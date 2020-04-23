Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)



Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $3.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.44 and $0.43, respectively.

Highlights

Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $3.1 million, compared to $3.9 million for the same period of 2019. Results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 2019 were impacted by an decrease in after-tax securities gains of $30,000 (from a gain of $52,000 to a gain of $22,000) for the three month period.





The provision for loan losses increased $390,000 to $750,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $360,000 for the 2019 period. The increase is the result of the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.





Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $0.44 and $0.43, respectively, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.56 for the three months ended March 31, 2019.





Return on average assets was 0.74% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to 0.95% for the corresponding period of 2019.





Return on average equity was 7.83% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to 10.93% for the corresponding period of 2019.

COVID-19 Activity

Approximately one third of employees working remotely.





Loan modification/deferral program in place to defer payments up to 90 days for principal and/or interest with approximately 500 loans affected by this program.





All COVID-19 related loan deferrals meet the requirements to not be considered a troubled debt restructuring.





Participated in the Paycheck Protection Program by primarily utilizing third parties to service and place the loans.





Significantly reduced deposit rates during the latter half of March 2020.





Increased the provision for loan losses due to the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.





Net interest margin compression expected to continue as the rate environment remains below historical levels.

Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $3.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $3.9 million for the same period of 2019. Core earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $0.44 basic and $0.43 diluted, compared to $0.55 basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2019. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.73% and 7.77% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to 0.94% and 10.79% for the corresponding period of 2019. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, and core earnings per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 3.19%, compared to 3.37% for the corresponding period of 2019. The decrease in the net interest margin was driven by an increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities of 12 basis points ("bps") for the three month periods. The increase was driven by an increase in the rate paid on time deposits as time deposits were utilized as an attraction tool and to manage the duration of the interest-bearing liabilities portfolio. Net interest margin was further compressed due to a decrease in yield of 12 bps on interest earning assets. The average balance of the investment portfolio increased by $13.8 million for the three month periods, while the yield on the portfolio decreased by 55 bps.

Assets

Total assets decreased $16.2 million to $1.7 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to March 31, 2019. Net loans decreased $33.8 million to $1.3 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to March 31, 2019, as an increase in the indirect auto lending portfolio was offset by decreases in the municipal and commercial loan portfolios. The investment portfolio increased $13.2 million from March 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020 due to increases in the corporate and taxable municipal portfolios.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.84% at March 31, 2020 from 1.14% at March 31, 2019 as non-performing loans have decreased to $11.3 million at March 31, 2020 from $15.8 million at March 31, 2019 primarily due to a commercial loan relationship that was partially charged-off during the fourth quarter of 2019. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have a specific allocation for any impairment recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $144,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 0.93% of total loans at March 31, 2020 compared to 1.00% at March 31, 2019.

Deposits

Deposits increased $17.7 million to $1.3 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to March 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $11.1 million to $332.8 million at March 31, 2020 compared to March 31, 2019. Driving deposit growth is our commitment to easy-to-use products, community involvement, and emphasis on customer service. Deposit gathering efforts have centered on core deposits as building customer relationships remains the focus. The time deposit portfolio has increased as time deposits have been used as a customer attraction tool.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $9.5 million to $156.6 million at March 31, 2020 compared to March 31, 2019. The change in accumulated other comprehensive loss from $5.0 million at March 31, 2019 to $2.2 million at March 31, 2020 is a result of an increase in unrealized gains on available for sale securities (from an unrealized gain of $197,000 at March 31, 2019 to an unrealized gain of $3.0 million at March 31, 2020). The amount of accumulated other comprehensive loss at March 31, 2020 was also impacted by the change in net excess of the projected benefit obligation over the fair value of the plan assets of the defined benefit pension plan, resulting in a decrease in the net loss of $40,000. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $22.23 at March 31, 2020 compared to $20.89 at March 31, 2019, and an equity to asset ratio of 9.27% at March 31, 2020 compared to 8.62% at March 31, 2019. Dividends declared for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 were $0.32 per share and $0.31 per share, respectively.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates seventeen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, and Union Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates nine branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County. Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group. Insurance products are offered through United Insurance Solutions, LLC, a joint venture that is a subsidiary of the holding company.

NOTE: This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact. The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; (v) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases or pandemics; (vi) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases; or (vi) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies. For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the Company’s website at www.pwod.com.

Contact: Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer 110 Reynolds Street Williamsport, PA 17702 570-322-1111 e-mail: pwod@pwod.com

THIS INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO YEAR-END AUDIT ADJUSTMENT





PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(UNAUDITED)

March 31, (In Thousands, Except Share Data) 2020 2019 % Change ASSETS: Noninterest-bearing balances $ 29,572 $ 31,211 (5.25 )% Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions 48,189 42,385 13.69 % Total cash and cash equivalents 77,761 73,596 5.66 % Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value 155,522 141,762 9.71 % Investment equity securities, at fair value 1,281 1,819 (29.58 )% Investment securities, trading 37 42 (11.90 )% Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value 14,611 15,725 (7.08 )% Loans held for sale 4,294 1,787 140.29 % Loans 1,349,400 1,384,470 (2.53 )% Allowance for loan losses (12,500 ) (13,792 ) (9.37 )% Loans, net 1,336,900 1,370,678 (2.46 )% Premises and equipment, net 33,170 33,270 (0.30 )% Accrued interest receivable 5,307 5,542 (4.24 )% Bank-owned life insurance 29,228 28,812 1.44 % Goodwill 17,104 17,104 — % Intangibles 836 1,091 (23.37 )% Operating lease right of use asset 3,278 4,239 (22.67 )% Deferred tax asset 3,281 4,241 (22.64 )% Other assets 5,898 5,000 17.96 % TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,688,508 $ 1,704,708 (0.95 )% LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits $ 993,975 $ 987,404 0.67 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 332,759 321,657 3.45 % Total deposits 1,326,734 1,309,061 1.35 % Short-term borrowings 17,741 84,499 (79.00 )% Long-term borrowings 171,903 144,631 18.86 % Accrued interest payable 1,635 1,278 27.93 % Operating lease liability 3,299 4,241 (22.21 )% Other liabilities 10,608 13,962 (24.02 )% TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,531,920 1,557,672 (1.65 )% SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued — — n/a Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 7,521,491 and 7,518,410 shares issued; 7,041,266 and 7,038,185 shares outstanding 41,786 41,767 0.05 % Additional paid-in capital 51,701 50,890 1.59 % Retained earnings 77,403 71,526 8.22 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss: Net unrealized gain on available for sale securities 2,986 197 1,415.74 % Defined benefit plan (5,199 ) (5,239 ) 0.76 % Treasury stock at cost, 480,225 (12,115 ) (12,115 ) — % TOTAL PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 156,562 147,026 6.49 % Non-controlling interest 26 10 160.00 % TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 156,588 147,036 6.50 % TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,688,508 $ 1,704,708 (0.95 )%





PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2020 2019 % Change INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans including fees $ 14,657 $ 14,869 (1.43 )% Investment securities: Taxable 1,010 934 8.14 % Tax-exempt 145 174 (16.67 )% Dividend and other interest income 349 457 (23.63 )% TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 16,161 16,434 (1.66 )% INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 3,035 2,300 31.96 % Short-term borrowings 22 605 (96.36 )% Long-term borrowings 943 851 10.81 % TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 4,000 3,756 6.50 % NET INTEREST INCOME 12,161 12,678 (4.08 )% PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 750 360 108.33 % NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 11,411 12,318 (7.36 )% NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 549 562 (2.31 )% Debt securities gains, available for sale 21 13 61.54 % Equity securities gains 20 43 (53.49 )% Securities (losses) gains, trading (13 ) 10 (230.00 )% Bank-owned life insurance 192 168 14.29 % Gain on sale of loans 444 316 40.51 % Insurance commissions 127 134 (5.22 )% Brokerage commissions 369 323 14.24 % Debit card income 274 310 (11.61 )% Other 454 375 21.07 % TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,437 2,254 8.12 % NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 5,667 5,501 3.02 % Occupancy 702 779 (9.88 )% Furniture and equipment 860 752 14.36 % Software amortization 250 207 20.77 % Pennsylvania shares tax 285 293 (2.73 )% Professional fees 622 522 19.16 % Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance 194 268 (27.61 )% Marketing 53 102 (48.04 )% Intangible amortization 62 71 (12.68 )% Other 1,415 1,319 7.28 % TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 10,110 9,814 3.02 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 3,738 4,758 (21.44 )% INCOME TAX PROVISION 661 812 (18.60 )% NET INCOME $ 3,077 $ 3,946 (22.02 )% Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 4 2 100.00 % NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 3,073 $ 3,944 (22.08 )% EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.44 $ 0.56 (21.43 )% EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.43 $ 0.56 (23.21 )% WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC 7,040,740 7,037,628 0.04 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 7,102,990 7,037,628 0.93 % DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $ 0.32 $ 0.31 3.23 %





PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 (Dollars in Thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Tax-exempt loans $ 52,979 $ 404 3.07 % $ 72,714 $ 539 3.01 % All other loans 1,303,838 14,338 4.42 % 1,311,315 14,443 4.47 % Total loans 1,356,817 14,742 4.37 % 1,384,029 14,982 4.39 % Taxable securities 142,788 1,273 3.63 % 126,033 1,350 4.28 % Tax-exempt securities 23,773 184 3.15 % 26,711 220 3.29 % Total securities 166,561 1,457 3.56 % 152,744 1,570 4.11 % Interest-bearing deposits 26,716 86 1.29 % 6,534 41 2.54 % Total interest-earning assets 1,550,094 16,285 4.23 % 1,543,307 16,593 4.35 % Other assets 112,219 111,600 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,662,313 $ 1,654,907 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Savings $ 177,840 91 0.21 % $ 166,927 30 0.07 % Super Now deposits 219,826 424 0.78 % 231,508 379 0.66 % Money market deposits 210,708 477 0.91 % 241,402 472 0.79 % Time deposits 379,259 2,043 2.17 % 299,644 1,419 1.92 % Total interest-bearing deposits 987,633 3,035 1.24 % 939,481 2,300 0.99 % Short-term borrowings 10,847 22 0.85 % 96,029 605 2.56 % Long-term borrowings 159,920 943 2.37 % 144,191 851 2.23 % Total borrowings 170,767 965 2.28 % 240,220 1,456 2.36 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,158,400 4,000 1.39 % 1,179,701 3,756 1.27 % Demand deposits 326,817 313,112 Other liabilities 19,991 17,776 Shareholders’ equity 157,105 144,318 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,662,313 $ 1,654,907 Interest rate spread 2.84 % 3.08 % Net interest income/margin $ 12,285 3.19 % $ 12,837 3.37 %





Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Total interest income $ 16,161 $ 16,434 Total interest expense 4,000 3,756 Net interest income 12,161 12,678 Tax equivalent adjustment 124 159 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 12,285 $ 12,837





(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Quarter Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Operating Data Net income $ 3,073 $ 2,833 $ 4,650 $ 4,245 $ 3,944 Net interest income 12,161 12,321 12,903 12,913 12,678 Provision for loan losses 750 1,700 360 315 360 Net security gains 28 489 170 23 66 Non-interest income, excluding net security gains 2,409 2,418 2,652 2,446 2,188 Non-interest expense 10,110 10,294 9,541 10,059 9,814 Performance Statistics Net interest margin 3.19 % 3.22 % 3.32 % 3.39 % 3.37 % Annualized return on average assets 0.74 % 0.68 % 1.10 % 1.02 % 0.95 % Annualized return on average equity 7.83 % 7.22 % 12.18 % 11.42 % 10.93 % Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.04 % 1.19 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.12 % Net charge-offs 144 4,055 112 106 405 Efficiency ratio 68.96 % 69.42 % 60.98 % 65.04 % 65.50 % Per Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.40 $ 0.66 $ 0.61 $ 0.56 Diluted earnings per share 0.43 0.39 0.66 0.61 0.56 Dividend declared per share 0.32 0.32 0.31 0.31 0.31 Book value 22.23 22.01 22.03 21.53 20.89 Common stock price: High 35.36 35.58 30.93 30.17 29.67 Low 19.05 29.68 26.87 26.03 23.23 Close 24.30 35.58 30.83 30.17 27.40 Weighted average common shares: Basic 7,041 7,040 7,037 7,038 7,038 Fully Diluted 7,103 7,338 7,037 7,038 7,038 End-of-period common shares: Issued 7,521 7,521 7,518 7,518 7,518 Treasury 480 480 480 480 480





(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Quarter Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Financial Condition Data: General Total assets $ 1,688,508 $ 1,665,323 $ 1,673,095 $ 1,711,500 $ 1,704,708 Loans, net 1,336,900 1,343,650 1,350,735 1,365,284 1,370,678 Goodwill 17,104 17,104 17,104 17,104 17,104 Intangibles 836 898 960 1,022 1,091 Total deposits 1,326,734 1,324,005 1,332,407 1,327,086 1,309,061 Noninterest-bearing 332,759 334,746 327,329 322,755 321,657 Savings 183,929 176,732 171,370 171,992 170,005 NOW 229,919 218,605 219,466 238,410 253,475 Money Market 204,832 216,038 239,926 238,352 244,753 Time Deposits 375,295 377,884 374,316 355,577 319,171 Total interest-bearing deposits 993,975 989,259 1,005,078 1,004,331 987,404 Core deposits* 951,439 946,121 958,091 971,509 989,890 Shareholders’ equity 156,562 154,960 155,061 151,527 147,026 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 11,300 $ 12,758 $ 17,208 $ 15,383 $ 15,794 Non-performing loans to total assets 0.67 % 0.77 % 1.03 % 0.90 % 0.93 % Allowance for loan losses 12,500 11,894 14,249 14,001 13,792 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.93 % 0.88 % 1.04 % 1.02 % 1.00 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 110.62 % 93.23 % 82.80 % 91.02 % 87.32 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.84 % 0.94 % 1.26 % 1.12 % 1.14 % Capitalization Shareholders’ equity to total assets 9.27 % 9.31 % 9.27 % 8.85 % 8.62 %

* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits





Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2020 2019 GAAP net income $ 3,073 $ 3,944 Less: net securities gains, net of tax 22 52 Non-GAAP core earnings $ 3,051 $ 3,892 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Return on average assets (ROA) 0.74 % 0.95 % Less: net securities gains, net of tax 0.01 % 0.01 % Non-GAAP core ROA 0.73 % 0.94 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Return on average equity (ROE) 7.83 % 10.93 % Less: net securities gains, net of tax 0.06 % 0.14 % Non-GAAP core ROE 7.77 % 10.79 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Basic earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.44 $ 0.56 Less: net securities gains, net of tax — 0.01 Non-GAAP basic core EPS $ 0.44 $ 0.55 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Diluted EPS $ 0.43 $ 0.56 Less: net securities gains, net of tax — 0.01 Non-GAAP diluted core EPS $ 0.43 $ 0.55







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.