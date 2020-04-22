Press Release for Early Warning Report Regarding ScoZinc Mining Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ross J. Beaty, of 1550 – 625 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2T6, today announced that on April 22, 2020, he acquired ownership of 166,667 units (“Units”) of ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (“ScoZinc”), a company with a head office at Purdy’s Wharf 1959 Upper Water Street, Suite 130, Nova Scotia B3J 3N2, at a purchase price of CDN$0.30 per Unit for an aggregate purchase price of CDN$50,000.10. Each Unit consists of one common share of ScoZinc (a “ScoZinc Share”) and one ScoZinc Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one ScoZinc Share at a price of CDN$0.50 per ScoZinc Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue. Mr. Beaty acquired ownership through a private placement transaction (the “Private Placement”) previously announced by ScoZinc on March 19, 2020 and April 3, 2020.



Prior to the closing of the Private Placement, Mr. Beaty owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over 525,000 ScoZinc Shares and 525,000 Warrants. The 525,000 ScoZinc Shares represented approximately 5.12% of the total number of issued and outstanding ScoZinc Shares prior to the Private Placement. If all of his Warrants were exercised, Mr. Beaty would have owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, approximately 9.74% of the total number of issued and outstanding ScoZinc Shares on a partially diluted basis prior to the Private Placement.

After the completion of the Private Placement, Mr. Beaty now owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, 691,667 ScoZinc Shares and 691,667 Warrants. The 691,667 ScoZinc Shares represent approximately 5.80% of the total number of issued and outstanding ScoZinc Shares, resulting in a 0.68% change to Mr. Beaty’s ScoZinc Share holdings. If all of his Warrants were exercised, Mr. Beaty would own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over, approximately 10.96% of the total number of issued and outstanding ScoZinc Shares, resulting in a 1.22% change to Mr. Beaty’s ScoZinc Share holdings on a partially diluted basis after the completion of the Private Placement.

Mr. Beaty’s acquisition was made for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Mr. Beaty may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, “Securities”) of ScoZinc in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of his Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of ScoZinc and other relevant factors.

Mr. Beaty is not currently a party to any agreement in respect of the acquisition, holding, disposition or voting of any securities of ScoZinc. Mr. Beaty does not own or control any securities of ScoZinc with, nor is Mr. Beaty a joint actor with, another entity.

For more information, or to obtain a copy of the subject early warning report, please contact:

Ross J. Beaty

1550 – 625 Howe Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 2T6

Telephone: (604) 806-3173

Facsimile: (604) 684-0147



