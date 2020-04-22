Mobility as a Service Market - Current Impact to Make Big Changes | BMW, Alliance, Lyft, Uber

Mobility as a Service

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Mobility as a Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Mobility as a Service Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.

Our new sample is updated which correspond in new report showing impact of COVID-19 on Industry. The global pandemic of Covid19 calls for redefining of business strategies. This report includes the impact analysis necessary for the same. Taking into account rapidly changing economic conditions, Analyst of AMA has estimated best and worst-case scenarios for global growth till 2025.

Advancing technological infrastructure, as well as ease of access to data all around the world, will help to boost global Mobility as a Service market. Mobility as a service (MaaS) includes a combination of many transport modes such as car, bus, and bikes on a single mobility solution, which is accessible on demand. It has created a revolutionary impression in the transportation sector. MaaS combines transportation options from numerous providers, thereby supervisory all from travel preparation to payments. MaaS is functioned on a digital platform that grips and participates booking, electronic ticketing, and end-to-end trip planning and payment services across all modes of transportation, which includes the public and private sector. By the quick developments in information technology, the world market has produced sufficient new opportunities to transform the current transportation network a more efficient and user-friendly system.

Market Segmentation:

by Application (Personalized Application Services, Dynamic Journey Management, Flexible Payments, Transactions, Journey Planning), Deployment Mode (On-Cloud, On-Premises), Business model (Business-To-Business, Business-To-Consumer, Peer-To-Peer), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs)), Solutions (Platforms, Payment, Navigation, Telecom Connectivity, Ticketing, Insurance), Vehicle Type (Micro mobility, Four-wheelers, Bus, Train), Service (E-Hailing, Bike Sharing, Car Sharing, Pop-Up Busses, Self-Driving Cars), End User (Education, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail & Ecommerce, Energy & Power, Government, Aerospace & Defense, Health Care, Life Science, Telecom & IT, Manufacturing, Others)

Market Drivers

• High Adoption of Mobile Devices

• The Upsurge in the Number of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Market Trend

• Rise in Demand for a One Stop Solution to Fulfill Transportation Service Needs

• Emerging Demand for Maas among Consumers for Better Transport Infrastructure

Restraints

• High Necessity for Capital Investments

Challenges

• Dearth of Availability of Technological Expertise

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Mobility as a Service Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Mobility as a Service market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Mobility as a Service Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Mobility as a Service

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Mobility as a Service Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Mobility as a Service market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Mobility as a Service Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Mobility as a Service Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

