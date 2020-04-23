There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,614 in the last 365 days.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) announced net income from continuing operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $2.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $6.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019 and $7.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in net income was predominantly driven by increases in credit reserves in anticipation of the expected impact from the economic slowdown from COVID-19.

“Atlantic Capital entered the COVID-19 crisis in a position of strength with solid first quarter operating results, a fortress balance sheet, and sound business continuity plans. With that strength, our company will provide needed assistance to businesses in our community, add new client relationships, and strive to continue to build meaningful shareholder value through the crisis,” remarked Douglas Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Response to COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic affected all areas of economic and social life, Atlantic Capital responded with measures to protect the health of its community, customers and associates. The Company implemented work-from-home initiatives for employees when possible, ceased non-essential business related travel, and began regular meetings of its executive leadership and incident response teams to direct the Company’s response to the ever-changing environment. Each week, Doug Williams and his executive leadership team host an internal company-wide conference call to communicate the latest developments, answer teammate questions, and gather information from teammates based on the challenges their relationship customers are facing.

In addition, Atlantic Capital has taken the following steps to assist borrowers during these challenging times, consistent with sound banking practice:

  • facilitating approximately $223 million in loan applications for business borrowers through the Paycheck Protection Program;

  • evaluating business segments in our market areas to evaluate areas of need and focus our assessment and management of portfolio risk;

  • offering payment deferrals to existing customers with a streamlined loan modification process when appropriate;

  • communicating with customers in order to assess developing credit situations and needs; and

  • engaging in liquidity planning, including pausing stock repurchases in March.

Our goal is to continue to support our community of customers and prospective customers while maintaining our historically cautious approach to new loan underwriting. With reliable core deposit funding, solid balance sheet liquidity, a strong capital position, and access to significant wholesale funding, Atlantic Capital anticipates adequate funding capacity for future lending needs.

First Quarter Highlights(1)

  • Capital ratios remained strong, with a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 11.6%.
  • Tangible book value per share increased 19.5% from March 31, 2019 to $14.54, and increased 12.8% annualized from December 31, 2019.
  • Net interest margin from continuing operations of 3.41%, compared to 3.74% in the first quarter of 2019 and 3.38% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Average deposits from continuing operations increased $460.7 million, or 25.7%, compared to the first quarter of 2019 and $107.9 million, or 20.1% annualized, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Total loans held for investment increased $198.4 million, or 11.4% from March 31, 2019 and $59.4 million, or 12.7% annualized, from December 31, 2019.
  • Annualized net charge-offs to average loans totaled 0.04%, compared 0.11% in the first quarter of 2019 and 0.07% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Income Statement

Taxable equivalent net interest income from continuing operations totaled $21.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $679,000, or 3.3%, from the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of $469,000, or 9.0% annualized, from the fourth quarter of 2019. The linked quarter increase in net interest income was primarily driven by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities offset by a decrease in loan yields. 

Taxable equivalent net interest margin from continuing operations was 3.41% in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 33 basis points from the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of 3 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019. The linked quarter increase was primarily the result of a drop in the cost of interest bearing deposits and an increase in the yield on investment securities. This was partially offset by a decrease in loan yields.

The yield on loans from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2020 was 4.77%, a decrease of 63 basis points from the first quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 18 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in loan yields was due primarily to the repricing of variable rate loans as a result of declines in short term interest rates during 2019 and 2020.

The taxable equivalent yield on investment securities in the first quarter of 2020 was 2.84%, an increase of 7 basis points from the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of 21 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in taxable equivalent investment portfolio yields was primarily the result of municipal bond purchases in 2019 and 2020, many of which were non-taxable.

The cost of deposits from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2020 was 0.75%, a decrease of 34 basis points from the first quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 15 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019. The cost of interest bearing deposits from continuing operations decreased 52 basis points to 1.09% from the first quarter of 2019, and decreased 27 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019.

The provision for credit losses for continuing operations was $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $814,000 in the first quarter of 2019 and $787,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2020 included a $7.4 million provision for loan losses and a $671,000 provision for unfunded commitments. The provision increased primarily as a response to the expected impact from the economic slowdown from COVID-19.

Noninterest income from continuing operations totaled $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Service charge income in the first quarter of 2020 totaled $1.2 million, an increase of $438,000 or 55.2%, compared to the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of $234,000, or 93.8% annualized, from the fourth quarter of 2019. Continued strong growth in core deposits, particularly in our payments processing businesses, drove the increases in service charge income. SBA income totaled $414,000, a decrease from $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $846,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily from lower SBA origination volume and a decrease in loan premiums during the quarter.

Noninterest expense from continuing operations totaled $12.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of $918,000 compared to the first quarter of 2019 and $505,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Salaries and employee benefits totaled $8.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, unchanged from the previous quarter as the higher first quarter benefits costs were offset by lower incentive accruals.

The effective tax rate from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2020 was 13.3% compared to 21.3% for the full year of 2019, and was impacted by lower pretax earnings as well as increased non-taxable securities income from municipal bonds.

(1) Commentary is on a fully taxable-equivalent basis unless otherwise noted. Consistent with SEC guidance in Industry Guide 3 that contemplates the calculation of tax-exempt income on a tax equivalent basis, net interest income and net interest margin are provided on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, which generally assumes a 21% marginal tax rate. We provide detailed reconciliations in the Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation table on page 14.

Balance Sheet

Total loans held for investment were $1.93 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $198.4 million, or 11.4%, from March 31, 2019 and an increase of $59.4 million, or 12.7% annualized, from December 31, 2019. Commercial and industrial loans were $760.0 million at March 31, 2020, an increase of 11.9% from March 31, 2019 and 31.2% annualized from December 31, 2019. The increase from December 31, 2019 was primarily due to organic growth across different areas of the Company. Mortgage warehouse loan participations decreased to zero as we exited the business during the first quarter of 2020. Consumer loans increased $20.4 million from December 31, 2019 to $58.2 million at March 31, 2020, due to the growth in a partnership with a fintech firm that offers CD-secured loans to its customers. 

On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the CECL accounting standard, which resulted in a day one reduction of $854,000 to the allowance for loan losses offset by an increase of $1.3 million to the allowance for unfunded commitments. The allowance for loan losses totaled $18.5 million as of December 31, 2019, was reduced by $854,000 due to CECL adoption, was increased by $7.4 million related to the first quarter 2020 provision, and ended the quarter at $24.9 million. The allowance for unfunded commitments totaled $892,000 at December 31, 2019, was increased by $1.3 million due to CECL adoption, was increased by $671,000 related to the first quarter 2020 provision, and ended the quarter at $2.8 million. At March 31, 2020, the combined allowance for credit losses for loans and unfunded commitments was $27.7 million, compared to $19.4 million at December 31, 2019.

The allowance for loan losses was 1.29% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.99% at December 31, 2019. The increase reflects the impact of COVID-19 on the economic forecast used in the estimation of expected credit losses. Non-performing assets from continuing operations totaled $7.3 million, or 0.27% of total assets, as of March 31, 2020, compared to 0.34% of total assets as of March 31, 2019 and 0.26% of total assets as of December 31, 2019.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 11.6% at March 31, 2020, an increase from 10.6% at December 31, 2019 due to the elevated levels of cash related to year-end deposits at December 31, 2019. The estimated total risk based capital ratio was 14.9% at March 31, 2020 compared to 13.7% at March 31, 2019 and 15.0% at December 31, 2019.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, April 24, 2020, to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing 877-270-2148 from the United States. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, www.atlanticcapitalbank.com. A presentation will be used during the earnings conference call and is available at http://www.snl.com/IRW/CorporateProfile/4155740.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. Atlantic Capital management uses non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) taxable equivalent interest income; (ii) taxable equivalent net interest income; (iii) taxable equivalent net interest margin; (iv) taxable equivalent income before income taxes; (v) taxable equivalent income tax expense; (vi) tangible assets; (vii) tangible common equity; and (viii) tangible book value per common share, in its analysis of the Company's performance. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity.

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing performance and operations, and enhance comparability with prior periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should consider Atlantic Capital’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of our beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “strive,” or words or phases of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements about Atlantic Capital’s confidence in its strategies and its expectations about financial performance, the impact of COVID-19 on operations, market growth, market and regulatory trends and developments, acquisitions and divestitures, new technologies, services and opportunities and earnings. The forward-looking statements are based largely on Atlantic Capital’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond Atlantic Capital’s control. Atlantic Capital undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made, except as otherwise required by law. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the risks and uncertainties described in “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Atlantic Capital’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on April 23, 2020, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please refer to the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov where you can review those documents.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.7 billion publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital offers commercial and not-for-profit banking services, specialty corporate financial services, private banking services and commercial real estate finance solutions to privately held companies and individuals in the Atlanta area, as well as specialized financial services for select clients nationally.

Media Contact:
Ashley Carson
Email: ashley.carson@atlcapbank.com
Phone: 404-995-6050

Financial Contact:
Patrick Oakes
Email: patrick.oakes@atlcapbank.com
Phone: 404-995-6050


ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Selected Financial Information

                                     
    2020   2019        
(in thousands, except share and per share data;   First   Fourth   Third   Second   First   First Quarter 2020
taxable equivalent)   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   to 2019 Change
INCOME SUMMARY (1)                                    
Interest income (2)   $ 26,246   $ 26,699   $ 26,624   $ 26,686   $ 26,297       (0 )%
Interest expense     5,043     5,965     6,536     6,709     5,773       (13 )
Net interest income     21,203     20,734     20,088     19,977     20,524       3  
Provision for credit losses     8,074     787     413     698     814       892  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     13,129     19,947     19,675     19,279     19,710       (33 )
Noninterest income     2,422     2,679     2,769     2,941     2,336       4  
Noninterest expense     12,877     13,382     12,677     13,254     13,795       (7 )
Income from continuing operations before income taxes     2,674     9,244     9,767     8,966     8,251       (68 )
Income tax expense     550     2,104     2,198     1,957     1,811       (70 )
Net income from continuing operations(2)(3)      2,124      7,140      7,569      7,009      6,440        (67 )
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax             617     22,143     (1,063 )     (100 )
Net income   $  2,124   $  7,140   $  8,186   $  29,152   $  5,377        (60 )%
                                     
PER SHARE DATA                                    
Diluted earnings per share - continuing operations   $ 0.10   $ 0.32   $ 0.33   $ 0.29   $ 0.26        
Diluted earnings (loss) per share - discontinued operations             0.03     0.92     (0.04 )      
Diluted earnings per share     0.10     0.32     0.36     1.21     0.21        
Book value per share     15.47     15.01     14.81     14.46     13.10        
Tangible book value per common share (3)     14.54     14.09     13.91     13.60     12.17        
                                     
PERFORMANCE MEASURES                                    
Return on average equity     2.56 %   8.65 %   9.77 %   34.38 %   6.80 %      
Return on average assets     0.32     1.08     1.32     4.79     0.77        
Taxable equivalent net interest margin - continuing operations     3.41     3.38     3.52     3.61     3.74        
Efficiency ratio - continuing operations     55.03     57.57     55.72     58.06     60.61        
Average loans to average deposits     83.84     86.54     92.41     93.05     95.20        
                                     
CAPITAL                                    
Average equity to average assets     12.41 %   12.47 %   13.54 %   13.94 %   11.34 %      
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     11.57     10.61     12.92     13.37     10.51        
Tier 1 capital ratio     11.7 (4)   12.0     12.5     13.4     11.0        
Total risk based capital ratio     14.9 (4)   15.0     15.5     16.5     13.7        
                                     
SHARES OUTSTANDING                                    
Number of common shares outstanding - basic     21,479,986     21,751,026     22,193,761     23,293,465     24,466,964        
Number of common shares outstanding - diluted     21,675,934     21,974,959     22,405,141     23,508,442     24,719,273        
Average number of common shares - basic     21,689,038     21,876,487     22,681,904     23,888,381     24,855,171        
Average number of common shares - diluted     21,842,175     22,053,907     22,837,531     24,040,806     25,019,384        
                                     
ASSET QUALITY                                    
Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment (5)     1.29 %   0.99 %   0.98 %   1.02 %   1.04 %      
Net charge-offs to average loans (6)     0.04     0.07     0.11     0.14     0.11        
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.27     0.26     0.29     0.31     0.40        
                                     
AVERAGE BALANCES                                    
Total loans - continuing operations   $ 1,890,184   $ 1,857,736   $ 1,801,629   $ 1,769,803   $ 1,707,682        
Investment securities     417,971     389,667     340,872     360,047     400,101        
Total assets     2,686,266     2,626,388     2,453,438     2,440,502     2,829,072        
Deposits - continuing operations     2,254,505     2,146,626     1,949,657     1,902,076     1,793,791        
Shareholders' equity     333,480     327,543     332,291     340,119     320,812        
                                     
AT PERIOD END                                    
Loans and loans held for sale   $ 1,932,909   $ 1,873,524   $ 1,836,589   $ 1,789,740   $ 2,120,866        
Investment securities     466,405     399,433     329,648     348,723     402,640        
Total assets     2,719,658     2,910,379     2,410,198     2,389,680     2,855,887        
Deposits     2,225,119     2,499,046     1,854,272     1,851,531     2,440,448        
Shareholders’ equity     332,300     326,495     328,711     336,715     320,627        

(1) On April 5, 2019, Atlantic Capital completed the sale to FirstBank of its Tennessee and northwest Georgia banking operations, including 14 branches and the mortgage business. The mortgage business and branches sold to FirstBank are reported as discontinued operations.
(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles.
(4) Amounts are estimates as of March 31, 2020.
(5) The ratios for the first, second, and third quarters of 2019 are calculated on a continuing operations basis.
(6) Annualized.


ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Financial Information from Discontinued Operations

Assets and Liabilities from Discontinued Operations

             
(in thousands)   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019
Cash   $   $   $ 4,168  
Loans held for sale - discontinued operations             384,779  
Premises held for sale - discontinued operations             7,736  
Goodwill - discontinued operations             4,555  
Other assets             1,158  
Total assets   $   $   $ 402,396  
                   
Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations   $   $   $ 593,264  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - discontinued operations             9,821  
Total liabilities   $   $   $ 603,085  
Net liabilities   $   $   $ (200,689 )

Components of Net Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations

           
    2020   2019  
    First   Fourth   Third   Second   First
(in thousands)   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter
Net interest income   $   $   $     $ (39 )   $ 3,125  
Provision for credit losses                          
Net interest income after provision                   (39 )     3,125  
Service charges                   46       481  
Mortgage income                         288  
Gain on sale of branches                   34,475        
Other income                   (22 )     21  
Total noninterest income                   34,499       790  
Salaries and employee benefits                   330       2,427  
Occupancy                   71       339  
Equipment and software                   8       123  
Amortization of intangibles                         247  
Communications and data processing                   197       389  
Divestiture expense                   3,646       1,449  
Other noninterest expense                   101       358  
Total noninterest expense                   4,353       5,332  
Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes                   30,107       (1,417 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes             (617 )     7,964       (354 )
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations   $   $   $ 617     $ 22,143     $ (1,063 )


ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

                   
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31, 
(in thousands, except share data)   2020    2019    2019 
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks   $ 27,536     $ 45,249     $ 36,992  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     114,829       421,079       76,720  
Other short-term investments                 29,457  
Cash and cash equivalents     142,365       466,328       143,169  
Securities available for sale     280,390       282,461       402,640  
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $14, $0 and $0 at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively (fair value of $189,940, $115,291 and $0 at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively)     186,015       116,972        
Other investments     27,140       27,556       28,844  
Loans held for sale           370       1,530  
Loans held for sale - discontinued operations(1)                 384,779  
Loans held for investment(1)     1,932,909       1,873,524       1,734,557  
Less: allowance for loan losses     (24,896 )     (18,535 )     (18,107 )
Loans held for investment, net     1,908,013       1,854,989       1,716,450  
Premises held for sale - discontinued operations(1)                 7,736  
Premises and equipment, net(1)     22,533       22,536       23,311  
Bank owned life insurance     66,761       66,421       65,486  
Goodwill - discontinued operations(1)                 4,555  
Goodwill - continuing operations(1)     19,925       19,925       17,135  
Other intangibles, net     2,785       3,027       4,241  
Other real estate owned     779       278       971  
Other assets     62,952       49,516       55,040  
Total assets   $ 2,719,658     $ 2,910,379     $ 2,855,887  
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing demand(1)   $ 712,919     $ 824,646     $ 561,829  
Interest-bearing checking(1)     368,463       373,727       233,838  
Savings(1)     567       1,219       896  
Money market(1)     982,109       1,173,218       962,741  
Time(1)     66,793       44,389       22,069  
Brokered deposits     94,268       81,847       65,811  
Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations(1)                 593,264  
Total deposits     2,225,119       2,499,046       2,440,448  
Federal funds purchased     75,000              
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - discontinued operations(1)                 9,821  
Long-term debt     49,916       49,873       49,746  
Other liabilities     37,323       34,965       35,245  
Total liabilities     2,387,358       2,583,884       2,535,260  
                   
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                  
Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019                  
Common stock, no par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 21,479,986, 21,751,026, and 24,466,964 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019; respectively     224,233       230,265       276,346  
Retained earnings     93,721       91,669       47,191  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     14,346       4,561       (2,910 )
Total shareholders’ equity     332,300       326,495       320,627  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 2,719,658     $ 2,910,379     $ 2,855,887  

1) Assets and liabilities related to the sale of Tennessee and northwest Georgia banking operations were classified as held for sale as of March 31, 2019.


ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

                               
(in thousands, except share and per share data)   Three months ended
    March 31,    December 31,    September 30,    June 30,    March 31, 
    2020   2019   2019
   2019
   2019
INTEREST INCOME                              
Loans, including fees   $ 22,426   $ 23,175   $ 23,541     $ 23,554     $ 22,752  
Investment securities     2,732     2,413     2,176       2,339       2,631  
Interest and dividends on other interest‑earning assets     865     944     803       705       814  
Total interest income     26,023     26,532     26,520       26,598       26,197  
INTEREST EXPENSE                              
Interest on deposits     4,182     4,890     5,223       5,448       4,831  
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances         157     390       270        
Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase     32     94     99       168       118  
Interest on long-term debt     829     824     824       823       824  
Total interest expense     5,043     5,965     6,536       6,709       5,773  
NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     20,980     20,567     19,984       19,889       20,424  
Provision for credit losses     8,074     787     413       698       814  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     12,906     19,780     19,571       19,191       19,610  
NONINTEREST INCOME                              
Service charges     1,232     998     925       870       794  
Gains (losses) on sale of securities             253       654        
Gains (losses) on sale of other assets     5         140       (10 )     (3 )
Derivatives income     246     315     (293 )     (233 )     (111 )
Bank owned life insurance     362     375     422       389       360  
SBA lending activities     414     846     1,150       1,096       1,086  
Other noninterest income     163     145     172       175       210  
Total noninterest income     2,422     2,679     2,769       2,941       2,336  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                              
Salaries and employee benefits     8,476     8,500     8,295       8,529       9,213  
Occupancy     794     838     722       689       639  
Equipment and software     779     769     842       753       739  
Professional services     705     577     764       792       775  
Communications and data processing     897     1,066     796       662       675  
Marketing and business development     153     143     243       233       226  
Travel, meals and entertainment     140     175     152       186       166  
FDIC premiums             (193 )     175       235  
Other noninterest expense     933     1,314     1,056       1,235       1,127  
Total noninterest expense     12,877     13,382     12,677       13,254       13,795  
                               
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     2,451     9,077     9,663       8,878       8,151  
Provision for income taxes     327     1,937     2,094       1,869       1,711  
NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS     2,124     7,140     7,569       7,009       6,440  
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS                              
Income (loss) from discontinued operations   $   $   $     $ 30,107     $ (1,417 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes             (617 )     7,964       (354 )
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations             617       22,143       (1,063 )
NET INCOME   $ 2,124   $ 7,140   $ 8,186     $ 29,152     $ 5,377  
                               
Net Income (Loss) per Common Share - Basic                              
Net income per common share - continuing operations   $ 0.10   $ 0.33   $ 0.33     $ 0.29     $ 0.26  
Net income (loss) per common share - discontinued operations             0.03       0.93       (0.04 )
Net Income per Common Share - Basic     0.10     0.33     0.36       1.22       0.22  
Net Income (Loss) per Common Share - Diluted                              
Net income per common share - continuing operations   $ 0.10   $ 0.32   $ 0.33     $ 0.29     $ 0.26  
Net income (loss) per common share - discontinued operations             0.03       0.92       (0.04 )
Net Income per Common Share - Diluted     0.10     0.32     0.36       1.21       0.21  
                               
Weighted average shares - basic     21,689,038     21,876,487     22,681,904       23,888,381       24,855,171  
Weighted average shares - diluted     21,842,175     22,053,907     22,837,531       24,040,806       25,019,384  


ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis
Selected Financial Information

                                     
    Three months ended  
    March 31, 2020     December 31, 2019  
          Interest   Tax           Interest   Tax  
    Average   Income/   Equivalent     Average   Income/   Equivalent  
(dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent)   Balance   Expense   Yield/Rate     Balance   Expense   Yield/Rate  
Assets                                    
Interest bearing deposits in other banks   $ 177,063   $ 668   1.52 %   $ 174,589   $ 733   1.67 %
Other short-term investments     110                    
Investment securities:                                    
Taxable investment securities     253,937     1,680   2.66       242,175     1,570   2.57  
Non-taxable investment securities(1)     164,034     1,275   3.13       147,492     1,010   2.72  
Total investment securities     417,971     2,955   2.84       389,667     2,580   2.63  
Loans     1,890,184     22,426   4.77       1,857,736     23,175   4.95  
FHLB and FRB stock     12,678     197   6.25       14,106     211   5.93  
Total interest-earning assets     2,498,006     26,246   4.23       2,436,098     26,699   4.35  
Non-earning assets     188,260                 190,290            
Total assets   $ 2,686,266               $ 2,626,388            
Liabilities                                    
Interest bearing deposits:                                    
NOW, money market, and savings     1,393,541     3,767   1.09       1,328,184     4,525   1.35  
Time deposits     55,775     52   0.37       37,388     52   0.55  
Brokered deposits     92,188     363   1.58       62,757     313   1.98  
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,541,504     4,182   1.09       1,428,329     4,890   1.36  
Total borrowings     11,703     32   1.10       54,706     252   1.83  
Total long-term debt     49,888     829   6.68       49,845     823   6.55  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,603,095     5,043   1.27       1,532,880     5,965   1.54  
Demand deposits     713,001                 718,297            
Other liabilities     36,690                 47,668            
Shareholders’ equity     333,480                 327,543            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 2,686,266               $ 2,626,388            
Net interest spread               2.96 %               2.80 %
Net interest income and net interest margin(2)         $ 21,203   3.41 %         $ 20,734   3.38 %
                                     
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin               3.38 %               3.35 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.


ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis
Selected Financial Information

                                     
    Three months ended  
    March 31, 2020     March 31, 2019  
          Interest   Tax           Interest   Tax  
    Average   Income/   Equivalent     Average   Income/   Equivalent  
(dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent)   Balance   Expense   Yield/Rate     Balance   Expense   Yield/Rate  
Assets                                    
Interest bearing deposits in other banks   $ 177,063   $ 668   1.52 %   $ 92,168   $ 463   2.04 %
Other short-term investments     110             11,680     86   2.99  
Investment securities:                                    
Taxable investment securities     253,937     1,680   2.66       320,089     2,113   2.68  
Non-taxable investment securities(1)     164,034     1,275   3.13       80,012     618   3.13  
Total investment securities     417,971     2,955   2.84       400,101     2,731   2.77  
Loans - continuing operations     1,890,184     22,426   4.77       1,707,682     22,752   5.40  
FHLB and FRB stock     12,678     197   6.25       12,528     265   8.58  
Total interest-earning assets - continuing operations     2,498,006     26,246   4.23       2,224,159     26,297   4.80  
Loans held for sale - discontinued operations                 381,783     4,541   4.82  
Total interest-earning assets     2,498,006     26,246   4.23       2,605,942     30,838   4.80  
Non-earning assets     188,260                 223,130            
Total assets   $ 2,686,266               $ 2,829,072            
Liabilities                                    
Interest bearing deposits:                                    
NOW, money market, and savings     1,393,541     3,767   1.09       1,124,350     4,255   1.53  
Time deposits     55,775     52   0.37       12,847     38   1.20  
Brokered deposits     92,188     363   1.58       81,141     538   2.69  
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,541,504     4,182   1.09       1,218,338     4,831   1.61  
Total borrowings     11,703     32   1.10       18,056     118   2.65  
Total long-term debt     49,888     829   6.68       49,719     824   6.72  
Total interest-bearing liabilities - continuing operations     1,603,095     5,043   1.27       1,286,113     5,773   1.82  
Interest-bearing liabilities - discontinued operations                 473,090     1,416   1.21  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,603,095     5,043   1.27       1,759,203     7,189   1.66  
Demand deposits     713,001                 575,453            
Demand deposits - discontinued operations                     128,977            
Other liabilities     36,690                 44,627            
Shareholders’ equity     333,480                 320,812            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 2,686,266               $ 2,829,072            
Net interest spread - continuing operations               2.96 %               2.98 %
Net interest income and net interest margin - continuing operations(2)         $ 21,203   3.41 %         $ 20,524   3.74 %
Net interest income and net interest margin(2)         $ 21,203   3.41 %         $ 23,649   3.68 %
                                     
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin               3.38 %               3.66 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.


ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Period End Loans

                                   
                              Linked   Year Over
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   Quarter   Year
(dollars in thousands)   2020
   2019
   2019
   2019
   2019
   Change   Change
Loans held for sale                                          
Loans held for sale   $     $ 370     $ 916     $     $ 1,530     $ (370 )   $ (1,530 )
Loans held for sale - discontinued operations                             384,779             (384,779 )
Total loans held for sale   $     $ 370     $ 916     $     $ 386,309     $ (370 )   $ (386,309 )
                                           
Loans held for investment                                          
Commercial loans:                                          
Commercial and industrial   $ 760,062     $ 705,115     $ 697,412     $ 701,566     $ 679,489     $ 54,947     $ 80,573  
Commercial real estate:                                          
Multifamily     73,654       98,378       60,398       43,907       43,929       (24,724 )     29,725  
Owner occupied     359,026       357,912       352,842       313,310       304,945       1,114       54,081  
Investment     477,451       460,038       452,285       409,629       394,087       17,413       83,364  
Construction and land:                                          
1‑4 family residential construction     2,706       4,009       5,186       3,696       2,067       (1,303 )     639  
Other construction, development, and land     124,116       123,531       139,991       195,260       171,818       585       (47,702 )
Mortgage warehouse loans           13,941       23,256       10,665       22,267       (13,941 )     (22,267 )
Total commercial loans     1,797,015       1,762,924       1,731,370       1,678,033       1,618,602       34,091       178,413  
                                           
Residential:                                          
Residential mortgages     31,761       31,315       31,903       31,338       32,915       446       (1,154 )
Home equity     23,479       25,002       25,638       24,303       23,171       (1,523 )     308  
Total residential loans     55,240       56,317       57,541       55,641       56,086       (1,077 )     (846 )
                                           
Consumer     58,164       37,765       27,168       34,618       35,203       20,399       22,961  
Other     25,488       19,552       22,533       24,126       26,663       5,936       (1,175 )
      1,935,907       1,876,558       1,838,612       1,792,418       1,736,554       59,349       199,353  
Less net deferred fees and other unearned income     (2,998 )     (3,034 )     (2,939 )     (2,678 )     (1,997 )     36       (1,001 )
Total loans held for investment   $ 1,932,909     $ 1,873,524     $ 1,835,673     $ 1,789,740     $ 1,734,557     $ 59,385     $ 198,352  
                                           
Total loans   $ 1,932,909     $ 1,873,894     $ 1,836,589     $ 1,789,740     $ 2,120,866     $ 59,015     $ (187,957 )


ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Allowance for Credit Losses Activity and Credit Quality

           
    2020
   2019
    First   Fourth   Third   Second   First
(dollars in thousands)   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter
Allowance for loan losses                                
Balance at beginning of period   $ 18,535     $ 18,080     $ 18,186     $ 18,107     $ 17,851    
Adoption of ASU 2016-13     (854 )                          
Provision for loan losses     7,409       787       413       698       814    
Loans charged-off:                                
Commercial and industrial     (18 )     (344 )     (541 )     (588 )     (549 )  
Commercial real estate     (78 )                 (47 )        
Construction and land                                
Residential mortgages                             (9 )  
Home equity     (125 )                          
Consumer                 (2 )           (37 )  
Other                                
Total loans charged-off     (221 )     (344 )     (543 )     (635 )     (595 )  
Recoveries on loans previously charged-off:                                
Commercial and industrial           5       17             14    
Commercial real estate     18                            
Construction and land                 1             3    
Residential mortgages     1       7                   7    
Home equity                             1    
Consumer     8             6       16       12    
Other                                
Total recoveries     27       12       24       16       37    
Net charge-offs   $ (194 )   $ (332 )   $ (519 )   $ (619 )   $ (558 )  
Balance at period end   $ 24,896     $ 18,535     $ 18,080     $ 18,186     $ 18,107    
                                 
Allowance for unfunded commitments                                
Balance at beginning of period   $ 892     $ 836     $ 785     $ 631     $ 653    
Adoption of ASU 2016-13     1,275                            
Provision for unfunded commitments     671       56       51       154       (22 )  
Balance at period end   $ 2,838     $ 892     $ 836     $ 785     $ 631    
                                 
Total allowance for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments   $ 27,734     $ 19,427     $ 18,916     $ 18,971     $ 18,738    
                                 
Provision for credit losses under CECL                                
Provision for loan losses     7,409       787       413       698       814    
Provision for securities held to maturity credit losses     (6 )     -       -       -       -    
Provision for unfunded commitments(1)     671       -       -       -       -    
Total provision for credit losses   $ 8,074     $ 787     $ 413     $ 698     $ 814    
                                 
Non-performing loans - continuing operations   $ 6,515     $ 7,293     $ 6,770     $ 6,352     $ 8,830    
Non-performing loans - discontinued operations                             1,506    
Total nonperforming loans     6,515       7,293       6,770       6,352       10,336    
Foreclosed properties (OREO)     779       278       278       971       971    
Total nonperforming assets   $ 7,294     $ 7,571     $ 7,048     $ 7,323     $ 11,307    
                                 
Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment (2)     1.29 %     0.99     0.98     1.02     1.04 %  
Net charge-offs to average loans (3)     0.04       0.07       0.11       0.14       0.11    
                                 
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans                                
Continuing operations     0.34     0.39     0.37 %     0.35     0.51 %  
Discontinued operations                             0.39    
Total     0.34       0.39       0.37       0.35       0.49    
                                 
Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets                                
Continuing operations     0.27     0.26 %     0.29     0.31 %     0.34  
Discontinued operations                             0.05    
Total     0.27       0.26       0.29       0.31       0.40    

(1) Prior to the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the provision for unfunded commitments was included in other expense and totaled $56, $51, $154 and ($22) for the fourth, third, second, and first quarters of 2019, respectively.
(2) The third, second, and first quarters of 2019 ratios are calculated on a continuing operations basis.
(3) Annualized.


ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Period End Deposits

                                         
                                  Linked      
    March 31,    December 31,    September 30,    June 30,    March 31,    Quarter   Year Over
(dollars in thousands)   2020   2019   2019   2019   2019   Change   Year Change
DDA   $ 712,919   $ 824,646   $ 599,657   $ 569,693   $ 561,829   $ (111,727 )   $ 151,090  
NOW     368,463     373,727     240,427     309,709     233,838     (5,264 )     134,625  
Savings     567     1,219     1,081     1,090     896     (652 )     (329 )
Money market     982,109     1,173,218     921,133     802,973     962,741     (191,109 )     19,368  
Time     66,793     44,389     30,782     33,902     22,069     22,404       44,724  
Brokered     94,268     81,847     61,192     134,164     65,811     12,421       28,457  
Total deposits - continuing operations     2,225,119     2,499,046     1,854,272     1,851,531     1,847,184     (273,927 )     377,935  
Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations                     593,264           (593,264 )
Total deposits   $ 2,225,119   $ 2,499,046   $ 1,854,272   $ 1,851,531   $ 2,440,448   $ (273,927 )   $ (215,329 )
                                           
Payments clients   $ 483,585   $ 567,597   $ 286,373   $ 301,413   $ 361,192   $ (84,012 )   $ 122,393  

Average Deposits

                 
    2020   2019   Linked    
    First   Fourth   Third   Second   First   Quarter   Q1 2020 vs
(dollars in thousands)   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Change   Q1 2019
DDA   $ 713,001   $ 718,298   $ 637,809   $ 587,957   $ 575,453   $ (5,297 )   $ 137,548  
NOW     382,178     320,637     295,106     314,601     276,212     61,541       105,966  
Savings     650     1,098     1,085     956     884     (448 )     (234 )
Money market     1,010,713     1,006,449     895,102     859,680     847,254     4,264       163,459  
Time     55,775     37,388     32,409     32,358     12,847     18,387       42,928  
Brokered     92,188     62,757     88,146     106,524     81,141     29,431       11,047  
Total deposits - continuing operations     2,254,505     2,146,627     1,949,657     1,902,076     1,793,791     107,878       460,714  
Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations                 45,350     593,313           (593,313 )
Total deposits   $ 2,254,505   $ 2,146,627   $ 1,949,657   $ 1,947,426   $ 2,387,104   $ 107,878     $ (132,599 )
                                           
Payments clients   $ 419,630   $ 362,327   $ 289,526   $ 285,949   $ 295,059   $ 57,303     $ 124,571  
                                           
Noninterest bearing deposits as a percentage of average deposits - continuing operations     31.6 %   33.5 %   32.7 %   30.9 %   32.1 %          
Cost of interest-bearing deposits - continuing operations     1.09 %   1.36 %   1.58 %   1.66 %   1.61 %          
Cost of deposits - continuing operations     0.75 %   0.90 %   1.06 %   1.15 %   1.09 %          


ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation

           
    2020
   2019
  
    First   Fourth   Third   Second   First  
(in thousands, except share and per share data)   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter  
                                 
Taxable equivalent interest income reconciliation                                
Interest income - GAAP   $ 26,023     $ 26,532     $ 26,520     $ 26,598     $ 26,197    
Taxable equivalent adjustment     223       167       104       88       100    
Interest income - taxable equivalent   $ 26,246     $ 26,699     $ 26,624     $ 26,686     $ 26,297    
                                 
Taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation - continuing operations                                
Net interest income - GAAP   $ 20,980     $ 20,567     $ 19,984     $ 19,889     $ 20,424    
Taxable equivalent adjustment     223       167       104       88       100    
Net interest income - taxable equivalent - continuing operations   $ 21,203     $ 20,734     $ 20,088     $ 19,977     $ 20,524    
                                 
Taxable equivalent net interest margin reconciliation - continuing operations                                
Net interest margin - GAAP - continuing operations     3.38     3.35     3.51     3.60     3.72  
Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment     0.03       0.03       0.01       0.01       0.02    
Net interest margin - taxable equivalent - continuing operations     3.41 %     3.38 %     3.52     3.61     3.74  
                                 
Taxable equivalent net interest margin reconciliation                                
Net interest margin - GAAP     3.38     3.35     3.51     3.54     3.66  
Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment     0.03       0.03       0.01       0.02       0.02    
Net interest margin - taxable equivalent     3.41     3.38     3.52     3.56     3.68  
                                 
Income before income taxes reconciliation                                
Income before income taxes - GAAP   $ 2,451     $ 9,077     $ 9,663     $ 8,878     $ 8,151    
Taxable equivalent adjustment     223       167       104       88       100    
Income before income taxes   $ 2,674     $ 9,244     $ 9,767     $ 8,966     $ 8,251    
                                 
Income tax reconciliation                                
Income tax expense - GAAP   $ 327     $ 1,937     $ 2,094     $ 1,869     $ 1,711    
Taxable equivalent adjustment     223       167       104       88       100    
Income tax expense   $ 550     $ 2,104     $ 2,198     $ 1,957     $ 1,811    
                                 
Tangible book value per common share reconciliation                                
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 332,300     $ 326,495     $ 328,711     $ 336,715     $ 320,627    
Intangible assets     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (22,848 )  
Total tangible common equity   $ 312,375     $ 306,570     $ 308,786     $ 316,790     $ 297,779    
Common shares outstanding     21,479,986       21,751,026       22,193,761       23,293,465       24,466,964    
Book value per common share - GAAP   $ 15.47     $ 15.01     $ 14.81     $ 14.46     $ 13.10    
Tangible book value     14.54       14.09       13.91       13.60       12.17    
                                 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation                                
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 332,300     $ 326,495     $ 328,711     $ 336,715     $ 320,627    
Intangible assets     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (22,848 )  
Total tangible common equity   $ 312,375     $ 306,570     $ 308,786     $ 316,790     $ 297,779    
                                 
Total assets   $ 2,719,658     $ 2,910,379     $ 2,410,198     $ 2,389,680     $ 2,855,887    
Intangible assets     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (22,848 )  
Total tangible assets   $ 2,699,733     $ 2,890,454     $ 2,390,273     $ 2,369,755     $ 2,833,039    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     11.57 %     10.61     12.92     13.37     10.51  

Primary Logo

