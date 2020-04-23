TELUS Network Ranked Top Wireless Network in Canada by J.D. Power

TELUS network beats all other network providers on fewest problems per 100 connections across East, West, and Ontario

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS proudly announced today that it has been recognized as first in Network Quality Performance in Eastern Canada and tied for first in Ontario according to the 2020 J.D. Power Canada Wireless Network Quality Study . This achievement marks six consecutive years that TELUS has won a J.D. Power Award for its network quality across one or more of the regions evaluated, reinforcing the strength of the TELUS network across the country.



“This multi-year recognition from J.D. Power is a testament to the critical investments TELUS has made in our network infrastructure and wireless technology. With more people working, learning and spending time at home, it has never been more important for Canadians to have access to world-leading networks that keep them connected to the economic, educational and social resources that matter most,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “We are incredibly proud of this achievement that marks yet another significant milestone in our relentless pursuit of wireless excellence and innovation across Canada.”

TELUS’ wireless and wireline networks continue to serve Canadians extremely well during COVID-19. Usage has spiked considerably as Canadians stay home and keep connected to school, work, government support, and friends and family. We continue to grow and maintain capacities that support TELUS’ strict network resiliency and world class performance standards to ensure that our customers have a seamless, robust experience in these challenging times.

Across all three regions in Canada, TELUS had the fewest problems per 100 connections, making it the best in Canada for wireless reliability. The recognition from J.D. Power accompanies the significant, sustained accolades TELUS has repeatedly earned over the years in respect of our world-leading wireless network. This year, TELUS was recognized by other industry-leading experts, including Opensignal, Ookla, and Tutela, in addition to PC Mag in 2019, building on an outstanding record of achievement with respect to network excellence. Notably, these awards are based on TELUS’ national networks, inclusive of both urban and rural coverage.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested almost $200 billion in network infrastructure, spectrum, and operations to enhance the coverage, speed, and reliability of its world-class network and connect customers from coast to coast to coast. TELUS has committed to invest a further $40 billion over the next three years in critical technology components to support the roll out of 5G networks which will enhance innovation and help drive digital development across industries in a new age of hyper-connectedness.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.7 billion in annual revenue and 15.2 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Brandi Rees

TELUS Media Relations

brandi.rees@telus.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.