WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP REAP AWARDS FOR WORKPLACE EXCELLENCE

/EIN News/ -- FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesley Financial Group (WFG), a leader in timeshare cancellations, continues to receive accolades for being a great employer. The company has been named by the Nashville Business Journal as a ‘Best Places to Work’ in the Large Company category.

In February, the Business Intelligence Group announced WFG was one of 34 companies nationwide as a Best Places to Work. Additionally, Business Intelligence Group recognized Angel Hoyt, a Timeshare Team Manager with WFG, for Excellence in Customer Service in the manager category. WFG was also a finalist in the company category.

“We are proud of the standard of customer service excellence we’ve developed at Wesley Financial Group,” said Robin McVey, WFG President. “Every employee at our company has a voice and is encouraged to provide input on how we can improve operations and better service for our customers. Angel is the epitome of a great team member and is well deserving of this award.”

WFG has experienced explosive growth over the past three years growing from less than 30 employees in one office in Nashville to more than 350 at its nearly 40,000-square-foot headquarters in Franklin, Tenn., and its satellite office in Las Vegas.

Recently, the company was also certified as a “Great Place to Work” based on 98% of WFG employees reporting they were extremely satisfied with the workplace.

“Given our ramp up, it’s very gratifying and humbling to get this kind of recognition as these awards are based on employee surveys,” said McVey. “Our founder, Chuck McDowell, believes in employee empowerment and this is woven deep into the fabric of our company. As an employer, you want to provide a good environment and culture for your staff and it’s gratifying to get this feedback from our employees that we’ve done that.”

The company’s focus on employee empowerment has proven to be beneficial during the COVID-19 pandemic. WFG was able to successfully transition every single employee to remote work-from-home while maintaining a record-breaking pace of helping its clients.

“Work-from-home isn’t viable for every company, but we’ve been able to not only continue operations but to thrive because of the company-first attitude of our team. It’s been incredible,” added McVey.

Chuck McDowell helped create the timeshare cancellation industry with the formation of WFG in 2011. In 2012, he successfully defended his company and the industry in a landmark case versus one of the largest timeshare companies in the U.S. Since 2017, Franklin, Tenn.-based WFG has assisted more than 14,000 families in cancelling more than $100 million in mortgage debt relief alone.

Unlike most others in the timeshare cancellation industry, WFG handles all phases of the cancellation process internally as opposed to any outsourcing. Prospective clients go through a thorough qualification process to determine if WFG can assist them. For those approved, WFG has been able to get timeshare owners relief in an average of less than 300 days. The company is so confident in its process that it offers a money-back guarantee if WFG cannot get its clients freed from their timeshare agreements.

This formula has proven successful as is evidenced by the company’s platinum business score rating from Dun & Bradstreet as well as the client testimonials which the company receives every day. Visit www.timesharecancellations.com for more information. WFG can also be followed on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

