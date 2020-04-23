Essen Health Care Expands COVID-19 Care Program For The Bronx

The Essen Health Care COVID-19 CARE Program includes walk-up COVID-19 testing services at four (4) convenient locations in the Bronx with plans to expand to more sites as well as post-test counseling, telehealth condition monitoring for patients in isolation, and employee screening and clearance services to help people in essential services get back to work.

Essen Health Care, the largest privately owned multispecialty medical network based in the Bronx, has expanded its Bronx-based COVID-19 CARE program to offer testing services, telehealth monitoring of symptomatic patients that have been quarantined, and return-to-work occupational health services for the entire borough.



According to New York City’s Department of Health, the Bronx currently has the highest per capita rate of positive COVID-19 cases in all of the five boroughs, at over 2,000 per 100,000 people. The Bronx has some of the most vulnerable populations due to high prevalence of high-risk underlying conditions as well as limited access to care, but also a high proportion of essential workers. The Essen Health Care COVID-19 CARE program aims to bridge the gaps in care for the Bronx community.



“Our first dedicated COVID-19 screening centers opened over a month ago and we’ve been screening an average of 200 patients per day, limited only by our access to test kits,”, noted Essen Health Care’s Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sumir Sahgal. “In parallel we’ve added telehealth services to monitor and support COVID-19 patients at home to ensure appropriate use of emergency room and hospital services and we’re now ready to expand our services.”



The Essen Health Care COVID-19 CARE PROGRAM consists of:

By-appointment, walk-up COVID-19 testing services at four (4) convenient locations in the Bronx and is expanding to more sites, all tests include post-test counseling

Monitoring and support for individuals under quarantine, using telephone and video to assess, advise, order tests and medications, and escalate care as medically necessary, especially for those with underlying conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes and other conditions

An expanded Occupational Health program to offer employment clearance services to employees and employers to help people in essential services get back to work

To schedule an appointment for the Essen Health Care COVID-19 CARE PROGRAM, please call the Essen Patient Care Center at 718-638-7682 or go to https://www.essenhealthcare.com/covid-19. The website and call center are available for anyone in the general public, patients, employees, and employers with any questions or concerns regarding COVID-19.



About Essen Health Care



Founded in 1999, Essen Health Care is a growing community healthcare network and group practice with over 150 primary and specialty care physicians and 100+ advanced clinicians providing high quality, compassionate, and accessible medical care to over 100,000 of the most vulnerable and underserved residents of New York State. Essen has five integrated clinical divisions offering primary care, urgent care, and specialty services, as well as nursing home staffing and care management. All clinical services are offered via telehealth, 29 office practices and clinics, and house calls. Our clinical care is supported by our enterprise-wide electronic medical record system, data repository and clinical analytics capabilities, and a powerful population health management platform. Essen Health Care has been designated a ‘Level 3 Patient Centered Medical Home’ by the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

