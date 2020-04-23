Media Statement: NPF statement regarding ongoing investigation in Nova Scotia

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Police Federation (NPF) President Brian Sauvé released the following statement regarding the ongoing investigation into the tragic shooting in Nova Scotia on April 19:



“Canadians and Nova Scotians are grieving and the Membership of the RCMP is grieving alongside you. Particularly with no obvious or known motive, this incomprehensible event has left Canadians and Nova Scotians understandably on edge, searching for answers about how and why this tragic event took place. Some are asking questions about difficult senior operational decisions, without considering how little information is available to our first responders on the ground protecting the public in the middle of a rapidly evolving and highly dangerous crisis.

“We thank our brave and dedicated Members for their swift actions and courage and recognize the heroic actions by our Members in this dynamic and tragic file. We welcome the investigation to document those actions and show all Canadians those efforts.

“Early speculation in advance of the investigation findings damages the morale of the brave men and women who responded to this situation, and who are grieving the loss of their colleague and community members.

“I hope Canadians join us in allowing the investigation into this tragic event to unfold as it should and focus now on mourning the senseless loss of life, showing the families of all the victims that we are united behind them.”

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) was certified to represent ~20,000 RCMP members serving across Canada and internationally in the summer of 2019. The NPF is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada, the second largest in North America and is the first independent national association to represent RCMP members.

The NPF will focus on improving public safety in Canada by negotiation the first-ever Collective Agreement for RCMP officers, and on increasing resources, equipment, training and supports for our members who have been under-funded for far too long. Better resourcing and support for the RCMP will enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada. For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/ .

Media contact:

Brian Sauvé

President

National Police Federation

bsauve@npf-fpn.com

604-861-2684



