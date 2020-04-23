Oportun to report first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 14, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun Financial Corporation (“Oportun” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRT) will release financial results for the first quarter 2020 on Thursday, May 14, 2020, after market close. Oportun will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss results at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT on that day.



The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-407-9208 (toll-free) or 201-493-6784 (international). Participants should call in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will be accessible from Oportun’s investor relations website at Investor.oportun.com . A replay will be available following the end of the call through Thursday, May 28, 2020, by phone at 844-512-2921 (toll-free) or 412-317-6671 (international), passcode 13702485; a webcast replay will be available at Investor.oportun.com for one year.

ABOUT OPORTUN

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a high-growth, mission-driven Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). Oportun provides inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers in English and Spanish; online, over the phone, and in person, where available. Oportun operates in 19 states across the United States.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Nils Erdmann

VP, Investor Relations

ir@oportun.com

PRESS CONTACT

George Gonzalez

Director, Public Relations

George.Gonzalez@oportun.com







