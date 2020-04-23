Bank OZK Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $11.9 million, an 89.3% decrease from $110.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per common share for the first quarter of 2020 were $0.09, an 89.5% decrease from $0.86 for the first quarter of 2019.



The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the global economy in what was the first quarter of implementation of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) method to calculate the Bank’s allowance for credit losses (“ACL”). During the quarter just ended, the sudden and severe economic downturn in tandem with the adoption of CECL resulted in the Bank incurring provision for credit losses of $117.7 million, resulting in a total ACL of $316.4 million at March 31, 2020.

The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the first quarter of 2020 were 0.20%, 1.16% and 1.39%, respectively, compared to 1.99%, 11.77% and 14.40%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019. The calculation of the Bank’s return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “During the first quarter of 2020, we continued our long-standing focus on our team members, meeting the needs of our customers, serving the communities in which we operate and delivering favorable returns for our shareholders. As we navigate the various challenges created by the current economic environment, we will continue to seek to capitalize on investment and other opportunities which may arise from such turbulent conditions. We believe our team of industry and technology professionals is well-positioned to lead the Bank to continued success.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total loans were $18.23 billion at March 31, 2020, a 4.3% increase from $17.48 billion at March 31, 2019. Non-purchased loans, which exclude loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $17.03 billion at March 31, 2020, a 9.1% increase from $15.61 billion at March 31, 2019. Purchased loans, which consist of loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $1.20 billion at March 31, 2020, a 35.8% decrease from $1.86 billion at March 31, 2019.

Deposits were $18.81 billion at March 31, 2020, a 1.8% increase from $18.48 billion at March 31, 2019. Total assets were $24.57 billion at March 31, 2020, a 6.8% increase from $23.01 billion at March 31, 2019.

Common stockholders’ equity was $4.08 billion at March 31, 2020, a 5.2% increase from $3.88 billion at March 31, 2019, but a 1.6% decrease from $4.15 billion at December 31, 2019. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $3.40 billion at March 31, 2020, a 6.6% increase from $3.19 billion at March 31, 2019, but a 1.9% decrease from $3.47 billion at December 31, 2019. Book value per common share was $31.57 at March 31, 2020, a 4.8% increase from $30.11 at March 31, 2019, but a 1.9% decrease from $32.19 at December 31, 2019. Tangible book value per common share was $26.30 at March 31, 2020, a 6.3% increase from $24.73 at March 31, 2019, but a 2.2% decrease from $26.88 at December 31, 2019. The calculations of the Bank’s tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per common share and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 16.62% at March 31, 2020 compared to 16.88% at March 31, 2019. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 14.24% at March 31, 2020 compared to 14.29% at March 31, 2019. The calculation of the Bank’s ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Bank OZK is the #1 capitalized bank among the nation’s top 100 banks by asset size, based on Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio at December 31, 2019, according to data obtained from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Bank OZK was named Best Bank in the South for 2019-2020 by Money, the personal finance news and advice brand. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts operations through more than 250 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York and Mississippi. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P. O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

Bank OZK

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,347,729 $ 1,495,757 Investment securities - available for sale ("AFS") 2,816,556 2,277,389 Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and other banker's bank stocks 50,614 21,855 Non-purchased loans 17,030,378 16,224,539 Purchased loans 1,197,826 1,307,504 Allowance for loan losses (238,737 ) (108,525 ) Net loans 17,989,467 17,423,518 Premises and equipment, net 723,371 711,541 Foreclosed assets 20,616 19,096 Accrued interest receivable 82,827 75,208 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 743,406 738,860 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 681,747 684,542 Other, net 109,477 107,962 Total assets $ 24,565,810 $ 23,555,728 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Demand non-interest bearing $ 3,003,305 $ 2,795,251 Savings and interest bearing transaction 7,465,757 8,307,607 Time 8,340,128 7,371,401 Total deposits 18,809,190 18,474,259 Repurchase agreements with customers 3,821 11,249 Other borrowings 1,051,353 351,387 Subordinated notes 223,759 223,663 Subordinated debentures 120,055 119,916 Reserve for losses on loan commitments 77,672 — Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 193,701 221,786 Total liabilities 20,479,551 19,402,260 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at March 31, 2020 or December 31, 2019 — — Common stock; $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 129,324,435 and 128,951,024 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1,293 1,289 Additional paid-in capital 2,253,991 2,251,824 Retained earnings 1,772,978 1,869,983 Accumulated other comprehensive income 54,888 27,255 Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest 4,083,150 4,150,351 Noncontrolling interest 3,109 3,117 Total stockholders’ equity 4,086,259 4,153,468 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 24,565,810 $ 23,555,728





Bank OZK

Consolidated Statements of Income

Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Non-purchased loans $ 231,853 $ 245,864 Purchased loans 21,387 30,195 Investment securities: Taxable 10,760 14,897 Tax-exempt 3,597 3,873 Deposits with banks and federal funds sold 4,376 414 Total interest income 271,973 295,243 Interest expense: Deposits 57,682 63,087 Repurchase agreements with customers 6 22 Other borrowings 50 1,389 Subordinated notes 3,172 3,146 Subordinated debentures 1,288 1,711 Total interest expense 62,198 69,355 Net interest income 209,775 225,888 Provision for loan losses 117,663 6,681 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 92,112 219,207 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 10,009 9,722 Trust income 1,939 1,730 BOLI income: Increase in cash surrender value 5,067 5,162 Death benefits 608 — Other income from purchased loans — 795 Loan service, maintenance and other fees 3,716 4,874 Gains on sales of other assets 161 284 Net gains on investment securities 2,223 — Other 3,957 1,505 Total non-interest income 27,680 24,072 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 51,473 44,868 Net occupancy and equipment 15,330 14,750 Other operating expenses 36,622 37,060 Total non-interest expense 103,425 96,678 Income before taxes 16,367 146,601 Provision for income taxes 4,509 35,889 Net income 11,858 110,712 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 8 (6 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 11,866 $ 110,706 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.86 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.86





Bank OZK

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity

Unaudited Common

Stock Additional

Paid-In

Capital Retained

Earnings Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Non-

Controlling

Interest Total (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2020: Balances – December 31, 2019 $ 1,289 $ 2,251,824 $ 1,869,983 $ 27,255 $ 3,117 $ 4,153,468 Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle — — (75,344 ) — — (75,344 ) Balances – January 1, 2020 1,289 2,251,824 1,794,639 27,255 3,117 4,078,124 Net income — — 11,858 — — 11,858 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 8 — (8 ) — Total other comprehensive income — — — 27,633 — 27,633 Common stock dividends paid, $0.26 per share — — (33,527 ) — — (33,527 ) Issuance of 4,300 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options — 45 — — — 45 Issuance of 447,085 shares of unvested restricted common stock 4 (4 ) — — — — Repurchase and cancellation of 61,873 shares of common stock — (1,853 ) — — — (1,853 ) Stock-based compensation expense — 3,979 — — — 3,979 Forfeitures of 16,101 shares of unvested restricted common stock — — — — — — Balances – March 31, 2020 $ 1,293 $ 2,253,991 $ 1,772,978 $ 54,888 $ 3,109 $ 4,086,259





Bank OZK

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity (continued)

Unaudited Common

Stock Additional

Paid-In

Capital Retained

Earnings Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss Non-

Controlling

Interest Total (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2019: Balances – December 31, 2018 $ 1,286 $ 2,237,948 $ 1,565,201 $ (34,105 ) $ 3,035 $ 3,773,365 Net income — — 110,712 — — 110,712 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest — — (6 ) — 6 — Total other comprehensive income — — — 28,429 — 28,429 Common stock dividends paid, $0.22 per share — — (28,281 ) — — (28,281 ) Noncontrolling interest cash contribution — — — — 80 80 Issuance of 29,300 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options — 387 — — — 387 Issuance of 383,874 shares of unvested restricted common stock 4 (4 ) — — — — Repurchase and cancellation of 62,742 shares of common stock (1 ) (1,646 ) — — — (1,647 ) Stock-based compensation expense — 2,719 — — — 2,719 Forfeiture of 13,953 shares of unvested restricted common stock — — — — — — Balances – March 31, 2019 $ 1,289 $ 2,239,404 $ 1,647,626 $ (5,676 ) $ 3,121 $ 3,885,764





Bank OZK

Summary of Non-Interest Expense

Unaudited Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Salaries and employee benefits $ 51,473 $ 44,868 Net occupancy and equipment expense 15,330 14,750 Other operating expenses: Professional and outside services 7,043 8,564 Software and data processing 4,974 4,709 Deposit insurance and assessments 3,420 3,652 Telecommunication services 2,177 3,344 Travel and meals 2,102 2,669 Postage and supplies 2,053 2,103 Advertising and public relations 1,703 1,683 ATM expense 1,160 987 Loan collection and repossession expense 694 984 Writedowns of foreclosed assets 879 562 Amortization of intangibles 2,795 3,145 Other 7,622 4,658 Total non-interest expense $ 103,425 $ 96,678





Bank OZK

Summary of Total Loans Outstanding

Unaudited March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Real estate: Residential 1-4 family $ 1,009,547 5.6 % $ 998,632 5.7 % Non-farm/non-residential 4,510,484 24.7 3,956,579 22.6 Construction/land development 6,380,341 35.0 6,391,429 36.4 Agricultural 235,650 1.3 230,076 1.3 Multifamily residential 1,334,763 7.3 1,194,192 6.8 Total real estate 13,470,785 73.9 12,770,908 72.8 Commercial and industrial 690,396 3.8 661,952 3.8 Consumer 2,950,055 16.2 2,934,534 16.8 Other 1,116,968 6.1 1,164,649 6.6 Total loans 18,228,204 100.0 % 17,532,043 100.0 % Allowance for loan losses (238,737 ) (108,525 ) Net loans $ 17,989,467 $ 17,423,518





Allowance for Credit Losses

Unaudited Allowance for

Loan Losses Reserve for

Losses on

Loan

Commitments Total Allowance

for Credit

Losses (Dollars in thousands) Balances – December 31, 2019 $ 108,525 $ — $ 108,525 Adoption of Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) model 39,588 54,924 94,512 Balances – January 1, 2020 148,113 54,924 203,037 Net charge-offs (4,291 ) — (4,291 ) Provision 94,915 22,748 117,663 Balances – March 31, 2020 $ 238,737 $ 77,672 $ 316,409





Bank OZK

Summary of Deposits – By Account Type

Unaudited March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Non-interest bearing $ 3,003,305 16.0 % $ 2,795,251 15.1 % Interest bearing: Transaction (NOW) 2,784,268 14.8 2,706,426 14.7 Savings and money market 4,681,489 24.9 5,601,181 30.3 Time deposits less than $100 3,574,062 19.0 3,321,446 18.0 Time deposits of $100 or more 4,766,066 25.3 4,049,955 21.9 Total deposits $ 18,809,190 100.0 % $ 18,474,259 100.0 %





Summary of Deposits – By Customer Type

Unaudited March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Consumer $ 8,535,172 45.4 % $ 7,526,014 40.7 % Commercial 4,657,851 24.8 4,334,366 23.5 Public Funds 2,667,234 14.2 3,782,415 20.5 Brokered 2,233,240 11.8 2,115,193 11.4 Reciprocal 715,693 3.8 716,271 3.9 Total deposits $ 18,809,190 100.0 % $ 18,474,259 100.0 %





Bank OZK

Selected Consolidated Financial Data

Unaudited Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 % Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Income statement data: Net interest income $ 209,775 $ 225,888 (7.1 )% Provision for loan losses 117,663 6,681 1,661.2 Non-interest income 27,680 24,072 15.0 Non-interest expense 103,425 96,678 7.0 Net income available to common stockholders 11,866 110,706 (89.3 ) Common share and per common share data: Net income per share - diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.86 (89.5 )% Net income per share - basic 0.09 0.86 (89.5 ) Cash dividends per share 0.26 0.22 18.2 Book value per share 31.57 30.11 4.8 Tangible book value per share(1) 26.30 24.73 6.3 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) 129,307 128,964 End of period shares outstanding (thousands) 129,324 128,948 Balance sheet data at period end: Total assets $ 24,565,810 $ 23,005,652 6.8 % Total loans 18,228,204 17,475,396 4.3 Non-purchased loans 17,030,378 15,610,681 9.1 Purchased loans 1,197,826 1,864,715 (35.8 ) Allowance for loan losses 238,737 105,954 125.3 Foreclosed assets 20,616 14,096 46.3 Investment securities - AFS 2,816,556 2,781,691 1.3 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 681,747 693,316 (1.7 ) Deposits 18,809,190 18,476,868 1.8 Other borrowings 1,051,353 1,489 70,508.0 Subordinated notes 223,759 223,375 0.2 Subordinated debentures 120,055 119,496 0.5 Unfunded balance of closed loans 11,334,737 11,544,218 (1.8 ) Reserve for losses on loan commitments 77,672 — NM Total common stockholders’ equity 4,083,150 3,882,643 5.2 Net unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities AFS included in common stockholders' equity 54,888 (5,676 ) Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio 96.91 % 94.58 % Selected ratios: Return on average assets(2) 0.20 % 1.99 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity(2) 1.16 11.77 Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) (2) 1.39 14.40 Average common equity to total average assets 17.31 16.91 Net interest margin – FTE(2) 3.96 4.53 Efficiency ratio 43.35 38.49 Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3) 0.08 0.05 Net charge-offs to average total loans(2) 0.10 0.07 Nonperforming loans to total loans(4) 0.16 0.22 Nonperforming assets to total assets(4) 0.19 0.21 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.31 0.61 Other information: Non-accrual loans(4) $ 25,681 $ 33,405 Accruing loans - 90 days past due(4) — — Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans - accruing(4) 757 470 (1) Calculations of tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

(3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.

(4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.

NM – Not meaningful





Bank OZK

Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued)

Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 % Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Income statement data: Net interest income $ 209,775 $ 214,977 (2.4 )% Provision for loan losses 117,663 4,938 2,282.8 Non-interest income 27,680 30,406 (9.0 ) Non-interest expense 103,425 104,406 (0.9 ) Net income available to common stockholders 11,866 100,806 (88.2 ) Common share and per common share data: Net income per share - diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.78 (88.5 )% Net income per share - basic 0.09 0.78 (88.5 ) Cash dividends per share 0.26 0.25 4.0 Book value per share 31.57 32.19 (1.9 ) Tangible book value per share (1) 26.30 26.88 (2.2 ) Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) 129,307 129,036 End of period shares outstanding (thousands) 129,324 128,951 Balance sheet data at period end: Total assets $ 24,565,810 $ 23,555,728 4.3 % Total loans 18,228,204 17,532,043 4.0 Non-purchased loans 17,030,378 16,224,539 5.0 Purchased loans 1,197,826 1,307,504 (8.4 ) Allowance for loan losses 238,737 108,525 120.0 Foreclosed assets 20,616 19,096 8.0 Investment securities - AFS 2,816,556 2,277,389 23.7 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 681,747 684,542 (0.4 ) Deposits 18,809,190 18,474,259 1.8 Other borrowings 1,051,353 351,387 199.2 Subordinated notes 223,759 223,663 0.1 Subordinated debentures 120,055 119,916 0.1 Unfunded balance of closed loans 11,334,737 11,325,598 0.1 Reserve for losses on loan commitments 77,672 — NM Total common stockholders’ equity 4,083,150 4,150,351 (1.6 ) Net unrealized gains on investment securities AFS included in common stockholders' equity 54,888 27,255 Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio 96.91 % 94.90 % Selected ratios: Return on average assets(2) 0.20 % 1.74 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity(2) 1.16 9.73 Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) (2) 1.39 11.68 Average common equity to total average assets 17.31 17.86 Net interest margin – FTE(2) 3.96 4.15 Efficiency ratio 43.35 42.37 Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3) 0.08 0.10 Net charge-offs to average total loans(2) 0.10 0.12 Nonperforming loans to total loans(4) 0.16 0.15 Nonperforming assets to total assets(4) 0.19 0.18 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.31 0.62 Other information: Non-accrual loans(4) $ 25,681 $ 23,221 Accruing loans - 90 days past due(4) — — Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans - accruing(4) 757 656 (1) Calculations of tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

(3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.

(4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.

NM – Not meaningful





Bank OZK

Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data

Unaudited 6/30/18 9/30/18 12/31/18 3/31/19 6/30/19 9/30/19 12/31/19 3/31/20 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Earnings Summary: Net interest income $ 224,661 $ 220,614 $ 228,382 $ 225,888 $ 224,536 $ 218,780 $ 214,977 $ 209,775 Federal tax (FTE) adjustment 1,151 1,132 1,219 1,207 1,136 1,038 1,028 1,133 Net interest income (FTE) 225,812 221,746 229,601 227,095 225,672 219,818 216,005 210,908 Provision for loan losses (9,610 ) (41,949 ) (7,271 ) (6,681 ) (6,769 ) (7,854 ) (4,938 ) (117,663 ) Non-interest income 27,386 24,121 27,560 24,072 26,603 26,446 30,406 27,680 Non-interest expense (89,107 ) (102,942 ) (94,893 ) (96,678 ) (99,131 ) (100,914 ) (104,406 ) (103,425 ) Pretax income (FTE) 154,481 100,976 154,997 147,808 146,375 137,496 137,067 17,500 FTE adjustment (1,151 ) (1,132 ) (1,219 ) (1,207 ) (1,136 ) (1,038 ) (1,028 ) (1,133 ) Provision for income taxes (38,589 ) (25,665 ) (38,750 ) (35,889 ) (34,726 ) (32,574 ) (35,240 ) (4,509 ) Noncontrolling interest 10 1 3 (6 ) (10 ) 7 7 8 Net income available to common stockholders $ 114,751 $ 74,180 $ 115,031 $ 110,706 $ 110,503 $ 103,891 $ 100,806 $ 11,866 Earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.89 $ 0.58 $ 0.89 $ 0.86 $ 0.86 $ 0.81 $ 0.78 $ 0.09 Non-interest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts $ 9,704 $ 9,730 $ 10,585 $ 9,722 $ 10,291 $ 10,827 $ 10,933 $ 10,009 Trust income 1,591 1,730 1,821 1,730 1,839 1,975 2,010 1,939 BOLI income: Increase in cash surrender value 5,259 5,321 5,269 5,162 5,178 5,208 5,167 5,067 Death benefits — — 482 — — 206 2,989 608 Other income from purchased loans 2,744 1,418 2,370 795 1,455 674 759 — Loan service, maintenance and other fees 5,641 4,724 5,245 4,874 4,565 4,197 4,282 3,716 Gains (losses) on sales of other assets 844 (518 ) 465 284 402 189 1,358 161 Net gains on investment securities — — — — 713 — — 2,223 Other 1,603 1,716 1,323 1,505 2,160 3,170 2,908 3,957 Total non-interest income $ 27,386 $ 24,121 $ 27,560 $ 24,072 $ 26,603 $ 26,446 $ 30,406 $ 27,680 Non-interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 41,665 $ 41,477 $ 41,837 $ 44,868 $ 47,558 $ 48,376 $ 52,050 $ 51,473 Net occupancy expense 13,827 14,358 14,027 14,750 14,587 14,825 14,855 15,330 Other operating expenses 33,615 47,107 39,029 37,060 36,986 37,713 37,501 36,622 Total non-interest expense $ 89,107 $ 102,942 $ 94,893 $ 96,678 $ 99,131 $ 100,914 $ 104,406 $ 103,425 Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 22,220,380 $ 22,086,539 $ 22,388,030 $ 23,005,652 $ 22,960,731 $ 23,402,679 $ 23,555,728 $ 24,565,810 Non-purchased loans 14,183,533 14,440,623 15,073,791 15,610,681 15,786,809 16,307,621 16,224,539 17,030,378 Purchased loans 2,580,341 2,285,168 2,044,032 1,864,715 1,698,396 1,427,230 1,307,504 1,197,826 Investment securities – AFS 2,608,439 2,669,877 2,862,340 2,769,602 2,548,489 2,414,722 2,277,389 2,816,556 Deposits 17,897,085 17,822,915 17,938,415 18,476,868 18,186,215 18,440,078 18,474,259 18,809,190 Unfunded balance of closed loans 11,999,661 11,891,247 11,364,975 11,544,218 11,167,055 11,429,918 11,325,598 11,334,737 Common stockholders' equity 3,613,903 3,653,596 3,770,330 3,882,643 3,993,247 4,078,324 4,150,351 4,083,150





Bank OZK

Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data (Continued)

Unaudited 6/30/18 9/30/18 12/31/18 3/31/19 6/30/19 9/30/19 12/31/19 3/31/20 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Allowance for Credit Losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 98,097 $ 104,638 $ 98,200 $ 102,264 $ 105,954 $ 106,642 $ 109,001 $ 108,525 Adoption of CECL(1) model — — — — — — — 94,512 Net charge-offs (3,069 ) (48,387 ) (3,207 ) (2,991 ) (6,081 ) (5,495 ) (5,414 ) (4,291 ) Provision for loan losses 9,610 41,949 7,271 6,681 6,769 7,854 4,938 117,663 Balance at end of period $ 104,638 $ 98,200 $ 102,264 $ 105,954 $ 106,642 $ 109,001 $ 108,525 $ 316,409 Allowance for loan losses $ 104,638 $ 98,200 $ 102,264 $ 105,954 $ 106,642 $ 109,001 $ 108,525 $ 238,737 Reserve for unfunded balance of closed loans — — — — — — — 77,672 Total allowance for credit losses $ 104,638 $ 98,200 $ 102,264 $ 105,954 $ 106,642 $ 109,001 $ 108,525 $ 316,409 Selected Ratios: Net interest margin – FTE(2) 4.66 % 4.47 % 4.55 4.53 % 4.45 % 4.26 % 4.15 % 3.96 % Efficiency ratio 35.19 41.87 36.90 % 38.49 39.30 40.98 42.37 43.35 Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3) 0.05 1.32 0.06 0.05 0.12 0.07 0.10 0.08 Net charge-offs to average total loans(2) 0.07 1.14 0.07 0.07 0.14 0.12 0.12 0.10 Nonperforming loans to total loans(4) 0.10 0.23 0.23 0.22 0.15 0.17 0.15 0.16 Nonperforming assets to total assets(4) 0.15 0.23 0.23 0.21 0.25 0.26 0.18 0.19 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.62 0.59 0.60 0.61 0.61 0.61 0.62 1.31 Loans past due 30 days or more, including past due non-accrual loans, to total loans(4) 0.12 0.17 0.28 0.28 0.13 0.14 0.19 0.18 (1) Current Expected Credit Loss model.

(2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

(3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loss.

(4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.





Bank OZK

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis – FTE

Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Earning assets: Interest earning deposits and federal funds sold $ 1,367,297 $ 4,376 1.29 % $ 67,015 $ 414 2.50 % Investment securities: Taxable 1,796,061 10,760 2.41 2,310,770 14,897 2.61 Tax-exempt – FTE 486,062 4,553 3.77 515,613 4,903 3.86 Non-purchased loans – FTE 16,526,270 232,030 5.65 15,482,768 246,041 6.44 Purchased loans 1,265,413 21,387 6.80 1,947,783 30,195 6.29 Total earning assets – FTE 21,441,103 273,106 5.12 20,323,949 296,450 5.92 Non-interest earning assets 2,353,330 2,232,416 Total assets $ 23,794,433 $ 22,556,365 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Deposits: Savings and interest bearing transaction $ 8,131,400 $ 19,747 0.98 % $ 9,531,133 $ 36,103 1.54 % Time deposits of $100 or more 4,388,337 22,190 2.03 3,170,510 15,555 1.99 Other time deposits 3,333,529 15,745 1.90 2,435,425 11,429 1.90 Total interest bearing deposits 15,853,266 57,682 1.46 15,137,068 63,087 1.69 Repurchase agreements with customers 7,883 6 0.32 22,192 22 0.40 Other borrowings (1) 296,969 50 0.07 269,588 1,389 2.09 Subordinated notes 223,711 3,172 5.70 223,321 3,146 5.71 Subordinated debentures (1) 119,984 1,288 4.31 119,412 1,711 5.81 Total interest bearing liabilities 16,501,813 62,198 1.52 15,771,581 69,355 1.78 Non-interest bearing liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 2,927,296 2,757,110 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 243,598 210,588 Total liabilities 19,672,707 18,739,279 Common stockholders’ equity 4,118,614 3,813,979 Noncontrolling interest 3,112 3,107 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 23,794,433 $ 22,556,365 Net interest income – FTE $ 210,908 $ 227,095 Net interest margin – FTE 3.96 % 4.53 % (1) The interest expense and the rates for “other borrowings” and for “subordinated debentures” were affected by capitalized interest. Capitalized interest included in other borrowings totaled $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2019. In the absence of this interest capitalization, the rates on other borrowings would have been 0.55% for the first quarter of 2020 and 2.62% for the first quarter of 2019. Capitalized interest included in subordinated debentures totaled $0.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 (none in the first quarter of 2019). In the absence of this interest capitalization, the rate on subordinated debentures would have been 4.80% for the first quarter of 2020.





Bank OZK

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Calculation of Average Tangible Common

Stockholders’ Equity and the Annualized Return on

Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity

Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Net income available to common stockholders $ 11,866 $ 110,706 $ 100,806 Average common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,118,614 $ 3,813,979 $ 4,110,322 Less average intangible assets: Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization (22,412 ) (34,437 ) (25,315 ) Total average intangibles (683,201 ) (695,226 ) (686,104 ) Average tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 3,435,413 $ 3,118,753 $ 3,424,218 Return on average common stockholders’ equity(1) 1.16 % 11.77 % 9.73 % Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) 1.39 % 14.40 % 11.68 % (1) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.





Calculation of Total Tangible Common

Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible

Book Value per Common Share

Unaudited March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2019 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Total common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,083,150 $ 3,882,643 $ 4,150,351 Less intangible assets: Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization (20,958 ) (32,527 ) (23,753 ) Total intangibles (681,747 ) (693,316 ) (684,542 ) Total tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 3,401,403 $ 3,189,327 $ 3,465,809 Shares of common stock outstanding 129,324 128,948 128,951 Book value per common share $ 31.57 $ 30.11 $ 32.19 Tangible book value per common share $ 26.30 $ 24.73 $ 26.88





Calculation of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’

Equity and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common

Stockholders’ Equity to Total Tangible Assets

Unaudited March 31, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Total common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,083,150 $ 3,882,643 Less intangible assets: Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization (20,958 ) (32,527 ) Total intangibles (681,747 ) (693,316 ) Total tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 3,401,403 $ 3,189,327 Total assets $ 24,565,810 $ 23,005,652 Less intangible assets: Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization (20,958 ) (32,527 ) Total intangibles (681,747 ) (693,316 ) Total tangible assets $ 23,884,063 $ 22,312,336 Ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets 16.62 % 16.88 % Ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets 14.24 % 14.29 %





Investor Contact: Tim Hicks (501) 978-2336 Media Contact: Susan Blair (501) 978-2217



