Rodney Don Holder Featured in Exclusive Interview

Rodney Don Holder is Featured in an Online Exclusive Interview

In a recent interview for Thrive Global, Rodney Don Holder spoke regarding the importance of maintaining a positive lifestyle and leaving a lasting legacy

DAHLONEGA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rodney Don Holder was recently featured in a one-on-one interview for Thrive Global, through which he speaks out about the importance of maintaining a positive lifestyle and leaving a lasting legacy.Rodney Don Holder is an audio/visual security expert . He is currently VP of business development and operations at Communications and Entertainment Inc (CEI).In his interview, Holder shares what he has learned throughout his career and life experiences. He also has some advice for recent college graduates.“Don’t give up on your dreams. Give yourself goals to meet and work on,” says Rodney Don Holder.“Try to figure out where you want to be at and go obtain your goals. Continue to learn.”He ultimately believes that his ability to set and achieve both personal and professional goals is what helps him achieve success.For more information, please visit www.rodneydonholder.com About Rodney Don HolderRodney Don Holder is an Audio/ Visual and security specialist from Dahlonega, Georgia. Throughout his illustrious career, he has worked for various leaders in the field, including Digital Equipment (which was bought out by Hewlett Packard), KMC Telecom, AT&T, Identica, Johnson Controls, & Southeaster Security Professionals. He holds a degree in Computer Information Systems with a minor in Business Administration from Jacksonville State University. He currently works as the vice president of business development and operations at CEI, an AV company based in Atlanta, Georgia.



