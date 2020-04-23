Epidemiologists Help Steer Economy Through COVID-19

April 23, 2020

For the first time, the IMF is seeking guidance from epidemiologists for its macroeconomic projections. (iStock by Getty Images/ hocus-focus)

As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on economies across the globe, economists are trying to figure out what the best path forward is for countries at different stages of the pandemic. Neil Ferguson and Azra Ghani are both professors of infectious disease epidemiology at Imperial College, London, and renowned for their mathematical modelling of the spread of infectious diseases. In this podcast, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says macroeconomists and epidemiologists need to work together to make the right decisions in this environment. Professors Ghani and Ferguson joined Georgieva in a virtual seminar during the IMF World-Bank Spring meetings.

Professor Neil Ferguson is Director of the Abdul Latif Jameel Institute for Disease and Emergency Analytics and head of the Department of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at Imperial College, London.

Professor Azra Ghani is Chair of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at the Faculty of Medicine, School of Public Health for Imperial College.