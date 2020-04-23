Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value Announces 2020-2021 Board of Directors at Annual Meeting

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Central Florida Health Care Coalition, Inc d/b/a Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value announced and installed the 2020-2021 Board of Directors and Executive Committee and Officers during today’s Annual Meeting. Due to the pandemic, this meeting was held virtually.

The following individuals are the 2020 – 2021 Board Members of the Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value:

- Brian Anderson – LYNX

- Ashley Bacot – Rosen Hotels & Resorts

- Beth Curran – Orange County (FL) Public Schools

- Tom Keller – Valencia College

- Jessica Mason – City of Orlando

- Rosa Novo – Miami-Dade Public Schools

- Patrick Peters - Orange County (FL) Government

- Kimberly Ramos – The Mosaic Company

- Heather Russo – The Walt Disney Company

- Ann-Marie Sharpe – City of Miami

- Jon Stolp - Florida Retail Federation

- Mark Weinstein - Independent Colleges and Universities Benefits Association

The following individuals are the 2020 – 2021 Executive Committee members of the Board of Directors of the Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value:

- Board Chair (Officer) – Ann-Marie Sharpe – City of Miami

- Vice Chair (Officer) – Heather Russo – The Walt Disney Company

- Secretary/Treasurer (Officer) – Patrick Peters - Orange County (FL) Government

- At-Large Director – Jessica Mason – City of Orlando

- At-Large Director – Kimberly Ramos – The Mosaic Company

“We are pleased to welcome our new Board of Directors and Executive Committee members,” said the Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value’s President and CEO Karen van Caulil. “Each member of this high-profile group brings a wealth of knowledge from the healthcare industry and will be a significant asset for achieving our mission.”



During the Annual Meeting, Dr. van Caulil reviewed the organization’s major accomplishments in 2019 and discussed upcoming work in 2020 which will include implementation of The Path Forward for Mental Health and Substance Use as well as Smart Care Florida, an initiative to reduce low value care. She also shared that the Florida Alliance and the Patient Advocate Foundation recently received an Excellence Award in Care Management Strategies from PBMI for their Cancer Navigator Program.

About the Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value

The Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value, formerly the Florida Health Care Coalition, continues to lead the charge for better quality health care for Floridians. For more information, please visit http://www.flhealthvalue.org/, or find the organization on Facebook, Twitter (@FLHealthValue) or LinkedIn.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.