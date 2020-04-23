Boxed Water Plants One Millionth Tree with National Forest Foundation

Sustainably packaged water brand will celebrate with partners and consumers via a live web event featuring a tree naming ceremony where viewers can plant trees from home.

/EIN News/ -- Holland, Mich., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed Water Is Better® – the leading sustainably packaged water brand – has planted 1,000,000 trees in partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF) as a part of their ongoing commitment to support the planet and sustainability efforts.

Over the last five years, Boxed Water has engaged consumers in their reforestation mission with a long-held goal of planting a million trees by 2020. Boxed Water-sponsored trees have been planted in the Sierra National Forest, Stanislaus National Forest, Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, Deschutes National Forest, as well as forests throughout Florida, Wisconsin, and Michigan. The NFF selects areas based on the greatest need due to factors like wildfires and other natural threats. More than 1 million acres of our National Forests are in need of reforestation.

Boxed Water will mark the milestone with a celebratory web event on May 15th – called In The Name of Trees – to virtually connect individuals with nature and garner awareness on reforestation and other sustainability efforts.

“We are humbled and happy to announce the planting of our one-millionth tree, a big milestone in our ever-evolving mission to give back to the planet,” said Daryn Kuipers, CEO of Boxed Water. “In The Name of Trees will thank and celebrate those who have made this possible, while virtually connecting thousands of participants - who are sheltering in their homes - with nature.”

The event will be hosted in the natural spaces available to each speaker – be it a forest or a backyard - and will explain the role reforestation plays in mitigating climate change and spotlight trees planted in honor of viewers and partners. Celebrity and brand partners alike will show how they honor trees in their spaces. Viewers are also invited to participate by naming a favorite tree in their yard or a beloved apartment houseplant. To continue planting with the goal of reaching another million, individuals can symbolically name trees in either of two methods: through social media posts with the tags @BoxedWater and #BetterPlanet or an online form at boxedwater.com/one-million-trees. Boxed Water will commit to planting a tree for every name. Traditions show that the process of naming trees creates a deeper connection with nature and the environment.

“Partners like Boxed Water understand that reforestation is key in mitigating climate change,” said Wes Swaffar, Director of Reforestation and Partnerships. “This is something positive and uplifting to celebrate, and I think we could all use that right now. We’ve done incredible things together, and we look forward to planting the next million with our friends at Boxed Water.”

Boxed Water has remained committed to achieving maximum sustainability since its inception, having achieved the highest rate in the industry for plant-based packaging at 92 percent. In March of 2020, Boxed Water introduced its plant-based cap. All of Boxed Water’s cartons source paper from trees in well-managed forests – where new trees are continuously planted to replace the ones harvested – and are shipped flat to reduce the number of trucks required for transportation. Boxed Water also fills water close to the source and the consumer to reduce its carbon footprint, and all cartons are 100% recyclable, refillable, and BPA free.

To learn more about Boxed Water and In the Name of Trees, visit https://boxedwaterisbetter.com/ or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.

About Boxed Water

Founded in 2009 on the belief that sustainability matters, Boxed Water offers an alternative to plastic bottles and aluminum cans. Water can be packaged, produced, and shipped to maximize sustainability and minimize environmental impact, all while delivering the purest quality water on the market. Headquartered in Holland, Michigan, Boxed Water is a proud member of 1% For The Planet, and a partner of the National Forest Foundation (NFF) and Ocean Blue Project (OBP). Boxed Water is better. Better for the planet. Better for us all. To learn more, visit www.boxedwaterisbetter.com and socialize with us @BoxedWater.

About NFF

The National Forest Foundation promotes the enhancement and public enjoyment of the 193-million-acre National Forest System. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the NFF improves forest health and Americans’ outdoor experiences. The NFF’s programs inform millions of Americans about the importance of these treasured landscapes. Each year, the NFF restores fish and wildlife habitat, plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects, and disease, improve recreational opportunities, and enables communities to steward their National Forests and Grasslands. Learn more at www.nationalforests.org.

Colleen Coleman National Forest Foundation 360-561-7071 ccoleman@nationalforests.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.