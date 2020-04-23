The Futurist Institute Introduces New Course on the Future Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic
This course explores potential future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on over a dozen different industries and the economy.
Some of the topics of the course include:
The Future of Work
The Future of Education
The Future of Energy
The Future of Finance
The Future of Real Estate
The Future of Agriculture
The Future of Supply Chain
The Future of Media
The Future of International Relations
The Future of National Security
The Future of Leadership
The Future of Travel and Leisure
The Future of ESG and Sustainability
The Future of Startups
Jason Schenker, the Chairman of The Futurist Institute, shared that "It's important for futurists, strategists, and leaders looking to the future to help their organizations and the people they serve. That's why this course focuses on our substantive futurist vision about the potential future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the best practices for sharing your own future perspectives."
Much of the content in The Futurist Institute's course on The Future After COVID is derived from Schenker's eponymous book that was released on 1 April 2020.
"It's awesome to see a book come to life in video form. I am very excited that The Futurist Institute team, in partnership with Wooski Productions, was able to produce a high-quality course about such a critical topic during this time of pandemic," Schenker added.
The Future After COVID course can be found on The Futurist Institute website at http://www.futuristinstitute.org/courses/the-future-after-covid/overview
This course went live on Monday, 20 April 2020.
