — “Risk Factors,” under Part I, Item 3 — “Legal Proceedings,” and under Part II, Item 7 — “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” The risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K may not be exhaustive. Therefore, the information contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K should be read together with other reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Forms 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K, which may supplement, modify, supersede or update those risk factors. Vicor does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products primarily to customers in the higher-performance, higher-power segments of the power systems market, including aerospace and defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, and vehicles and transportation markets.

For further information contact:



James A. Simms, Chief Financial Officer

Voice: 978-470-2900

Facsimile: 978-749-3439

invrel@vicorpower.com

VICOR CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Thousands except for per share amounts) QUARTER ENDED (Unaudited) MAR 31, MAR 31, 2020 2019 Net revenues $63,401 $65,725 Cost of revenues 36,070 34,639 Gross margin 27,331 31,086 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 16,369 15,373 Research and development 13,335 11,220 Total operating expenses 29,704 26,593 Income (loss) from operations (2,373 ) 4,493 Other income (expense), net 148 239 Income (loss) before income taxes (2,225 ) 4,732 Less:( Benefit) provision for income taxes (494 ) 426 Consolidated net income (loss) (1,731 ) 4,306 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 4 20 Net income (loss) attributable to Vicor Corporation ($1,735 ) $4,286 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Vicor Corporation: Basic ($0.04 ) $0.11 Diluted ($0.04 ) $0.10 Shares outstanding: Basic 40,635 40,229 Diluted 40,635 41,029







VICOR CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Thousands) MAR 31, DEC 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,751 $ 84,668 Accounts receivable, net 41,279 38,115 Inventories, net 53,352 49,187 Other current assets 7,808 7,096 Total current assets 185,190 179,066 Long-term deferred tax assets 206 205 Long-term investment, net 2,557 2,510 Property, plant and equipment, net 56,879 56,952 Other assets 1,893 1,994 Total assets $ 246,725 $ 240,727 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,440 $ 9,005 Accrued compensation and benefits 10,081 10,410 Accrued expenses 2,761 2,690 Sales allowances 781 741 Short-term lease liabilities 1,370 1,520 Income taxes payable 34 57 Short-term deferred revenue and customer prepayments 6,753 5,507 Total current liabilities 35,220 29,930 Long-term deferred revenue 974 1,054 Contingent consideration obligations 362 451 Long-term income taxes payable 571 567 Long-term lease liabilities 2,601 2,855 Total liabilities 39,728 34,857 Equity: Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity: Capital stock 204,545 201,774 Retained earnings 141,363 143,098 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (300 ) (383 ) Treasury stock (138,927 ) (138,927 ) Total Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity 206,681 205,562 Noncontrolling interest 316 308 Total equity 206,997 205,870 Total liabilities and equity $ 246,725 $ 240,727



