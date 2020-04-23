Cloud Security Leader Armor Awarded a 5-Star Rating in the 2020 CRN® Partner Program Guide

The IT Channel’s Top Partner Programs are Highlighted

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armor®, a leading global cybersecurity software company that protects workloads in public, hybrid and private cloud environments, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has awarded Armor a 5-Star rating in its 2020 Partner Program Guide.

This annual guide is the definitive listing of the most rewarding partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star rating recognizes an elite subset of Partner Program Guide applicants who offer the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

To determine the 2020 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company’s research team analyzed each vendor’s partner program. Each was scored based on several factors. including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. Based on that assessment, Armor’s partner program stands among the top technology suppliers in the IT channel, providing excellent value and support for solution providers.

In the past year, Armor has expanded and enriched its Global Partner Program so that their partners have the marketing, educational and security resources they need to generate new revenue streams, while ensuring that their customers’ workloads are protected and meet compliance requirements.

Armor has grown its partner team over 300% in the past year and has tripled its partner marketing commitment. This includes building out new functionality in its products to include multi-tenancy and agent – sub-agent views and billing, thus allowing Armor’s partners to manage their customers all at once in a unified dashboard. Armor provides their partners a portal with partner marketing and enablement resources, education materials, certifications and deal registration.

“With the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers need partners that can keep pace and support their growing business,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Partner Program Guide features insight into the strengths and benefits of each company’s program to identify those that truly support and drive positive change within the IT channel.”

“Armor is honored that its Global Partner Program has received a 5-star rating in CRN’s 2020 Partner Program Guide,” said Mark Woodward, Armor CEO. “We have worked hard to ensure that all of our partners (MSPs, Resellers, Cloud Service Providers and Master Agents) are given the necessary tools, training and resources to launch comprehensive, market-leading security practices. Joining with Armor provides partners with new revenue streams and entry into one of the most important sectors in technology, cloud security.”

The 2020 Partner Program Guide is featured in the April issue of CRN ® and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

About Armor

Armor is a global cybersecurity software company that simplifies protecting data and applications in private, public or hybrid cloud environments. Armor Anywhere provides technology to detect and respond to threats and can be activated in minutes. Armor also helps organizations comply to major regulatory frameworks and controls. Armor combines workload protection, analytics from cloud-native sources, and other security data to provide unparalleled insight into threats facing organizations. Armor’s cybersecurity experts monitor customer environments 24/7/365 and if an attack takes place, helps customers respond quickly and effectively. Armor protects over 1000 customers in over 40 countries. To learn more, visit www.armor.com or follow @armor on Twitter.

