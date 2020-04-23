There were 778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,614 in the last 365 days.

Dynavax to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 7, 2020

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, will report first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020, after the U.S. financial markets close.

Dynavax will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)/1:30 p.m. (PT).

The live audio webcast may be accessed through the “Events & Presentations” page on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.dynavax.com.  Alternatively, participants may dial (866) 420-4066 (domestic) or (409) 217-8237 (international) and refer to conference ID 1178679.  A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live event.

About Dynavax
Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company launched its first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], in February 2018, following U.S. FDA approval for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.  Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships.  For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contacts:
Nicole Arndt, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
narndt@dynavax.com
510-665-7264

Derek Cole, President
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
derek.cole@IRadvisory.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.