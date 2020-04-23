There were 772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,608 in the last 365 days.

Bank OZK Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $11.9 million, an 89.3% decrease from $110.7 million for the first quarter of 2019.  Diluted earnings per common share for the first quarter of 2020 were $0.09, an 89.5% decrease from $0.86 for the first quarter of 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the global economy in what was the first quarter of implementation of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) method to calculate the Bank’s allowance for credit losses (“ACL”).  During the quarter just ended, the sudden and severe economic downturn in tandem with the adoption of CECL resulted in the Bank incurring provision for credit losses of $117.7 million, resulting in a total ACL of $316.4 million at March 31, 2020.

The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the first quarter of 2020 were 0.20%, 1.16% and 1.39%, respectively, compared to 1.99%, 11.77% and 14.40%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019.  The calculation of the Bank’s return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “During the first quarter of 2020, we continued our long-standing focus on our team members, meeting the needs of our customers, serving the communities in which we operate and delivering favorable returns for our shareholders.  As we navigate the various challenges created by the current economic environment, we will continue to seek to capitalize on investment and other opportunities which may arise from such turbulent conditions.  We believe our team of industry and technology professionals is well-positioned to lead the Bank to continued success.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total loans were $18.23 billion at March 31, 2020, a 4.3% increase from $17.48 billion at March 31, 2019.  Non-purchased loans, which exclude loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $17.03 billion at March 31, 2020, a 9.1% increase from $15.61 billion at March 31, 2019.  Purchased loans, which consist of loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $1.20 billion at March 31, 2020, a 35.8% decrease from $1.86 billion at March 31, 2019.

Deposits were $18.81 billion at March 31, 2020, a 1.8% increase from $18.48 billion at March 31, 2019.  Total assets were $24.57 billion at March 31, 2020, a 6.8% increase from $23.01 billion at March 31, 2019.

Common stockholders’ equity was $4.08 billion at March 31, 2020, a 5.2% increase from $3.88 billion at March 31, 2019, but a 1.6% decrease from $4.15 billion at December 31, 2019.  Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $3.40 billion at March 31, 2020, a 6.6% increase from $3.19 billion at March 31, 2019, but a 1.9% decrease from $3.47 billion at December 31, 2019.  Book value per common share was $31.57 at March 31, 2020, a 4.8% increase from $30.11 at March 31, 2019, but a 1.9% decrease from $32.19 at December 31, 2019.  Tangible book value per common share was $26.30 at March 31, 2020, a 6.3% increase from $24.73 at March 31, 2019, but a 2.2% decrease from $26.88 at December 31, 2019.  The calculations of the Bank’s tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per common share and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 16.62% at March 31, 2020 compared to 16.88% at March 31, 2019.  Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 14.24% at March 31, 2020 compared to 14.29% at March 31, 2019.  The calculation of the Bank’s ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. 

MANAGEMENT’S COMMENTS, CONFERENCE CALL, TRANSCRIPT AND FILINGS

In connection with this release, the Bank released management’s comments on its quarterly results, which are available at http://ir.ozk.com.  This release should be read in conjunction with management’s comments on the quarterly results.

Management will conduct a conference call to take questions on these quarterly results and management’s comments at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on April 24, 2020.  Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 1-844-818-5110 (U.S. and Canada) or 210-229-8841 (internationally) and asking for the Bank OZK conference call.  A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (internationally).  The passcode for this playback is 5272316.  The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Bank’s Investor Relations website at ir.ozk.com under “Company News/Webcasts.”  The Bank will also provide a transcript of the conference call on its Investor Relations website.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.ozk.com.  To receive automated email alerts for these materials, please visit http://ir.ozk.com/EmailNotification to sign up.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures.  The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, total tangible common stockholders’ equity and the ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets, as important measures of the strength of its capital and its ability to generate earnings on its tangible capital invested by its shareholders. These measures typically adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets.  Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks.  Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release and other communications by the Bank include certain “forward-looking statements” regarding the Bank’s plans, expectations, thoughts, beliefs, estimates, goals and outlook for the future that are intended to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time.  Those statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.  These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: potential delays or other problems implementing the Bank’s growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including delays in identifying satisfactory sites, hiring or retaining qualified personnel, obtaining regulatory or other approvals, obtaining permits and designing, constructing and opening new offices or relocating or closing existing offices; the ability to enter into and/or close additional acquisitions; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Bank’s credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing or acquired deposits or to retain or grow loans, including growth from unfunded closed loans; the ability to generate future revenue growth or to control future growth in non-interest expense; interest rate fluctuations, including changes in the yield curve between short-term and long-term interest rates or changes in the relative relationships of various interest rate indices; the potential impact of the proposed phase-out of LIBOR or other changes involving LIBOR; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Bank’s net interest margin or core spread; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; changes in legal, financial and/or regulatory requirements; recently enacted and potential legislation and regulatory actions and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory actions, including those in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and any similar or related rules and regulations; changes in U.S. Government monetary and fiscal policy; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of failure in, or breach of, the Bank’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom it does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Bank or its customers; natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; the adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including the magnitude and duration of the pandemic and actions taken to contain or treat COVID-19, on the Bank, the Bank’s customers, the global economy and financial markets; international or political instability; impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets; adoption of new accounting standards, including the effects from the adoption of the CECL model on January 1, 2020, or changes in existing standards; and adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions or rulings as well as other factors identified in this press release or as detailed from time to time in the other public reports the Bank files with the FDIC, including those factors described in the disclosures under the headings “Forward-Looking Information” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Bank’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those projected in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.  The Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence.  Bank OZK is the #1 capitalized bank among the nation’s top 100 banks by asset size, based on Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio at December 31, 2019, according to data obtained from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Bank OZK was named Best Bank in the South for 2019-2020 by Money, the personal finance news and advice brand. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts operations through more than 250 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York and Mississippi.  Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P. O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
             
    March 31,     December 31,  
    2020     2019  
             
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,347,729     $ 1,495,757  
Investment securities - available for sale ("AFS")     2,816,556       2,277,389  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and other banker's bank stocks     50,614       21,855  
Non-purchased loans     17,030,378       16,224,539  
Purchased loans     1,197,826       1,307,504  
Allowance for loan losses     (238,737 )     (108,525 )
Net loans     17,989,467       17,423,518  
Premises and equipment, net     723,371       711,541  
Foreclosed assets     20,616       19,096  
Accrued interest receivable     82,827       75,208  
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)     743,406       738,860  
Goodwill and intangible assets, net     681,747       684,542  
Other, net     109,477       107,962  
Total assets   $ 24,565,810     $ 23,555,728  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY                
Deposits:                
Demand non-interest bearing   $ 3,003,305     $ 2,795,251  
Savings and interest bearing transaction     7,465,757       8,307,607  
Time     8,340,128       7,371,401  
Total deposits     18,809,190       18,474,259  
Repurchase agreements with customers     3,821       11,249  
Other borrowings     1,051,353       351,387  
Subordinated notes     223,759       223,663  
Subordinated debentures     120,055       119,916  
Reserve for losses on loan commitments     77,672        
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     193,701       221,786  
Total liabilities     20,479,551       19,402,260  
                 
Commitments and contingencies                
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at March 31, 2020 or December 31, 2019            
Common stock; $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 129,324,435 and 128,951,024 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively     1,293       1,289  
Additional paid-in capital     2,253,991       2,251,824  
Retained earnings     1,772,978       1,869,983  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     54,888       27,255  
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest     4,083,150       4,150,351  
Noncontrolling interest     3,109       3,117  
Total stockholders’ equity     4,086,259       4,153,468  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 24,565,810     $ 23,555,728  
                 


 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited
     
  Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2020     2019  
           
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Interest income:              
Non-purchased loans $ 231,853     $ 245,864  
Purchased loans   21,387       30,195  
Investment securities:              
Taxable   10,760       14,897  
Tax-exempt   3,597       3,873  
Deposits with banks and federal funds sold   4,376       414  
Total interest income   271,973       295,243  
               
Interest expense:              
Deposits   57,682       63,087  
Repurchase agreements with customers   6       22  
Other borrowings   50       1,389  
Subordinated notes   3,172       3,146  
Subordinated debentures   1,288       1,711  
Total interest expense   62,198       69,355  
               
Net interest income   209,775       225,888  
Provision for loan losses   117,663       6,681  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   92,112       219,207  
               
Non-interest income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts   10,009       9,722  
Trust income   1,939       1,730  
BOLI income:              
Increase in cash surrender value   5,067       5,162  
Death benefits   608        
Other income from purchased loans         795  
Loan service, maintenance and other fees   3,716       4,874  
Gains on sales of other assets   161       284  
Net gains on investment securities   2,223        
Other   3,957       1,505  
Total non-interest income   27,680       24,072  
               
Non-interest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits   51,473       44,868  
Net occupancy and equipment   15,330       14,750  
Other operating expenses   36,622       37,060  
Total non-interest expense   103,425       96,678  
               
Income before taxes   16,367       146,601  
Provision for income taxes   4,509       35,889  
Net income   11,858       110,712  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest   8       (6 )
Net income available to common stockholders $ 11,866     $ 110,706  
               
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.09     $ 0.86  
               
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.09     $ 0.86  
               


 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
                                     
    Common
Stock 		    Additional
Paid-In
Capital 		    Retained
Earnings 		    Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income 		    Non-
Controlling
Interest 		    Total  
                                     
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
                                                 
Three months ended March 31, 2020:                                                
Balances – December 31, 2019   $ 1,289     $ 2,251,824     $ 1,869,983     $ 27,255     $ 3,117     $ 4,153,468  
Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle                 (75,344 )                 (75,344 )
Balances – January 1, 2020     1,289       2,251,824       1,794,639       27,255       3,117       4,078,124  
Net income                 11,858                   11,858  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                 8             (8 )      
Total other comprehensive income                       27,633             27,633  
Common stock dividends paid, $0.26 per share                 (33,527 )                 (33,527 )
Issuance of 4,300 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options           45                         45  
Issuance of 447,085 shares of unvested restricted common stock     4       (4 )                        
Repurchase and cancellation of 61,873 shares of common stock           (1,853 )                       (1,853 )
Stock-based compensation expense           3,979                         3,979  
Forfeitures of 16,101 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                    
Balances – March 31, 2020   $ 1,293     $ 2,253,991     $ 1,772,978     $ 54,888     $ 3,109     $ 4,086,259  
                                                 


 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity (continued)
Unaudited
                                     
    Common
Stock 		    Additional
Paid-In
Capital 		    Retained
Earnings 		    Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss 		    Non-
Controlling
Interest 		    Total  
                                     
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Three months ended March 31, 2019:                                                
Balances – December 31, 2018   $ 1,286     $ 2,237,948     $ 1,565,201     $ (34,105 )   $ 3,035     $ 3,773,365  
Net income                 110,712                   110,712  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                 (6 )           6        
Total other comprehensive income                       28,429             28,429  
Common stock dividends paid, $0.22 per share                 (28,281 )                 (28,281 )
Noncontrolling interest cash contribution                             80       80  
Issuance of 29,300 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options           387                         387  
Issuance of 383,874 shares of unvested restricted common stock     4       (4 )                        
Repurchase and cancellation of 62,742 shares of common stock     (1 )     (1,646 )                       (1,647 )
Stock-based compensation expense           2,719                         2,719  
Forfeiture of 13,953 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                    
Balances – March 31, 2019   $ 1,289     $ 2,239,404     $ 1,647,626     $ (5,676 )   $ 3,121     $ 3,885,764  
                                                 


 
Bank OZK
Summary of Non-Interest Expense
Unaudited
       
    Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
    2020     2019  
             
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 51,473     $ 44,868  
Net occupancy and equipment expense     15,330       14,750  
Other operating expenses:                
Professional and outside services     7,043       8,564  
Software and data processing     4,974       4,709  
Deposit insurance and assessments     3,420       3,652  
Telecommunication services     2,177       3,344  
Travel and meals     2,102       2,669  
Postage and supplies     2,053       2,103  
Advertising and public relations     1,703       1,683  
ATM expense     1,160       987  
Loan collection and repossession expense     694       984  
Writedowns of foreclosed assets     879       562  
Amortization of intangibles     2,795       3,145  
Other     7,622       4,658  
Total non-interest expense   $ 103,425     $ 96,678  
                 


 
Bank OZK
Summary of Total Loans Outstanding
Unaudited
                                 
    March 31, 2020     December 31, 2019  
             
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Real estate:                                
Residential 1-4 family   $ 1,009,547       5.6 %   $ 998,632       5.7 %
Non-farm/non-residential     4,510,484       24.7       3,956,579       22.6  
Construction/land development     6,380,341       35.0       6,391,429       36.4  
Agricultural     235,650       1.3       230,076       1.3  
Multifamily residential     1,334,763       7.3       1,194,192       6.8  
Total real estate     13,470,785       73.9       12,770,908       72.8  
Commercial and industrial     690,396       3.8       661,952       3.8  
Consumer     2,950,055       16.2       2,934,534       16.8  
Other     1,116,968       6.1       1,164,649       6.6  
Total loans     18,228,204       100.0 %     17,532,043       100.0 %
Allowance for loan losses     (238,737 )             (108,525 )        
Net loans   $ 17,989,467             $ 17,423,518          
                                 


 
Allowance for Credit Losses
Unaudited
                         
    Allowance for
Loan Losses		     Reserve for
Losses on
Loan
Commitments		     Total Allowance
for Credit
Losses		  
                   
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Balances – December 31, 2019   $ 108,525     $     $ 108,525  
Adoption of Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) model     39,588       54,924       94,512  
Balances – January 1, 2020     148,113       54,924       203,037  
Net charge-offs     (4,291 )           (4,291 )
Provision     94,915       22,748       117,663  
Balances – March 31, 2020   $ 238,737     $ 77,672     $ 316,409  
                         


 
Bank OZK
Summary of Deposits – By Account Type
Unaudited
                                 
    March 31, 2020     December 31, 2019  
             
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Non-interest bearing   $ 3,003,305       16.0 %   $ 2,795,251       15.1 %
Interest bearing:                                
Transaction (NOW)     2,784,268       14.8       2,706,426       14.7  
Savings and money market     4,681,489       24.9       5,601,181       30.3  
Time deposits less than $100     3,574,062       19.0       3,321,446       18.0  
Time deposits of $100 or more     4,766,066       25.3       4,049,955       21.9  
Total deposits   $ 18,809,190       100.0 %   $ 18,474,259       100.0 %
                                 


 
Summary of Deposits – By Customer Type
Unaudited
       
    March 31, 2020     December 31, 2019  
             
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Consumer   $ 8,535,172       45.4 %   $ 7,526,014       40.7 %
Commercial     4,657,851       24.8       4,334,366       23.5  
Public Funds     2,667,234       14.2       3,782,415       20.5  
Brokered     2,233,240       11.8       2,115,193       11.4  
Reciprocal     715,693       3.8       716,271       3.9  
Total deposits   $ 18,809,190       100.0 %   $ 18,474,259       100.0 %
                                 


 
Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
       
    Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
    2020     2019     % Change  
                   
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Income statement data:                        
Net interest income   $ 209,775     $ 225,888       (7.1 )%
Provision for loan losses     117,663       6,681       1,661.2  
Non-interest income     27,680       24,072       15.0  
Non-interest expense     103,425       96,678       7.0  
Net income available to common stockholders     11,866       110,706       (89.3 )
Common share and per common share data:                        
Net income per share - diluted   $ 0.09     $ 0.86       (89.5 )%
Net income per share - basic     0.09       0.86       (89.5 )
Cash dividends per share     0.26       0.22       18.2  
Book value per share     31.57       30.11       4.8  
Tangible book value per share(1)     26.30       24.73       6.3  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)     129,307       128,964          
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)     129,324       128,948          
Balance sheet data at period end:                        
Total assets   $ 24,565,810     $ 23,005,652       6.8 %
Total loans     18,228,204       17,475,396       4.3  
Non-purchased loans     17,030,378       15,610,681       9.1  
Purchased loans     1,197,826       1,864,715       (35.8 )
Allowance for loan losses     238,737       105,954       125.3  
Foreclosed assets     20,616       14,096       46.3  
Investment securities - AFS     2,816,556       2,781,691       1.3  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     681,747       693,316       (1.7 )
Deposits     18,809,190       18,476,868       1.8  
Other borrowings     1,051,353       1,489       70,508.0  
Subordinated notes     223,759       223,375       0.2  
Subordinated debentures     120,055       119,496       0.5  
Unfunded balance of closed loans     11,334,737       11,544,218       (1.8 )
Reserve for losses on loan commitments     77,672           NM  
Total common stockholders’ equity     4,083,150       3,882,643       5.2  
Net unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities AFS included in common stockholders' equity     54,888       (5,676 )        
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio     96.91 %     94.58 %        
Selected ratios:                        
Return on average assets(2)     0.20 %     1.99 %        
Return on average common stockholders’ equity(2)     1.16       11.77          
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) (2)     1.39       14.40          
Average common equity to total average assets     17.31       16.91          
Net interest margin – FTE(2)     3.96       4.53          
Efficiency ratio     43.35       38.49          
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3)     0.08       0.05          
Net charge-offs to average total loans(2)     0.10       0.07          
Nonperforming loans to total loans(4)     0.16       0.22          
Nonperforming assets to total assets(4)     0.19       0.21          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     1.31       0.61          
Other information:                        
Non-accrual loans(4)   $ 25,681     $ 33,405          
Accruing loans - 90 days past due(4)                    
Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans - accruing(4)     757       470          
                         
(1)  Calculations of tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
NM – Not meaningful
 


 
Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued)
Unaudited
       
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,          
    2020     2019     % Change  
                   
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Income statement data:                        
Net interest income   $ 209,775     $ 214,977       (2.4 )%
Provision for loan losses     117,663       4,938       2,282.8  
Non-interest income     27,680       30,406       (9.0 )
Non-interest expense     103,425       104,406       (0.9 )
Net income available to common stockholders     11,866       100,806       (88.2 )
Common share and per common share data:                        
Net income per share - diluted   $ 0.09     $ 0.78       (88.5 )%
Net income per share - basic     0.09       0.78       (88.5 )
Cash dividends per share     0.26       0.25       4.0  
Book value per share     31.57       32.19       (1.9 )
Tangible book value per share (1)     26.30       26.88       (2.2 )
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)     129,307       129,036          
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)     129,324       128,951          
Balance sheet data at period end:                        
Total assets   $ 24,565,810     $ 23,555,728       4.3 %
Total loans     18,228,204       17,532,043       4.0  
Non-purchased loans     17,030,378       16,224,539       5.0  
Purchased loans     1,197,826       1,307,504       (8.4 )
Allowance for loan losses     238,737       108,525       120.0  
Foreclosed assets     20,616       19,096       8.0  
Investment securities - AFS     2,816,556       2,277,389       23.7  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     681,747       684,542       (0.4 )
Deposits     18,809,190       18,474,259       1.8  
Other borrowings     1,051,353       351,387       199.2  
Subordinated notes     223,759       223,663       0.1  
Subordinated debentures     120,055       119,916       0.1  
Unfunded balance of closed loans     11,334,737       11,325,598       0.1  
Reserve for losses on loan commitments     77,672           NM  
Total common stockholders’ equity     4,083,150       4,150,351       (1.6 )
Net unrealized gains on investment securities AFS included in common stockholders' equity     54,888       27,255          
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio     96.91 %     94.90 %        
Selected ratios:                        
Return on average assets(2)     0.20 %     1.74 %        
Return on average common stockholders’ equity(2)     1.16       9.73          
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) (2)     1.39       11.68          
Average common equity to total average assets     17.31       17.86          
Net interest margin – FTE(2)     3.96       4.15          
Efficiency ratio     43.35       42.37          
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3)     0.08       0.10          
Net charge-offs to average total loans(2)     0.10       0.12          
Nonperforming loans to total loans(4)     0.16       0.15          
Nonperforming assets to total assets(4)     0.19       0.18          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     1.31       0.62          
Other information:                        
Non-accrual loans(4)   $ 25,681     $ 23,221          
Accruing loans - 90 days past due(4)                    
Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans - accruing(4)     757       656          
                         
(1)  Calculations of tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
NM – Not meaningful
 


 
Bank OZK
Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data
Unaudited
                                                 
    6/30/18     9/30/18     12/31/18     3/31/19     6/30/19     9/30/19     12/31/19     3/31/20  
                                                 
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Earnings Summary:                                                                
Net interest income   $ 224,661     $ 220,614     $ 228,382     $ 225,888     $ 224,536     $ 218,780     $ 214,977     $ 209,775  
Federal tax (FTE) adjustment     1,151       1,132       1,219       1,207       1,136       1,038       1,028       1,133  
Net interest income (FTE)     225,812       221,746       229,601       227,095       225,672       219,818       216,005       210,908  
Provision for loan losses     (9,610 )     (41,949 )     (7,271 )     (6,681 )     (6,769 )     (7,854 )     (4,938 )     (117,663 )
Non-interest income     27,386       24,121       27,560       24,072       26,603       26,446       30,406       27,680  
Non-interest expense     (89,107 )     (102,942 )     (94,893 )     (96,678 )     (99,131 )     (100,914 )     (104,406 )     (103,425 )
Pretax income (FTE)     154,481       100,976       154,997       147,808       146,375       137,496       137,067       17,500  
FTE adjustment     (1,151 )     (1,132 )     (1,219 )     (1,207 )     (1,136 )     (1,038 )     (1,028 )     (1,133 )
Provision for income taxes     (38,589 )     (25,665 )     (38,750 )     (35,889 )     (34,726 )     (32,574 )     (35,240 )     (4,509 )
Noncontrolling interest     10       1       3       (6 )     (10 )     7       7       8  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 114,751     $ 74,180     $ 115,031     $ 110,706     $ 110,503     $ 103,891     $ 100,806     $ 11,866  
Earnings per common share – diluted   $ 0.89     $ 0.58     $ 0.89     $ 0.86     $ 0.86     $ 0.81     $ 0.78     $ 0.09  
Non-interest Income:                                                                
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 9,704     $ 9,730     $ 10,585     $ 9,722     $ 10,291     $ 10,827     $ 10,933     $ 10,009  
Trust income     1,591       1,730       1,821       1,730       1,839       1,975       2,010       1,939  
BOLI income:                                                                
Increase in cash surrender value     5,259       5,321       5,269       5,162       5,178       5,208       5,167       5,067  
Death benefits                 482                   206       2,989       608  
Other income from purchased loans     2,744       1,418       2,370       795       1,455       674       759        
Loan service, maintenance and other fees     5,641       4,724       5,245       4,874       4,565       4,197       4,282       3,716  
Gains (losses) on sales of other assets     844       (518 )     465       284       402       189       1,358       161  
Net gains on investment securities                             713                   2,223  
Other     1,603       1,716       1,323       1,505       2,160       3,170       2,908       3,957  
Total non-interest income   $ 27,386     $ 24,121     $ 27,560     $ 24,072     $ 26,603     $ 26,446     $ 30,406     $ 27,680  
Non-interest Expense:                                                                
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 41,665     $ 41,477     $ 41,837     $ 44,868     $ 47,558     $ 48,376     $ 52,050     $ 51,473  
Net occupancy expense     13,827       14,358       14,027       14,750       14,587       14,825       14,855       15,330  
Other operating expenses     33,615       47,107       39,029       37,060       36,986       37,713       37,501       36,622  
Total non-interest expense   $ 89,107     $ 102,942     $ 94,893     $ 96,678     $ 99,131     $ 100,914     $ 104,406     $ 103,425  
Balance Sheet Data:                                                                
Total assets   $ 22,220,380     $ 22,086,539     $ 22,388,030     $ 23,005,652     $ 22,960,731     $ 23,402,679     $ 23,555,728     $ 24,565,810  
Non-purchased loans     14,183,533       14,440,623       15,073,791       15,610,681       15,786,809       16,307,621       16,224,539       17,030,378  
Purchased loans     2,580,341       2,285,168       2,044,032       1,864,715       1,698,396       1,427,230       1,307,504       1,197,826  
Investment securities – AFS     2,608,439       2,669,877       2,862,340       2,769,602       2,548,489       2,414,722       2,277,389       2,816,556  
Deposits     17,897,085       17,822,915       17,938,415       18,476,868       18,186,215       18,440,078       18,474,259       18,809,190  
Unfunded balance of closed loans     11,999,661       11,891,247       11,364,975       11,544,218       11,167,055       11,429,918       11,325,598       11,334,737  
Common stockholders' equity     3,613,903       3,653,596       3,770,330       3,882,643       3,993,247       4,078,324       4,150,351       4,083,150  
                                                                 


 
Bank OZK
Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data (Continued)
Unaudited
                                                 
    6/30/18     9/30/18     12/31/18     3/31/19     6/30/19     9/30/19     12/31/19     3/31/20  
                                                 
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Allowance for Credit Losses:                                                                
Balance at beginning of period   $ 98,097     $ 104,638     $ 98,200     $ 102,264     $ 105,954     $ 106,642     $ 109,001     $ 108,525  
Adoption of CECL(1) model                                               94,512  
Net charge-offs     (3,069 )     (48,387 )     (3,207 )     (2,991 )     (6,081 )     (5,495 )     (5,414 )     (4,291 )
Provision for loan losses     9,610       41,949       7,271       6,681       6,769       7,854       4,938       117,663  
Balance at end of period   $ 104,638     $ 98,200     $ 102,264     $ 105,954     $ 106,642     $ 109,001     $ 108,525     $ 316,409  
Allowance for loan losses   $ 104,638     $ 98,200     $ 102,264     $ 105,954     $ 106,642     $ 109,001     $ 108,525     $ 238,737  
Reserve for unfunded balance of closed loans                                               77,672  
Total allowance for credit losses   $ 104,638     $ 98,200     $ 102,264     $ 105,954     $ 106,642     $ 109,001     $ 108,525     $ 316,409  
Selected Ratios:                                                                
Net interest margin – FTE(2)     4.66 %     4.47 %   4.55       4.53 %     4.45 %     4.26 %     4.15 %     3.96 %
Efficiency ratio     35.19       41.87       36.90 %     38.49       39.30       40.98       42.37       43.35  
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3)     0.05       1.32       0.06       0.05       0.12       0.07       0.10       0.08  
Net charge-offs to average total loans(2)     0.07       1.14       0.07       0.07       0.14       0.12       0.12       0.10  
Nonperforming loans to total loans(4)     0.10       0.23       0.23       0.22       0.15       0.17       0.15       0.16  
Nonperforming assets to total assets(4)     0.15       0.23       0.23       0.21       0.25       0.26       0.18       0.19  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     0.62       0.59       0.60       0.61       0.61       0.61       0.62       1.31  
Loans past due 30 days or more, including past due non-accrual loans, to total loans(4)     0.12       0.17       0.28       0.28       0.13       0.14       0.19       0.18  
                                                                 
(1) Current Expected Credit Loss model.
(2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loss.
(4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
 


 
Bank OZK
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis – FTE
Unaudited
                                                 
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2020     2019  
    Average
Balance 		    Income/
Expense 		    Yield/
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		    Income/
Expense 		    Yield/
Rate 		 
                                     
    (Dollars in thousands)  
ASSETS                                                
Earning assets:                                                
Interest earning deposits and federal funds sold   $ 1,367,297     $ 4,376       1.29 %   $ 67,015     $ 414       2.50 %
Investment securities:                                                
Taxable     1,796,061       10,760       2.41       2,310,770       14,897       2.61  
Tax-exempt – FTE     486,062       4,553       3.77       515,613       4,903       3.86  
Non-purchased loans – FTE     16,526,270       232,030       5.65       15,482,768       246,041       6.44  
Purchased loans     1,265,413       21,387       6.80       1,947,783       30,195       6.29  
Total earning assets – FTE     21,441,103       273,106       5.12       20,323,949       296,450       5.92  
Non-interest earning assets     2,353,330                       2,232,416                  
Total assets   $ 23,794,433                     $ 22,556,365                  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY                                                
Interest bearing liabilities:                                                
Deposits:                                                
Savings and interest bearing transaction   $ 8,131,400     $ 19,747       0.98 %   $ 9,531,133     $ 36,103       1.54 %
Time deposits of $100 or more     4,388,337       22,190       2.03       3,170,510       15,555       1.99  
Other time deposits     3,333,529       15,745       1.90       2,435,425       11,429       1.90  
Total interest bearing deposits     15,853,266       57,682       1.46       15,137,068       63,087       1.69  
Repurchase agreements with customers     7,883       6       0.32       22,192       22       0.40  
Other borrowings (1)     296,969       50       0.07       269,588       1,389       2.09  
Subordinated notes     223,711       3,172       5.70       223,321       3,146       5.71  
Subordinated debentures (1)     119,984       1,288       4.31       119,412       1,711       5.81  
Total interest bearing liabilities     16,501,813       62,198       1.52       15,771,581       69,355       1.78  
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                                                
Non-interest bearing deposits     2,927,296                       2,757,110                  
Other non-interest bearing liabilities     243,598                       210,588                  
Total liabilities     19,672,707                       18,739,279                  
Common stockholders’ equity     4,118,614                       3,813,979                  
Noncontrolling interest     3,112                       3,107                  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 23,794,433                     $ 22,556,365                  
Net interest income – FTE           $ 210,908                     $ 227,095          
Net interest margin – FTE                     3.96 %                     4.53 %
                                                 
(1) The interest expense and the rates for “other borrowings” and for “subordinated debentures” were affected by capitalized interest.  Capitalized interest included in other borrowings totaled $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2019.  In the absence of this interest capitalization, the rates on other borrowings would have been 0.55% for the first quarter of 2020 and 2.62% for the first quarter of 2019.  Capitalized interest included in subordinated debentures totaled $0.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 (none in the first quarter of 2019).  In the absence of this interest capitalization, the rate on subordinated debentures would have been 4.80% for the first quarter of 2020.
 


 
Bank OZK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 
Calculation of Average Tangible Common
Stockholders’ Equity and the Annualized Return on
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
                         
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,  
    2020     2019     2019  
                   
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 11,866     $ 110,706     $ 100,806  
Average common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest   $ 4,118,614     $ 3,813,979     $ 4,110,322  
Less average intangible assets:                        
Goodwill     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization     (22,412 )     (34,437 )     (25,315 )
Total average intangibles     (683,201 )     (695,226 )     (686,104 )
Average tangible common stockholders’ equity   $ 3,435,413     $ 3,118,753     $ 3,424,218  
Return on average common stockholders’ equity(1)     1.16 %     11.77 %     9.73 %
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1)     1.39 %     14.40 %     11.68 %
                         
(1) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
 


 
Calculation of Total Tangible Common
Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible
Book Value per Common Share
Unaudited
             
    March 31,     December 31,  
    2020     2019     2019  
                   
    (In thousands, except per share amounts)  
Total common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest   $ 4,083,150     $ 3,882,643     $ 4,150,351  
Less intangible assets:                        
Goodwill     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization     (20,958 )     (32,527 )     (23,753 )
Total intangibles     (681,747 )     (693,316 )     (684,542 )
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity   $ 3,401,403     $ 3,189,327     $ 3,465,809  
Shares of common stock outstanding     129,324       128,948       128,951  
Book value per common share   $ 31.57     $ 30.11     $ 32.19  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 26.30     $ 24.73     $ 26.88  
                         


 
Calculation of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’
Equity and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common
Stockholders’ Equity to Total Tangible Assets
Unaudited
       
    March 31,  
    2020     2019  
             
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Total common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest   $ 4,083,150     $ 3,882,643  
Less intangible assets:                
Goodwill     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization     (20,958 )     (32,527 )
Total intangibles     (681,747 )     (693,316 )
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity   $ 3,401,403     $ 3,189,327  
Total assets   $ 24,565,810     $ 23,005,652  
Less intangible assets:                
Goodwill     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization     (20,958 )     (32,527 )
Total intangibles     (681,747 )     (693,316 )
Total tangible assets   $ 23,884,063     $ 22,312,336  
Ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets     16.62 %     16.88 %
Ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets     14.24 %     14.29 %
                 


Investor Contact:   Tim Hicks (501) 978-2336
Media Contact:   Susan Blair (501) 978-2217

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.