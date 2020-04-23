Samir Khushalani Featured in Exclusive Interview

Samir Khushalani Featured in One on One Exclusive Interview

In a recent interview with Kivo Daily, Samir Khushalani touched upon building strong fundamentals and establishing a clear career path

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Samir Khushalani was recently featured in a one-on-one interview with Kivo Daily . The interview delved into his career and overall experiences.Samir Khushalani is a business executive with 25 years of experience helping businesses increase their revenue. He is currently a partner at a major business consultancy firm and is the global leader of the firm’s source-to-pay service line.In his interview, Samir Khushalani speaks to his career in consulting while also providing advice for others:“Be willing to take chances and be comfortable making mistakes,” says Samir Khushalani.“You may not get to your goal in the most direct manner possible and that’s alright. There is a lot of valuable learning in the detours.”He also says that success and life in general is about being your authentic self.“If you try to fake who you are, people will see it, smell it, and recognize it, and you won’t be credible. And candidly, the pressure of trying to be someone you’re not is just draining and such a waste of time,” says Samir Khushalani.For more information, please visit samirkhushalani.com About Samir KhushalaniWith 25 years of experience helping companies transform their business to unlock new sources of economic value, Samir Khushalani has built a solid career as a business consultant. He graduated from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. He also holds a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Rice University. Throughout his career, Mr. Khushalani has served clients internationally across multiple industries with a focus on driving a sustainable impact to those companies. Samir Khushalani is currently a partner at a major international business consultancy firm and the global leader of this firm’s Source-to-Pay service line. He resides in Houston, Texas.



