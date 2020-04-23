Attorney General Moody Takes Legal Action against Marketing Company for Fake COVID-19 Stimulus Checks in Car Promotions
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
The Attorney General’s complaint alleges Traffic Jam Events organizes auto tent sale events at various locations throughout Florida and solicits consumers to attend these tent sales through direct mailers sent to Florida consumers. The fake COVID-19 stimulus mailers were sent to consumers in an oversized envelope stating that the contents were urgent and important COVID-19 economic stimulus document were enclosed. The envelope contained a document claiming to be a notice and an image of a check purporting to come from the Stimulus Relief Program.
The notice referenced that relief funds and other incentives were available at the tent sale, and that consumers must claim the incentives during the temporary 10-day sale. The mailer also stated that the Automotive Stimulus Program would include hundreds of good quality, clean cars, trucks, vans and SUVs from participating dealerships in the area.
Part of the notice is copied below:Along with the legal complaint, the Attorney General’s Office filed a motion for temporary injunction to enjoin the defendants from making false and deceptive representations regarding the COVID-19 stimulus program. The Attorney General’s Office is also seeking equitable relief, civil penalties and fees for violating Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. MK Automotive and its owner are cooperating with the investigation and have entered an assurance of voluntary compliance, agreeing to cease using Traffic Jam Events in conjunction with the sale of its automobiles, and to pay $10,000 toward consumer restitution and a $1,000 civil penalty. To view the complaint, click here. To view the motion for temporary injunction, click here. To view the AVC with MK Automotive and Michael Kastrenakes, click here. Attorney General Moody also recently released a Consumer Alert warning Floridians about potential scams targeting stimulus payments. To view the alert, click here. To view previous Consumer Alerts about emerging COVID-19 related scams, click here.
Anyone who encounters a coronavirus stimulus package scam or any other types of COVID-19 fraud, should contact the Florida Attorney General’s Office at 1(866) 9NO-SCAM orMyFloridaLegal.com.
