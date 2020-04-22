Business First Bancshares, Inc. and Pedestal Bancshares, Inc. Shareholders Approve Pending Merger

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (Business First) (NASDAQ: BFST), the holding company for b1BANK, and Pedestal Bancshares Inc. (Pedestal) have jointly announced that as of April 21, 2020, shareholders of both holding companies have approved the previously announced merger.

The pending transaction first announced on January 22, 2020, has received all customary regulatory approvals, and is expected to close May 1, 2020.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, formerly known as Business First Bank, operates 26 banking centers in markets across Louisiana and in the Dallas, Texas area. b1BANK provides commercial and personal banking, treasury management and wealth solutions services to small to midsize businesses and their owners and employees. Visit www.b1BANK.com for more information. Business First’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BFST.”

Misty Albrecht b1BANK 225.286.7879 Misty.Albrecht@b1BANK.com



