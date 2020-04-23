Parliament approves five draft laws

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 23 - The National Assembly (Angola Parliament) approved Thursday five bills authorizing the President of the Republic to legislate on the deduction of investment premium in terms of Petroleum Income Tax for blocks 30.44.45.1/ 14 and the center of the land area of Cabinda. ,

The draft law for Block 30 received 194 votes in favour, none against and six abstentions from Members meeting in plenary session.

Blocks 44, 45 and 1/14 were adopted with 192 votes in favour, two against and six abstentions.

The draft law on the central block of the land area of Cabinda was adopted with 192 votes in favour, three against and five abstentions.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.