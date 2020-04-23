Bongo Experiences Massive Growth as Demand for Digital Learning Skyrockets

/EIN News/ -- LOVELAND, Colo., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bongo, a leading video assessment provider, announced today the average number of unique users and virtual meetings held within its combined solution increased 15x and 34x, respectively, over the past seven weeks as a result of the worldwide demand for digital learning tools. This surge illustrates the growing need for video technologies that enable experiential learning and skill development from a distance within the education and corporate L&D markets.

Along with the increase in average unique users and virtual meetings, Bongo has also seen significant growth in the number of recorded videos and enrollments since March 1, 2020. Over the past seven weeks, millions of new learners across the world enrolled in Bongo activities through the company’s partner platforms.

While much of Bongo’s growth stemmed from customers’ use of Virtual Classroom, a web conferencing tool that allows people to connect in real time for instruction and group work, there’s also been a significant uptick in Video Assignments’ usage since March 1. These structured workflows, which are rooted in learning science concepts like Bloom’s Taxonomy and Situated Learning Theory, enable experiential learning, personalized feedback, and peer-to-peer collaboration within a real-world context.

“It’s exciting to see Bongo help so many people create meaningful learning experiences and enable them to interact with others face-to-face in a time when it’s otherwise difficult, or impossible, to do so,” said Josh Kamrath, Bongo’s CEO. “Our team is proud to help organizations during this time of need, but Bongo doesn’t aim to simply replicate the modalities traditionally used by our customers. We truly believe this is an opportunity to fundamentally enhance learning by exposing educators and corporate professionals to what’s possible with video assessment—experiential learning at scale.

About Bongo

Bongo is a video assessment solution that enables experiential learning and soft skill development at scale. Organizations use our video workflows to facilitate repeated skill practice, personalized feedback, and peer-to-peer collaboration within safe, structured environments. When individuals demonstrate skills and apply knowledge within a real-world context, evaluators get an authentic representation of their competency. For more information, visit https://www.bongolearn.com/.

Conor Hockett Bongo conor.hockett@bongolearn.com



