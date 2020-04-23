Establishment Labs to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 7

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on Women’s Health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, plans to announce its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, May 7, 2020, and will host a conference call at 5:00 pm ET that day to discuss those results.



To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 376-9925 (U.S. and Canada) or (629) 228-0732 (International) and use conference ID number 4586958. The call will also be available via live or archived webcast on the “Investor Relations” section of the Establishment Labs website at www.establishmentlabs.com .

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) is a global medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, by designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing an innovative portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants®, the centerpiece of the MotivaImagine® platform. Motiva Implants® are produced at our two manufacturing sites that are compliant with ISO13485:2016, FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program, and are currently commercially available in more than 80 countries through exclusive distributors or the Company’s direct salesforce. In March 2018, Establishment Labs received approval for an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA and initiated the Motiva Implant® clinical trial in the United States in April 2018. In addition to Motiva Implants®, Establishment Labs’ product and technologies portfolio includes the Divina® 3D Simulation System and other products and services. Please visit our website for additional information: www.establishmentlabs.com

Investor/Media Contact: David K. Erickson Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 949-447-6671 derickson@establishmentlabs.com



