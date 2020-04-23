The Futurist Institute Introduces New Course on the Future Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Futurist Institute The Future After COVID Course The Future After COVID Book

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Futurist Institute is excited to announce the release of its newest course: The Future After COVID This course explores potential future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on over a dozen different industries and the economy.Some of the topics of the course include:The Future of WorkThe Future of EducationThe Future of EnergyThe Future of FinanceThe Future of Real EstateThe Future of AgricultureThe Future of Supply ChainThe Future of MediaThe Future of International RelationsThe Future of National SecurityThe Future of LeadershipThe Future of Travel and LeisureThe Future of ESG and SustainabilityThe Future of Startups Jason Schenker , the Chairman of The Futurist Institute, shared that "It's important for futurists, strategists, and leaders looking to the future to help their organizations and the people they serve. That's why this course focuses on our substantive futurist vision about the potential future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the best practices for sharing your own future perspectives."Much of the content in The Futurist Institute's course on The Future After COVID is derived from Schenker's eponymous book that was released on 1 April 2020."It's awesome to see a book come to life in video form. I am very excited that The Futurist Institute team, in partnership with Wooski Productions, was able to produce a high-quality course about such a critical topic during this time of pandemic," Schenker added.The Future After COVID course can be found on The Futurist Institute website at http://www.futuristinstitute.org/courses/the-future-after-covid/overview This course went live on Monday, 20 April 2020.



