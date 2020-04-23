State of Emergency back on Parliament agenda

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 23 - The National Assembly (Parliament) is holding an extraordinary session on Thursday to discuss and eventually okay a petition from the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to extend for the second time the State of Emergency. ,

The decision followed a meeting on Wednesday of heads of parties with Parliament seat, to analyse a petition from the President of the Republic to extend for another 15 days the State of Emergency declared to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Speaking to the press on the issue, the leader of the ruling MPLA Parliament bench, Américo Cuononoca, backed the extension of the State of Emergency, but appealed to people to abide by the rules laid down.

He said it is a must that people become aware of the dangers of the pandemic and the measures to keep safe.

The MP also praised the Health authorities for the measures so far adopted to prevent the propagation of the disease.

For his part, the main opposition UNITA party whip, Liberty Chiaka, agreed to the extension, but called for the relaxation of the economic measures, enabling companies to get back to operation.

Alexandre Sebastião André who represents CASA-CE coalition said a curfew should be put in place from 9:00pm in Luanda and in the provinces capitals around the country.

To him, the measures should be softened in those municipalities where activity is mainly agriculture to ensure food security

Opposition PRS and FNLA parties also support the extension of the State of Emergency in force in the country since 27 March this year.

The second 15-day extension of the State of Emergency was declared on 11 April going until 11:59 pm on 25.

Angola has until now reported 25 positive cases of covid-19, two deaths and six recovered patients.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.