IKONICS Launches Custom Textile Stencil for Global Creative Arts Market

/EIN News/ -- DULUTH, Minn., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX), a Duluth-based imaging technology company, announced it has expanded its lineup of advanced imaging stencil films with the addition of IKONART® Textile Film. Sold under the IKONART brand, IKONART Textile Film offers similarities to IKONART Stencil Film with a stickier and slightly more rigid feel making it ideal for printing on fabric, wood, and other textured or difficult surfaces.



IKONART Textile Film is designed to be used with the IKONART Custom Stencil Kit introduced last year. The complete kit delivers a simple solution to create reusable custom screen printing stencils for applications in the creative crafts market.

Ken Hegman, IKONICS Chief Operating Officer, said, “The development of IKONART Textile Film builds on our commitment to invest in our proprietary imaging technology. Our team of chemists and engineers developed a unique stencil product that is a perfect fit for the global creative arts market. We expect this product to fill a need in that market.” Hegman added, “Our innovation allows crafters to create custom silk screen stencils for a wide variety of surfaces, including textiles. We are excited to bring this product to the homes of DIY screen printers.”

To learn more about IKONART Textile Film, visit www.ikonartstencil.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding new products, new business initiatives, customer behavior and market trends that involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results could differ materially as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which cannot be predicted, domestic and global economic conditions, unexpected production delays by customers using the Company’s products, competitive market conditions, changes in consumer preferences, inability to commercialize technologies the Company is developing on the anticipated timeline or at all, acceptance of new products the Company offers, introduction of new products or technologies by competitors, unexpected capital expenditure requirements, delays in completing planned expansions, the ability to control operating costs without impacting growth as well as the factors described in the Company's Forms 10-K, and 10-Q, and other reports on file with the SEC.

