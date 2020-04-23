InvestorBrandNetwork’s CryptoCurrencyWire to Serve as Official Newswire of Virtual Blockchain Week

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces its participation as an official media sponsor of Virtual Blockchain Week , a global crypto conference streaming April 26 through May 2. CryptoCurrencyWire , one of 40+ brands housed under the umbrella of the InvestorBrandNetwork, will additionally serve as an official newswire for the conference.



“We are pleased to join with members of the global blockchain community for this exceptional event and to collaborate with its creators in heightening the visibility of Virtual Blockchain Week, its sponsors and its participants,” said Jonathan Keim, director of communications for InvestorBrandNetwork and CryptoCurrencyWire. “We look forward to leveraging our powerful array of corporate communication solutions on behalf of this conference and to help further the advancement of the blockchain industry as a whole.”

Produced by The Bad Crypto Podcast , Virtual Blockchain Week will feature a dynamic mix of industry innovators, emerging technologists, futurists, thought leaders, authors and entrepreneurs who will offer valuable insights and information regarding the current state of the blockchain and cryptocurrency landscape. Featured speakers include Tim Draper, Don Tapscott, Brittany Kaiser, Caitlin Long, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Roger Ver, Charlie Shrem and many more.

This free event will be streamed live via the major social media channels and will cover five consecutive days packed with presentations, panels and discussions. Some of the best projects and sponsors in the industry will be showcased over the course of the conference.

To register for Virtual Blockchain Week and for more information, visit https://virtualblockchainweek.com .

Upon completing their free registration, Virtual Blockchain Week participants will have an opportunity to enter to win one of two Cryptomatic ATM machines. Attendees can also upgrade to the special VIP Experience, which includes an opening night virtual networking event, meet-and-greets with various speakers, exclusive collectible non-fungible tokens, five extra entries for the Cryptomatic ATM giveaway, and additional resources provided by the speakers. Half of the proceeds generated by VIP ticket sales will be donated in aid of COVID-19 relief efforts being conducted by Binance Charity.

“Our groundbreaking conference is a one-of-a-kind online opportunity,” said Joel Comm, co-host of Virtual Blockchain Week. “In the face of our present world circumstances, we are grateful to have so many great media sponsors like InvestorBrandNetwork and the extended digital coverage provided by CryptoCurrencyWire. Throughout the course of next week, we will reach an enormous audience around the globe.”

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”) is a financial news and content distribution company, one of 40+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) , that provides: (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to 1+ million followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

CryptoCurrencyWire is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, please visit https://www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW) website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: http://CCW.fm/Disclaimer .

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY

www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

(212) 418-1217

Editor@CryptoCurrencyWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.