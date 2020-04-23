Mark Milliere Featured in Two Exclusive Interviews

Mark Milliere is Featured in One on One Exclusive Interview

Mark Milliere was recently featured in interviews for Ideamensch and Inspirery based on his accomplished media career

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark Milliere was recently featured in two exclusive interviews highlighting his 32-year career in sports media. The interviews on Ideamensch and Inspirery also call attention to his entrepreneurship.Over his career in sports media, Mark Milliere has established himself as a strategic, creative, and innovative thinker. He has primarily worked for TSN (The Sports Network), holding nine different titles. He started off as an editorial assistant to eventually become senior vice-president and general manager. Mr. Milliere is also a philanthropist and is involved in his community.In his interviews, Mark Milliere described his career trajectory and his entrance into entrepreneurship. After leaving TSN, Mark founded M2 Consulting, which focuses primarily on the sports tech sector, helping companies with a variety of services, including strategic planning and partnerships, brand development, and content creation.When it comes to bringing ideas to life, Mr. Milliere said you can’t take an idea and bring it to life alone.“You have to embrace and enlist those who may have different expertise than your own. You network the idea with those who can bring the idea to fruition,” he said.Mark Milliere is also highlighted for his philanthropic efforts and community work. He regularly works with the Special Olympics, Sick Not Weak, and Capitalize for Kids. Mr. Milliere also sat on the advisory committee for the Ryerson Sport Media Program and sits on the selection committee for the George Brown College Five to Watch Program.About Mark MilliereMark Milliere is a seasoned sports media executive with over 30 years of experience in the industry. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Radio and Television from Ryerson University. Beginning his career in sports media in the 1980s, Mr. Milliere found himself as an editorial assistant at Sportsdesk, a program on the newly formed TSN (The Sports Network). He climbed the ranks at TSN, holding nine different titles, the most recent being senior vice-president and general manager. Mark Milliere left TSN and launched M2 Consulting, which provides a variety of services for private companies, non-profit organizations, and individuals. Mr. Milliere is also a philanthropist and is actively involved in the community.



