Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) announced net income from continuing operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $2.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $6.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019 and $7.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in net income was predominantly driven by increases in credit reserves in anticipation of the expected impact from the economic slowdown from COVID-19.

“Atlantic Capital entered the COVID-19 crisis in a position of strength with solid first quarter operating results, a fortress balance sheet, and sound business continuity plans. With that strength, our company will provide needed assistance to businesses in our community, add new client relationships, and strive to continue to build meaningful shareholder value through the crisis,” remarked Douglas Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Response to COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic affected all areas of economic and social life, Atlantic Capital responded with measures to protect the health of its community, customers and associates. The Company implemented work-from-home initiatives for employees when possible, ceased non-essential business related travel, and began regular meetings of its executive leadership and incident response teams to direct the Company’s response to the ever-changing environment. Each week, Doug Williams and his executive leadership team host an internal company-wide conference call to communicate the latest developments, answer teammate questions, and gather information from teammates based on the challenges their relationship customers are facing.

In addition, Atlantic Capital has taken the following steps to assist borrowers during these challenging times, consistent with sound banking practice:

facilitating approximately $223 million in loan applications for business borrowers through the Paycheck Protection Program;





evaluating business segments in our market areas to evaluate areas of need and focus our assessment and management of portfolio risk;





offering payment deferrals to existing customers with a streamlined loan modification process when appropriate;





communicating with customers in order to assess developing credit situations and needs; and





engaging in liquidity planning, including pausing stock repurchases in March.

Our goal is to continue to support our community of customers and prospective customers while maintaining our historically cautious approach to new loan underwriting. With reliable core deposit funding, solid balance sheet liquidity, a strong capital position, and access to significant wholesale funding, Atlantic Capital anticipates adequate funding capacity for future lending needs.

First Quarter Highlights(1)

Capital ratios remained strong, with a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 11.6%.

Tangible book value per share increased 19.5% from March 31, 2019 to $14.54, and increased 12.8% annualized from December 31, 2019.

Net interest margin from continuing operations of 3.41%, compared to 3.74% in the first quarter of 2019 and 3.38% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Average deposits from continuing operations increased $460.7 million, or 25.7%, compared to the first quarter of 2019 and $107.9 million, or 20.1% annualized, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total loans held for investment increased $198.4 million, or 11.4% from March 31, 2019 and $59.4 million, or 12.7% annualized, from December 31, 2019.

Annualized net charge-offs to average loans totaled 0.04%, compared 0.11% in the first quarter of 2019 and 0.07% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Income Statement

Taxable equivalent net interest income from continuing operations totaled $21.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $679,000, or 3.3%, from the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of $469,000, or 9.0% annualized, from the fourth quarter of 2019. The linked quarter increase in net interest income was primarily driven by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities offset by a decrease in loan yields.

Taxable equivalent net interest margin from continuing operations was 3.41% in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 33 basis points from the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of 3 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019. The linked quarter increase was primarily the result of a drop in the cost of interest bearing deposits and an increase in the yield on investment securities. This was partially offset by a decrease in loan yields.

The yield on loans from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2020 was 4.77%, a decrease of 63 basis points from the first quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 18 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in loan yields was due primarily to the repricing of variable rate loans as a result of declines in short term interest rates during 2019 and 2020.

The taxable equivalent yield on investment securities in the first quarter of 2020 was 2.84%, an increase of 7 basis points from the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of 21 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in taxable equivalent investment portfolio yields was primarily the result of municipal bond purchases in 2019 and 2020, many of which were non-taxable.

The cost of deposits from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2020 was 0.75%, a decrease of 34 basis points from the first quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 15 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019. The cost of interest bearing deposits from continuing operations decreased 52 basis points to 1.09% from the first quarter of 2019, and decreased 27 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019.

The provision for credit losses for continuing operations was $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $814,000 in the first quarter of 2019 and $787,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2020 included a $7.4 million provision for loan losses and a $671,000 provision for unfunded commitments. The provision increased primarily as a response to the expected impact from the economic slowdown from COVID-19.

Noninterest income from continuing operations totaled $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Service charge income in the first quarter of 2020 totaled $1.2 million, an increase of $438,000 or 55.2%, compared to the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of $234,000, or 93.8% annualized, from the fourth quarter of 2019. Continued strong growth in core deposits, particularly in our payments processing businesses, drove the increases in service charge income. SBA income totaled $414,000, a decrease from $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $846,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily from lower SBA origination volume and a decrease in loan premiums during the quarter.

Noninterest expense from continuing operations totaled $12.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of $918,000 compared to the first quarter of 2019 and $505,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Salaries and employee benefits totaled $8.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, unchanged from the previous quarter as the higher first quarter benefits costs were offset by lower incentive accruals.

The effective tax rate from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2020 was 13.3% compared to 21.3% for the full year of 2019, and was impacted by lower pretax earnings as well as increased non-taxable securities income from municipal bonds.

(1) Commentary is on a fully taxable-equivalent basis unless otherwise noted. Consistent with SEC guidance in Industry Guide 3 that contemplates the calculation of tax-exempt income on a tax equivalent basis, net interest income and net interest margin are provided on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, which generally assumes a 21% marginal tax rate. We provide detailed reconciliations in the Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation table on page 14.

Balance Sheet

Total loans held for investment were $1.93 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $198.4 million, or 11.4%, from March 31, 2019 and an increase of $59.4 million, or 12.7% annualized, from December 31, 2019. Commercial and industrial loans were $760.0 million at March 31, 2020, an increase of 11.9% from March 31, 2019 and 31.2% annualized from December 31, 2019. The increase from December 31, 2019 was primarily due to organic growth across different areas of the Company. Mortgage warehouse loan participations decreased to zero as we exited the business during the first quarter of 2020. Consumer loans increased $20.4 million from December 31, 2019 to $58.2 million at March 31, 2020, due to the growth in a partnership with a fintech firm that offers CD-secured loans to its customers.

On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the CECL accounting standard, which resulted in a day one reduction of $854,000 to the allowance for loan losses offset by an increase of $1.3 million to the allowance for unfunded commitments. The allowance for loan losses totaled $18.5 million as of December 31, 2019, was reduced by $854,000 due to CECL adoption, was increased by $7.4 million related to the first quarter 2020 provision, and ended the quarter at $24.9 million. The allowance for unfunded commitments totaled $892,000 at December 31, 2019, was increased by $1.3 million due to CECL adoption, was increased by $671,000 related to the first quarter 2020 provision, and ended the quarter at $2.8 million. At March 31, 2020, the combined allowance for credit losses for loans and unfunded commitments was $27.7 million, compared to $19.4 million at December 31, 2019.

The allowance for loan losses was 1.29% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.99% at December 31, 2019. The increase reflects the impact of COVID-19 on the economic forecast used in the estimation of expected credit losses. Non-performing assets from continuing operations totaled $7.3 million, or 0.27% of total assets, as of March 31, 2020, compared to 0.34% of total assets as of March 31, 2019 and 0.26% of total assets as of December 31, 2019.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 11.6% at March 31, 2020, an increase from 10.6% at December 31, 2019 due to the elevated levels of cash related to year-end deposits at December 31, 2019. The estimated total risk based capital ratio was 14.9% at March 31, 2020 compared to 13.7% at March 31, 2019 and 15.0% at December 31, 2019.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, April 24, 2020, to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing 877-270-2148 from the United States. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, www.atlanticcapitalbank.com. A presentation will be used during the earnings conference call and is available at http://www.snl.com/IRW/CorporateProfile/4155740 .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. Atlantic Capital management uses non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) taxable equivalent interest income; (ii) taxable equivalent net interest income; (iii) taxable equivalent net interest margin; (iv) taxable equivalent income before income taxes; (v) taxable equivalent income tax expense; (vi) tangible assets; (vii) tangible common equity; and (viii) tangible book value per common share, in its analysis of the Company's performance. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity.

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing performance and operations, and enhance comparability with prior periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should consider Atlantic Capital’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of our beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “strive,” or words or phases of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements about Atlantic Capital’s confidence in its strategies and its expectations about financial performance, the impact of COVID-19 on operations, market growth, market and regulatory trends and developments, acquisitions and divestitures, new technologies, services and opportunities and earnings. The forward-looking statements are based largely on Atlantic Capital’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond Atlantic Capital’s control. Atlantic Capital undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made, except as otherwise required by law. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the risks and uncertainties described in “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Atlantic Capital’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on April 23, 2020, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please refer to the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov where you can review those documents.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.7 billion publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital offers commercial and not-for-profit banking services, specialty corporate financial services, private banking services and commercial real estate finance solutions to privately held companies and individuals in the Atlanta area, as well as specialized financial services for select clients nationally.

Media Contact:

Ashley Carson

Email: ashley.carson@atlcapbank.com

Phone: 404-995-6050

Financial Contact:

Patrick Oakes

Email: patrick.oakes@atlcapbank.com

Phone: 404-995-6050







ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Selected Financial Information

2020 2019 (in thousands, except share and per share data; First Fourth Third Second First First Quarter 2020 taxable equivalent) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter to 2019 Change INCOME SUMMARY (1) Interest income (2) $ 26,246 $ 26,699 $ 26,624 $ 26,686 $ 26,297 (0 )% Interest expense 5,043 5,965 6,536 6,709 5,773 (13 ) Net interest income 21,203 20,734 20,088 19,977 20,524 3 Provision for credit losses 8,074 787 413 698 814 892 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,129 19,947 19,675 19,279 19,710 (33 ) Noninterest income 2,422 2,679 2,769 2,941 2,336 4 Noninterest expense 12,877 13,382 12,677 13,254 13,795 (7 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 2,674 9,244 9,767 8,966 8,251 (68 ) Income tax expense 550 2,104 2,198 1,957 1,811 (70 ) Net income from continuing operations(2)(3) 2,124 7,140 7,569 7,009 6,440 (67 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax — — 617 22,143 (1,063 ) (100 ) Net income $ 2,124 $ 7,140 $ 8,186 $ 29,152 $ 5,377 (60 )% PER SHARE DATA Diluted earnings per share - continuing operations $ 0.10 $ 0.32 $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.26 Diluted earnings (loss) per share - discontinued operations — — 0.03 0.92 (0.04 ) Diluted earnings per share 0.10 0.32 0.36 1.21 0.21 Book value per share 15.47 15.01 14.81 14.46 13.10 Tangible book value per common share (3) 14.54 14.09 13.91 13.60 12.17 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Return on average equity 2.56 % 8.65 % 9.77 % 34.38 % 6.80 % Return on average assets 0.32 1.08 1.32 4.79 0.77 Taxable equivalent net interest margin - continuing operations 3.41 3.38 3.52 3.61 3.74 Efficiency ratio - continuing operations 55.03 57.57 55.72 58.06 60.61 Average loans to average deposits 83.84 86.54 92.41 93.05 95.20 CAPITAL Average equity to average assets 12.41 % 12.47 % 13.54 % 13.94 % 11.34 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 11.57 10.61 12.92 13.37 10.51 Tier 1 capital ratio 11.7 (4) 12.0 12.5 13.4 11.0 Total risk based capital ratio 14.9 (4) 15.0 15.5 16.5 13.7 SHARES OUTSTANDING Number of common shares outstanding - basic 21,479,986 21,751,026 22,193,761 23,293,465 24,466,964 Number of common shares outstanding - diluted 21,675,934 21,974,959 22,405,141 23,508,442 24,719,273 Average number of common shares - basic 21,689,038 21,876,487 22,681,904 23,888,381 24,855,171 Average number of common shares - diluted 21,842,175 22,053,907 22,837,531 24,040,806 25,019,384 ASSET QUALITY Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment (5) 1.29 % 0.99 % 0.98 % 1.02 % 1.04 % Net charge-offs to average loans (6) 0.04 0.07 0.11 0.14 0.11 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.27 0.26 0.29 0.31 0.40 AVERAGE BALANCES Total loans - continuing operations $ 1,890,184 $ 1,857,736 $ 1,801,629 $ 1,769,803 $ 1,707,682 Investment securities 417,971 389,667 340,872 360,047 400,101 Total assets 2,686,266 2,626,388 2,453,438 2,440,502 2,829,072 Deposits - continuing operations 2,254,505 2,146,626 1,949,657 1,902,076 1,793,791 Shareholders' equity 333,480 327,543 332,291 340,119 320,812 AT PERIOD END Loans and loans held for sale $ 1,932,909 $ 1,873,524 $ 1,836,589 $ 1,789,740 $ 2,120,866 Investment securities 466,405 399,433 329,648 348,723 402,640 Total assets 2,719,658 2,910,379 2,410,198 2,389,680 2,855,887 Deposits 2,225,119 2,499,046 1,854,272 1,851,531 2,440,448 Shareholders’ equity 332,300 326,495 328,711 336,715 320,627

(1) On April 5, 2019, Atlantic Capital completed the sale to FirstBank of its Tennessee and northwest Georgia banking operations, including 14 branches and the mortgage business. The mortgage business and branches sold to FirstBank are reported as discontinued operations.

(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.

(3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles.

(4) Amounts are estimates as of March 31, 2020.

(5) The ratios for the first, second, and third quarters of 2019 are calculated on a continuing operations basis.

(6) Annualized.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Financial Information from Discontinued Operations





Assets and Liabilities from Discontinued Operations

(in thousands) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Cash $ — $ — $ 4,168 Loans held for sale - discontinued operations — — 384,779 Premises held for sale - discontinued operations — — 7,736 Goodwill - discontinued operations — — 4,555 Other assets — — 1,158 Total assets $ — $ — $ 402,396 Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations $ — $ — $ 593,264 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - discontinued operations — — 9,821 Total liabilities $ — $ — $ 603,085 Net liabilities $ — $ — $ (200,689 )

Components of Net Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations

2020 2019 First Fourth Third Second First (in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Net interest income $ — $ — $ — $ (39 ) $ 3,125 Provision for credit losses — — — — — Net interest income after provision — — — (39 ) 3,125 Service charges — — — 46 481 Mortgage income — — — — 288 Gain on sale of branches — — — 34,475 — Other income — — — (22 ) 21 Total noninterest income — — — 34,499 790 Salaries and employee benefits — — — 330 2,427 Occupancy — — — 71 339 Equipment and software — — — 8 123 Amortization of intangibles — — — — 247 Communications and data processing — — — 197 389 Divestiture expense — — — 3,646 1,449 Other noninterest expense — — — 101 358 Total noninterest expense — — — 4,353 5,332 Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes — — — 30,107 (1,417 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes — — (617 ) 7,964 (354 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $ — $ — $ 617 $ 22,143 $ (1,063 )





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

March 31, December 31, March 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 27,536 $ 45,249 $ 36,992 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 114,829 421,079 76,720 Other short-term investments — — 29,457 Cash and cash equivalents 142,365 466,328 143,169 Securities available for sale 280,390 282,461 402,640 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $14, $0 and $0 at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively (fair value of $189,940, $115,291 and $0 at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively) 186,015 116,972 — Other investments 27,140 27,556 28,844 Loans held for sale — 370 1,530 Loans held for sale - discontinued operations(1) — — 384,779 Loans held for investment(1) 1,932,909 1,873,524 1,734,557 Less: allowance for loan losses (24,896 ) (18,535 ) (18,107 ) Loans held for investment, net 1,908,013 1,854,989 1,716,450 Premises held for sale - discontinued operations(1) — — 7,736 Premises and equipment, net(1) 22,533 22,536 23,311 Bank owned life insurance 66,761 66,421 65,486 Goodwill - discontinued operations(1) — — 4,555 Goodwill - continuing operations(1) 19,925 19,925 17,135 Other intangibles, net 2,785 3,027 4,241 Other real estate owned 779 278 971 Other assets 62,952 49,516 55,040 Total assets $ 2,719,658 $ 2,910,379 $ 2,855,887 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand(1) $ 712,919 $ 824,646 $ 561,829 Interest-bearing checking(1) 368,463 373,727 233,838 Savings(1) 567 1,219 896 Money market(1) 982,109 1,173,218 962,741 Time(1) 66,793 44,389 22,069 Brokered deposits 94,268 81,847 65,811 Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations(1) — — 593,264 Total deposits 2,225,119 2,499,046 2,440,448 Federal funds purchased 75,000 — — Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - discontinued operations(1) — — 9,821 Long-term debt 49,916 49,873 49,746 Other liabilities 37,323 34,965 35,245 Total liabilities 2,387,358 2,583,884 2,535,260 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019 — — — Common stock, no par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 21,479,986, 21,751,026, and 24,466,964 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019; respectively 224,233 230,265 276,346 Retained earnings 93,721 91,669 47,191 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 14,346 4,561 (2,910 ) Total shareholders’ equity 332,300 326,495 320,627 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,719,658 $ 2,910,379 $ 2,855,887

1) Assets and liabilities related to the sale of Tennessee and northwest Georgia banking operations were classified as held for sale as of March 31, 2019.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019

2019

2019

INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 22,426 $ 23,175 $ 23,541 $ 23,554 $ 22,752 Investment securities 2,732 2,413 2,176 2,339 2,631 Interest and dividends on other interest‑earning assets 865 944 803 705 814 Total interest income 26,023 26,532 26,520 26,598 26,197 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 4,182 4,890 5,223 5,448 4,831 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances — 157 390 270 — Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 32 94 99 168 118 Interest on long-term debt 829 824 824 823 824 Total interest expense 5,043 5,965 6,536 6,709 5,773 NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 20,980 20,567 19,984 19,889 20,424 Provision for credit losses 8,074 787 413 698 814 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 12,906 19,780 19,571 19,191 19,610 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 1,232 998 925 870 794 Gains (losses) on sale of securities — — 253 654 — Gains (losses) on sale of other assets 5 — 140 (10 ) (3 ) Derivatives income 246 315 (293 ) (233 ) (111 ) Bank owned life insurance 362 375 422 389 360 SBA lending activities 414 846 1,150 1,096 1,086 Other noninterest income 163 145 172 175 210 Total noninterest income 2,422 2,679 2,769 2,941 2,336 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 8,476 8,500 8,295 8,529 9,213 Occupancy 794 838 722 689 639 Equipment and software 779 769 842 753 739 Professional services 705 577 764 792 775 Communications and data processing 897 1,066 796 662 675 Marketing and business development 153 143 243 233 226 Travel, meals and entertainment 140 175 152 186 166 FDIC premiums — — (193 ) 175 235 Other noninterest expense 933 1,314 1,056 1,235 1,127 Total noninterest expense 12,877 13,382 12,677 13,254 13,795 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,451 9,077 9,663 8,878 8,151 Provision for income taxes 327 1,937 2,094 1,869 1,711 NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 2,124 7,140 7,569 7,009 6,440 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Income (loss) from discontinued operations $ — $ — $ — $ 30,107 $ (1,417 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes — — (617 ) 7,964 (354 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations — — 617 22,143 (1,063 ) NET INCOME $ 2,124 $ 7,140 $ 8,186 $ 29,152 $ 5,377 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share - Basic Net income per common share - continuing operations $ 0.10 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.26 Net income (loss) per common share - discontinued operations — — 0.03 0.93 (0.04 ) Net Income per Common Share - Basic 0.10 0.33 0.36 1.22 0.22 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share - Diluted Net income per common share - continuing operations $ 0.10 $ 0.32 $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.26 Net income (loss) per common share - discontinued operations — — 0.03 0.92 (0.04 ) Net Income per Common Share - Diluted 0.10 0.32 0.36 1.21 0.21 Weighted average shares - basic 21,689,038 21,876,487 22,681,904 23,888,381 24,855,171 Weighted average shares - diluted 21,842,175 22,053,907 22,837,531 24,040,806 25,019,384





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis

Selected Financial Information

Three months ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Interest Tax Interest Tax Average Income/ Equivalent Average Income/ Equivalent (dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent) Balance Expense Yield/Rate Balance Expense Yield/Rate Assets Interest bearing deposits in other banks $ 177,063 $ 668 1.52 % $ 174,589 $ 733 1.67 % Other short-term investments 110 — — — — — Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 253,937 1,680 2.66 242,175 1,570 2.57 Non-taxable investment securities(1) 164,034 1,275 3.13 147,492 1,010 2.72 Total investment securities 417,971 2,955 2.84 389,667 2,580 2.63 Loans 1,890,184 22,426 4.77 1,857,736 23,175 4.95 FHLB and FRB stock 12,678 197 6.25 14,106 211 5.93 Total interest-earning assets 2,498,006 26,246 4.23 2,436,098 26,699 4.35 Non-earning assets 188,260 190,290 Total assets $ 2,686,266 $ 2,626,388 Liabilities Interest bearing deposits: NOW, money market, and savings 1,393,541 3,767 1.09 1,328,184 4,525 1.35 Time deposits 55,775 52 0.37 37,388 52 0.55 Brokered deposits 92,188 363 1.58 62,757 313 1.98 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,541,504 4,182 1.09 1,428,329 4,890 1.36 Total borrowings 11,703 32 1.10 54,706 252 1.83 Total long-term debt 49,888 829 6.68 49,845 823 6.55 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,603,095 5,043 1.27 1,532,880 5,965 1.54 Demand deposits 713,001 718,297 Other liabilities 36,690 47,668 Shareholders’ equity 333,480 327,543 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,686,266 $ 2,626,388 Net interest spread 2.96 % 2.80 % Net interest income and net interest margin(2) $ 21,203 3.41 % $ 20,734 3.38 % Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin 3.38 % 3.35 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.

(2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis

Selected Financial Information

Three months ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Interest Tax Interest Tax Average Income/ Equivalent Average Income/ Equivalent (dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent) Balance Expense Yield/Rate Balance Expense Yield/Rate Assets Interest bearing deposits in other banks $ 177,063 $ 668 1.52 % $ 92,168 $ 463 2.04 % Other short-term investments 110 — — 11,680 86 2.99 Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 253,937 1,680 2.66 320,089 2,113 2.68 Non-taxable investment securities(1) 164,034 1,275 3.13 80,012 618 3.13 Total investment securities 417,971 2,955 2.84 400,101 2,731 2.77 Loans - continuing operations 1,890,184 22,426 4.77 1,707,682 22,752 5.40 FHLB and FRB stock 12,678 197 6.25 12,528 265 8.58 Total interest-earning assets - continuing operations 2,498,006 26,246 4.23 2,224,159 26,297 4.80 Loans held for sale - discontinued operations — — — 381,783 4,541 4.82 Total interest-earning assets 2,498,006 26,246 4.23 2,605,942 30,838 4.80 Non-earning assets 188,260 223,130 Total assets $ 2,686,266 $ 2,829,072 Liabilities Interest bearing deposits: NOW, money market, and savings 1,393,541 3,767 1.09 1,124,350 4,255 1.53 Time deposits 55,775 52 0.37 12,847 38 1.20 Brokered deposits 92,188 363 1.58 81,141 538 2.69 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,541,504 4,182 1.09 1,218,338 4,831 1.61 Total borrowings 11,703 32 1.10 18,056 118 2.65 Total long-term debt 49,888 829 6.68 49,719 824 6.72 Total interest-bearing liabilities - continuing operations 1,603,095 5,043 1.27 1,286,113 5,773 1.82 Interest-bearing liabilities - discontinued operations — — — 473,090 1,416 1.21 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,603,095 5,043 1.27 1,759,203 7,189 1.66 Demand deposits 713,001 575,453 Demand deposits - discontinued operations — 128,977 Other liabilities 36,690 44,627 Shareholders’ equity 333,480 320,812 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,686,266 $ 2,829,072 Net interest spread - continuing operations 2.96 % 2.98 % Net interest income and net interest margin - continuing operations(2) $ 21,203 3.41 % $ 20,524 3.74 % Net interest income and net interest margin(2) $ 21,203 3.41 % $ 23,649 3.68 % Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin 3.38 % 3.66 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.

(2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.







ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Period End Loans

Linked Year Over March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Quarter Year (dollars in thousands) 2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Change Change Loans held for sale Loans held for sale $ — $ 370 $ 916 $ — $ 1,530 $ (370 ) $ (1,530 ) Loans held for sale - discontinued operations — — — — 384,779 — (384,779 ) Total loans held for sale $ — $ 370 $ 916 $ — $ 386,309 $ (370 ) $ (386,309 ) Loans held for investment Commercial loans: Commercial and industrial $ 760,062 $ 705,115 $ 697,412 $ 701,566 $ 679,489 $ 54,947 $ 80,573 Commercial real estate: Multifamily 73,654 98,378 60,398 43,907 43,929 (24,724 ) 29,725 Owner occupied 359,026 357,912 352,842 313,310 304,945 1,114 54,081 Investment 477,451 460,038 452,285 409,629 394,087 17,413 83,364 Construction and land: 1‑4 family residential construction 2,706 4,009 5,186 3,696 2,067 (1,303 ) 639 Other construction, development, and land 124,116 123,531 139,991 195,260 171,818 585 (47,702 ) Mortgage warehouse loans — 13,941 23,256 10,665 22,267 (13,941 ) (22,267 ) Total commercial loans 1,797,015 1,762,924 1,731,370 1,678,033 1,618,602 34,091 178,413 Residential: Residential mortgages 31,761 31,315 31,903 31,338 32,915 446 (1,154 ) Home equity 23,479 25,002 25,638 24,303 23,171 (1,523 ) 308 Total residential loans 55,240 56,317 57,541 55,641 56,086 (1,077 ) (846 ) Consumer 58,164 37,765 27,168 34,618 35,203 20,399 22,961 Other 25,488 19,552 22,533 24,126 26,663 5,936 (1,175 ) 1,935,907 1,876,558 1,838,612 1,792,418 1,736,554 59,349 199,353 Less net deferred fees and other unearned income (2,998 ) (3,034 ) (2,939 ) (2,678 ) (1,997 ) 36 (1,001 ) Total loans held for investment $ 1,932,909 $ 1,873,524 $ 1,835,673 $ 1,789,740 $ 1,734,557 $ 59,385 $ 198,352 Total loans $ 1,932,909 $ 1,873,894 $ 1,836,589 $ 1,789,740 $ 2,120,866 $ 59,015 $ (187,957 )





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Allowance for Credit Losses Activity and Credit Quality

2020

2019 First Fourth Third Second First (dollars in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Allowance for loan losses Balance at beginning of period $ 18,535 $ 18,080 $ 18,186 $ 18,107 $ 17,851 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (854 ) — — — — Provision for loan losses 7,409 787 413 698 814 Loans charged-off: Commercial and industrial (18 ) (344 ) (541 ) (588 ) (549 ) Commercial real estate (78 ) — — (47 ) — Construction and land — — — — — Residential mortgages — — — — (9 ) Home equity (125 ) — — — — Consumer — — (2 ) — (37 ) Other — — — — — Total loans charged-off (221 ) (344 ) (543 ) (635 ) (595 ) Recoveries on loans previously charged-off: Commercial and industrial — 5 17 — 14 Commercial real estate 18 — — — — Construction and land — — 1 — 3 Residential mortgages 1 7 — — 7 Home equity — — — — 1 Consumer 8 — 6 16 12 Other — — — — — Total recoveries 27 12 24 16 37 Net charge-offs $ (194 ) $ (332 ) $ (519 ) $ (619 ) $ (558 ) Balance at period end $ 24,896 $ 18,535 $ 18,080 $ 18,186 $ 18,107 Allowance for unfunded commitments Balance at beginning of period $ 892 $ 836 $ 785 $ 631 $ 653 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 1,275 — — — — Provision for unfunded commitments 671 56 51 154 (22 ) Balance at period end $ 2,838 $ 892 $ 836 $ 785 $ 631 Total allowance for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments $ 27,734 $ 19,427 $ 18,916 $ 18,971 $ 18,738 Provision for credit losses under CECL Provision for loan losses 7,409 787 413 698 814 Provision for securities held to maturity credit losses (6 ) - - - - Provision for unfunded commitments(1) 671 - - - - Total provision for credit losses $ 8,074 $ 787 $ 413 $ 698 $ 814 Non-performing loans - continuing operations $ 6,515 $ 7,293 $ 6,770 $ 6,352 $ 8,830 Non-performing loans - discontinued operations — — — — 1,506 Total nonperforming loans 6,515 7,293 6,770 6,352 10,336 Foreclosed properties (OREO) 779 278 278 971 971 Total nonperforming assets $ 7,294 $ 7,571 $ 7,048 $ 7,323 $ 11,307 Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment (2) 1.29 % 0.99 % 0.98 % 1.02 % 1.04 % Net charge-offs to average loans (3) 0.04 0.07 0.11 0.14 0.11 Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans Continuing operations 0.34 % 0.39 % 0.37 % 0.35 % 0.51 % Discontinued operations — — — — 0.39 Total 0.34 0.39 0.37 0.35 0.49 Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets Continuing operations 0.27 % 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.34 % Discontinued operations — — — — 0.05 Total 0.27 0.26 0.29 0.31 0.40

(1) Prior to the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the provision for unfunded commitments was included in other expense and totaled $56, $51, $154 and ($22) for the fourth, third, second, and first quarters of 2019, respectively.

(2) The third, second, and first quarters of 2019 ratios are calculated on a continuing operations basis.

(3) Annualized.







ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Period End Deposits

Linked March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Quarter Year Over (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Change Year Change DDA $ 712,919 $ 824,646 $ 599,657 $ 569,693 $ 561,829 $ (111,727 ) $ 151,090 NOW 368,463 373,727 240,427 309,709 233,838 (5,264 ) 134,625 Savings 567 1,219 1,081 1,090 896 (652 ) (329 ) Money market 982,109 1,173,218 921,133 802,973 962,741 (191,109 ) 19,368 Time 66,793 44,389 30,782 33,902 22,069 22,404 44,724 Brokered 94,268 81,847 61,192 134,164 65,811 12,421 28,457 Total deposits - continuing operations 2,225,119 2,499,046 1,854,272 1,851,531 1,847,184 (273,927 ) 377,935 Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations — — — — 593,264 — (593,264 ) Total deposits $ 2,225,119 $ 2,499,046 $ 1,854,272 $ 1,851,531 $ 2,440,448 $ (273,927 ) $ (215,329 ) Payments clients $ 483,585 $ 567,597 $ 286,373 $ 301,413 $ 361,192 $ (84,012 ) $ 122,393

Average Deposits

2020 2019 Linked First Fourth Third Second First Quarter Q1 2020 vs (dollars in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Change Q1 2019 DDA $ 713,001 $ 718,298 $ 637,809 $ 587,957 $ 575,453 $ (5,297 ) $ 137,548 NOW 382,178 320,637 295,106 314,601 276,212 61,541 105,966 Savings 650 1,098 1,085 956 884 (448 ) (234 ) Money market 1,010,713 1,006,449 895,102 859,680 847,254 4,264 163,459 Time 55,775 37,388 32,409 32,358 12,847 18,387 42,928 Brokered 92,188 62,757 88,146 106,524 81,141 29,431 11,047 Total deposits - continuing operations 2,254,505 2,146,627 1,949,657 1,902,076 1,793,791 107,878 460,714 Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations — — — 45,350 593,313 — (593,313 ) Total deposits $ 2,254,505 $ 2,146,627 $ 1,949,657 $ 1,947,426 $ 2,387,104 $ 107,878 $ (132,599 ) Payments clients $ 419,630 $ 362,327 $ 289,526 $ 285,949 $ 295,059 $ 57,303 $ 124,571 Noninterest bearing deposits as a percentage of average deposits - continuing operations 31.6 % 33.5 % 32.7 % 30.9 % 32.1 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits - continuing operations 1.09 % 1.36 % 1.58 % 1.66 % 1.61 % Cost of deposits - continuing operations 0.75 % 0.90 % 1.06 % 1.15 % 1.09 %





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation

2020

2019

First Fourth Third Second First (in thousands, except share and per share data) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Taxable equivalent interest income reconciliation Interest income - GAAP $ 26,023 $ 26,532 $ 26,520 $ 26,598 $ 26,197 Taxable equivalent adjustment 223 167 104 88 100 Interest income - taxable equivalent $ 26,246 $ 26,699 $ 26,624 $ 26,686 $ 26,297 Taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation - continuing operations Net interest income - GAAP $ 20,980 $ 20,567 $ 19,984 $ 19,889 $ 20,424 Taxable equivalent adjustment 223 167 104 88 100 Net interest income - taxable equivalent - continuing operations $ 21,203 $ 20,734 $ 20,088 $ 19,977 $ 20,524 Taxable equivalent net interest margin reconciliation - continuing operations Net interest margin - GAAP - continuing operations 3.38 % 3.35 % 3.51 % 3.60 % 3.72 % Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 0.03 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.02 Net interest margin - taxable equivalent - continuing operations 3.41 % 3.38 % 3.52 % 3.61 % 3.74 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin reconciliation Net interest margin - GAAP 3.38 % 3.35 % 3.51 % 3.54 % 3.66 % Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 0.03 0.03 0.01 0.02 0.02 Net interest margin - taxable equivalent 3.41 % 3.38 % 3.52 % 3.56 % 3.68 % Income before income taxes reconciliation Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 2,451 $ 9,077 $ 9,663 $ 8,878 $ 8,151 Taxable equivalent adjustment 223 167 104 88 100 Income before income taxes $ 2,674 $ 9,244 $ 9,767 $ 8,966 $ 8,251 Income tax reconciliation Income tax expense - GAAP $ 327 $ 1,937 $ 2,094 $ 1,869 $ 1,711 Taxable equivalent adjustment 223 167 104 88 100 Income tax expense $ 550 $ 2,104 $ 2,198 $ 1,957 $ 1,811 Tangible book value per common share reconciliation Total shareholders’ equity $ 332,300 $ 326,495 $ 328,711 $ 336,715 $ 320,627 Intangible assets (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (22,848 ) Total tangible common equity $ 312,375 $ 306,570 $ 308,786 $ 316,790 $ 297,779 Common shares outstanding 21,479,986 21,751,026 22,193,761 23,293,465 24,466,964 Book value per common share - GAAP $ 15.47 $ 15.01 $ 14.81 $ 14.46 $ 13.10 Tangible book value 14.54 14.09 13.91 13.60 12.17 Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Total shareholders’ equity $ 332,300 $ 326,495 $ 328,711 $ 336,715 $ 320,627 Intangible assets (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (22,848 ) Total tangible common equity $ 312,375 $ 306,570 $ 308,786 $ 316,790 $ 297,779 Total assets $ 2,719,658 $ 2,910,379 $ 2,410,198 $ 2,389,680 $ 2,855,887 Intangible assets (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (22,848 ) Total tangible assets $ 2,699,733 $ 2,890,454 $ 2,390,273 $ 2,369,755 $ 2,833,039 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 11.57 % 10.61 % 12.92 % 13.37 % 10.51 %



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.