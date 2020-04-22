Northeast Bank Reports Third Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Maine, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $1.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to net income of $4.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 was $11.5 million, or $1.25 per diluted common share, compared to $14.5 million, or $1.58 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2019. Results for the quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2020 were negatively impacted by (a) an increased provision for loan losses of $3.3 million ($0.26 per diluted common share), of which $3.0 million was allocated to the SBA portfolio, and (b) a non-recurring income tax expense of $554 thousand ($0.06 per diluted common share) related to the recapture of tax reserve for loan losses triggered by the repurchase of common stock during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.



On April 22, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on May 21, 2020, to shareholders of record as of May 7, 2020.

“Our thoughts are with the individuals, families and communities, healthcare workers and first responders affected by COVID-19. We are pleased to participate in the Paycheck Protection Program, having originated in the initial phase 194 loans totaling $37.2 million,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Wayne continued, “The Bank is working with our customers impacted by COVID-19 to provide effective solutions during the crisis. While we did not envision that the market event would be this global pandemic, our longstanding credit discipline has generated a strong loan portfolio with a weighted average loan-to-value of approximately 53%. For more information on the Bank’s asset quality, refer to https://investor.northeastbank.com/investor-relations .”

Discussing results, Mr. Wayne said “Our Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group produced $113.8 million of loans, including record purchases of $65.0 million and originations of $48.8 million during the quarter.” Mr. Wayne continued, “We are pleased to report that the remaining regulatory conditions from the 2010 merger have been waived. The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio limit has been reduced from 10% to 9%, and Total capital ratio limit has been reduced from 13.5% to 12%. With this change, we are in conformity with many banks’ capital limits and now have more capacity to prudently grow our balance sheet.”

As of March 31, 2020, total assets were $1.23 billion, an increase of $77.6 million, or 6.7%, from total assets of $1.15 billion as of June 30, 2019. The principal components of the changes in the balance sheet follow:

1. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020:

Loan Portfolio Changes Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Balance December 31, 2019 Balance Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) LASG Purchased $ 395,944 $ 367,625 $ 28,319 7.70 % LASG Originated 512,964 497,386 15,578 3.13 % SBA 48,306 54,572 (6,266 ) (11.48 %) Community Banking 76,706 81,195 (4,489 ) (5.53 %) Total $ 1,033,920 $ 1,000,778 $ 33,142 3.31 % Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Balance June 30, 2019 Balance Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) LASG Purchased $ 395,944 $ 326,640 $ 69,304 21.22 % LASG Originated 512,964 493,413 19,551 3.96 % SBA 48,306 63,053 (14,747 ) (23.39 %) Community Banking 76,706 91,954 (15,248 ) (16.58 %) Total $ 1,033,920 $ 975,060 $ 58,860 6.04 %

Loans generated by the Bank's Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group ("LASG") for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 totaled $113.8 million, which consisted of $65.0 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 91.8% of unpaid principal balance, and $48.8 million of originated loans. The Bank sold the guaranteed portion of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans totaling $4.1 million in the secondary market, all of which was originated or purchased in prior quarters. Residential loan production sold in the secondary market totaled $6.3 million for the quarter.



An overview of the Bank’s LASG portfolio follows:

LASG Portfolio Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Purchased Originated Total LASG Purchased Originated Total LASG (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 70,860 $ 48,772 $ 119,632 $ 4,675 $ 84,546 $ 89,221 Net investment basis 65,056 48,772 113,828 4,604 84,546 89,150 Loan returns during the period: Yield 10.05 % 7.35 % 8.50 % 9.49 % 7.87 % 8.56 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 10.05 % 7.35 % 8.50 % 10.22 % 7.87 % 8.87 %

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Purchased Originated Total LASG Purchased Originated Total LASG (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 167,977 $ 187,872 $ 355,849 $ 94,423 $ 219,348 $ 313,771 Net investment basis 158,518 187,872 346,390 88,741 219,348 308,089 Loan returns during the period: Yield 9.85 % 7.53 % 8.51 % 9.75 % 7.64 % 8.54 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 10.00 % 7.53 % 8.57 % 10.00 % 7.64 % 8.65 % Total loans as of period end: Unpaid principal balance $ 432,920 $ 512,964 $ 945,884 $ 354,655 $ 478,020 $ 832,675 Net investment basis 395,944 512,964 908,908 320,326 478,020 798,346

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

2. Deposits increased by $70.1 million, or 7.4%, from June 30, 2019, attributable primarily to increases in time deposits of $39.7 million, or 7.9%, money market accounts of $15.4 million, or 5.7%, and savings and interest checking accounts of $13.4 million, or 13.2%.



3. Shareholders’ equity increased by $5.9 million, or 3.9%, from June 30, 2019, primarily due to net income of $11.5 million, partially offset by the repurchase of 416,700 shares at a weighted average share price of $12.83, which resulted in a $5.3 million reduction in shareholders’ equity.

Net income decreased by $3.0 million to $1.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to net income of $4.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.



1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses increased by $1.3 million to $16.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $15.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to higher average balances in the LASG portfolio, higher transactional interest income in the purchased portfolio, lower deposit interest expense due to lower average balances and rates, and a decrease in interest expense on subordinated debt from the redemption of trust preferred securities in May 2019. This activity was partially offset by lower average balances and yields from short-term investments, the SBA portfolio, and the Community Banking Portfolio.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

Interest Income and Yield on Loans Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Average Interest Average Interest Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 79,325 $ 1,036 5.25 % $ 102,850 $ 1,348 5.32 % SBA 53,643 952 7.14 % 69,247 1,366 8.00 % LASG: Originated 497,773 9,092 7.35 % 437,499 8,490 7.87 % Purchased 367,486 9,186 10.05 % 324,414 7,592 9.49 % Total LASG 865,259 18,278 8.50 % 761,913 16,082 8.56 % Total $ 998,227 $ 20,266 8.17 % $ 934,010 $ 18,796 8.16 %



Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Average Interest Average Interest Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 85,254 $ 3,494 5.45 % $ 110,566 $ 4,319 5.20 % SBA 57,939 3,424 7.87 % 71,309 4,091 7.64 % LASG: Originated 474,568 26,834 7.53 % 418,747 24,031 7.64 % Purchased 347,278 25,707 9.85 % 311,780 22,815 9.75 % Total LASG 821,846 52,541 8.51 % 730,527 46,846 8.54 % Total $ 965,039 $ 59,459 8.20 % $ 912,402 $ 55,256 8.07 %

(1) Includes loans held for sale.



The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” Wh­en compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019, transactional income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased by $509 thousand, while regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $503 thousand due to the increase in average balances. The total return on p­­­­­­­­urchased loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was 10.1%, a decrease from 10.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

Total Return on Purchased Loans Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 6,731 7.36 % $ 6,228 7.79 % Transactional income: Gain on loan sales - 0.00 % 582 0.73 % Gain on real estate owned - 0.00 % - 0.00 % Other noninterest income - 0.00 % - 0.00 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 2,455 2.69 % 1,364 1.70 % Total transactional income 2,455 2.69 % 1,946 2.43 % Total $ 9,186 10.05 % $ 8,174 10.22 % Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 19,311 7.40 % $ 17,849 7.63 % Transactional income: Gain on loan sales - 0.00 % 582 0.25 % Gain on real estate owned 395 0.15 % - 0.00 % Other noninterest income - 0.00 % - 0.00 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 6,396 2.45 % 4,966 2.12 % Total transactional income 6,791 2.60 % 5,548 2.37 % Total $ 26,102 10.00 % $ 23,397 10.00 % (1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales and gains on real estate owned recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the periods shown. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

2. Provision for loan losses increased by $3.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019, of which $3.0 million was allocated to the SBA portfolio.



3. Noninterest income decreased by $1.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019, primarily due to the following:

A decrease in gain on sale of other loans of $582 thousand, due to no loans sold during the current quarter, as compared to three LASG purchased loans sold in the quarter ended March 31, 2019;

A decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans of $331 thousand, due to a lower volume of SBA loans sold in the current quarter resulting from lower originations in previous quarters; and,

A decrease of $92 thousand in fees for other services to customers due to lower commercial loans servicing fees resulting from a higher volume of SBA loan payoffs.



4. Noninterest expense increased by $329 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019, primarily due to the following:

An increase in other noninterest expense of $203 thousand, due to a $215 thousand impairment charge on the SBA servicing asset, as compared to a $94 thousand recovery in the quarter ended March 31, 2019;

An increase in salaries and employee benefits of $178 thousand, primarily due to increases in regular compensation and incentive compensation, partially offset by a decrease in stock-based compensation;

An increase in data processing fees of $167 thousand, primarily due to increased IT outsourcing costs; and

An increase in loan acquisition and collection expense of $107 thousand, primarily related to increased costs associated with real estate owned properties; partially offset by,

A decrease in professional fees of $144 thousand, due to a decrease in legal expenses related to the corporate reorganization completed in the prior period, as well as lower other professional fees; and

A decrease in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insurance expense of $77 thousand, primarily due to credits issued from the FDIC in the current quarter.



5. Income tax expense decreased by $169 thousand to $1.7 million, or an effective tax rate of 48.1%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $1.9 million, or an effective tax rate of 28.3%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to lower pre-tax income, which decreased by $3.1 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Offsetting this activity was the Bank’s recording of a $554 thousand expense related to the recapture of the tax reserve for loan losses as a result of the repurchase of common stock during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This is a one-time expense as the Bank has now recaptured all of its tax bad debt reserve, which arose from pre-1988 bad debt deductions taken for tax purposes in excess of net charge-offs, which now must be recaptured. Because the Bank had only intended to use the reserve to absorb loan losses, no provision had been made for this liability.

As of March 31, 2020, nonperforming assets totaled $27.5 million, or 2.23% of total assets, as compared to $16.7 million, or 1.45% of total assets, as of June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to four LASG purchased loans totaling $4.9 million, one LASG originated loan totaling $2.7 million, and two SBA loans totaling $2.1 million that were placed on nonaccrual, and a $1.2 million increase in real estate owned, due to three properties transferred in, partially offset by two properties sold during the nine months ended March 31, 2020.

As of March 31, 2020, past due loans totaled $36.4 million, or 3.52% of total loans, as compared to past due loans totaling $14.6 million, or 1.50% of total loans as of June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to twenty LASG purchased loans totaling $14.4 million, one LASG originated loan totaling $2.7 million, and six SBA loans totaling $3.8 million, becoming past due during the nine months ended March 31, 2020. Of the twenty LASG purchased loans totaling $14.4 million, seven loans totaling $3.8 million were purchased during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

As of March 31, 2020, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 13.0%, compared to 12.9% at June 30, 2019, and the Total capital ratio was 18.0% at March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019. Effective April 13, 2020, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio limit is 9% and Total capital ratio limit is 12%.

NORTHEAST BANK BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 3,856 $ 2,482 Short-term investments 84,919 54,425 Total cash and cash equivalents 88,775 56,907 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 66,318 75,774 Equity securities, at fair value 7,163 6,938 Total investment securities 73,481 82,712 Residential real estate loans held for sale 370 3,179 SBA loans held for sale - 731 Total loans held for sale 370 3,910 Loans: Commercial real estate 696,403 668,496 Commercial and industrial 251,688 232,839 Residential real estate 83,830 71,218 Consumer 1,999 2,507 Total loans 1,033,920 975,060 Less: Allowance for loan losses 8,809 5,702 Loans, net 1,025,111 969,358 Premises and equipment, net 9,810 5,582 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 3,110 1,957 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,306 1,258 Intangible assets, net 109 434 Loan servicing rights, net 2,007 2,851 Bank-owned life insurance 16,965 17,057 Other assets 10,414 11,832 Total assets $ 1,231,458 $ 1,153,858 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Demand $ 70,443 $ 68,782 Savings and interest checking 114,441 101,061 Money market 286,240 270,835 Time 541,390 501,693 Total deposits 1,012,514 942,371 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000 15,000 Subordinated debt 14,912 14,829 Lease liability 4,846 323 Other liabilities 24,661 27,755 Total liabilities 1,071,933 1,000,278 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019 - - Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 8,588,989 and 8,997,326 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively 8,589 8,997 Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; 44,783 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019 45 45 Additional paid-in capital 73,700 78,095 Retained earnings 78,824 67,581 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,633 ) (1,138 ) Total shareholders' equity 159,525 153,580 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,231,458 $ 1,153,858





NORTHEAST BANK STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 20,266 $ 18,796 $ 59,459 $ 55,256 Interest on available-for-sale securities 426 444 1,320 1,229 Other interest and dividend income 395 939 1,061 2,789 Total interest and dividend income 21,087 20,179 61,840 59,274 Interest expense: Deposits 4,228 4,447 12,725 12,111 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 226 116 569 359 Subordinated debt 282 578 845 1,752 Obligation under capital lease agreements 30 5 98 19 Total interest expense 4,766 5,146 14,237 14,241 Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses 16,321 15,033 47,603 45,033 Provision for loan losses 3,489 414 3,595 1,047 Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses 12,832 14,619 44,008 43,986 Noninterest income: Fees for other services to customers 316 408 1,142 1,240 Gain on sales of SBA loans 237 568 793 2,361 Gain on sales of residential loans held for sale 139 108 565 387 Gain on sales of other loans - 582 - 582 Net unrealized gain on equity securities 87 65 102 75 Gain (loss) on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral

and premises and equipment, net (64 ) - 247 (64 ) Bank-owned life insurance income 108 108 457 328 Other noninterest income 37 27 66 56 Total noninterest income 860 1,866 3,372 4,965 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,960 5,782 18,272 16,991 Occupancy and equipment expense 919 957 2,667 2,692 Professional fees 339 483 1,175 1,516 Data processing fees 994 827 2,980 2,764 Marketing expense 91 160 239 413 Loan acquisition and collection expense 716 609 1,807 1,633 FDIC insurance premiums (credits) 4 81 (15 ) 242 Intangible asset amortization 109 107 326 325 Other noninterest expense 949 746 2,774 2,433 Total noninterest expense 10,081 9,752 30,225 29,009 Income before income tax expense 3,611 6,733 17,155 19,942 Income tax expense 1,736 1,905 5,637 5,455 Net income $ 1,875 $ 4,828 $ 11,518 $ 14,487 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 9,004,819 9,044,230 9,032,254 9,029,409 Diluted 9,128,651 9,198,077 9,187,891 9,194,346 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.53 $ 1.28 $ 1.60 Diluted 0.21 0.52 1.25 1.58 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.03





NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 78,369 $ 426 2.19 % $ 84,318 $ 444 2.14 % Loans (1) (2) (3) 998,227 20,266 8.17 % 934,010 18,796 8.16 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 2,295 29 5.08 % 1,332 26 7.92 % Short-term investments (4) 114,794 366 1.28 % 152,854 913 2.42 % Total interest-earning assets 1,193,685 21,087 7.11 % 1,172,514 20,179 6.98 % Cash and due from banks 3,054 2,647 Other non-interest earning assets 37,634 28,399 Total assets $ 1,234,373 $ 1,203,560 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 78,777 $ 104 0.53 % $ 68,869 $ 59 0.35 % Money market accounts 279,852 1,105 1.59 % 318,423 1,251 1.59 % Savings accounts 33,912 13 0.15 % 35,599 14 0.16 % Time deposits 519,980 3,006 2.33 % 501,378 3,123 2.53 % Total interest-bearing deposits 912,521 4,228 1.86 % 924,269 4,447 1.95 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 39,011 226 2.33 % 15,000 116 3.14 % Subordinated debt 14,897 282 7.61 % 24,170 578 9.70 % Lease obligations 4,997 30 2.41 % 419 5 4.84 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 971,426 4,766 1.97 % 963,858 5,146 2.17 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 89,248 79,599 Other liabilities 8,671 9,489 Total liabilities 1,069,345 1,052,946 Shareholders' equity 165,028 150,614 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,234,373 $ 1,203,560 Net interest income $ 16,321 $ 15,033 Interest rate spread 5.14 % 4.81 % Net interest margin (5) 5.50 % 5.20 % (1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.





NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 80,494 $ 1,320 2.18 % $ 85,850 $ 1,229 1.91 % Loans (1) (2) (3) 965,039 59,459 8.20 % 912,402 55,256 8.07 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,876 66 4.68 % 1,547 74 6.37 % Short-term investments (4) 84,025 995 1.58 % 164,841 2,715 2.19 % Total interest-earning assets 1,131,434 61,840 7.27 % 1,164,640 59,274 6.78 % Cash and due from banks 2,820 2,606 Other non-interest earning assets 38,663 30,339 Total assets $ 1,172,887 $ 1,197,585 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 71,614 $ 241 0.45 % $ 70,882 $ 183 0.34 % Money market accounts 271,506 3,268 1.60 % 366,326 4,259 1.55 % Savings accounts 34,236 43 0.17 % 35,592 42 0.16 % Time deposits 489,396 9,173 2.49 % 450,064 7,627 2.26 % Total interest-bearing deposits 866,752 12,725 1.95 % 922,864 12,111 1.75 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 30,055 569 2.52 % 15,000 359 3.19 % Subordinated debt 14,869 845 7.56 % 24,084 1,752 9.69 % Lease obligations 5,352 98 2.44 % 490 19 5.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 917,028 14,237 2.07 % 962,438 14,241 1.97 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 86,735 80,953 Other liabilities 8,730 8,575 Total liabilities 1,012,493 1,051,966 Shareholders' equity 160,394 145,619 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,172,887 $ 1,197,585 Net interest income $ 47,603 $ 45,033 Interest rate spread 5.20 % 4.81 % Net interest margin (5) 5.60 % 5.15 % (1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits. (5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

NORTHEAST BANK SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Net interest income $ 16,321 $ 15,545 $ 15,737 $ 17,288 $ 15,033 Provision (credit) for loan losses 3,489 243 (136 ) 262 414 Noninterest income 860 1,337 1,176 1,151 1,866 Noninterest expense 10,081 9,789 10,354 18,504 9,752 Net income (loss) 1,875 4,867 4,776 (603 ) 4,828 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 9,004,819 9,048,171 9,043,761 9,041,926 9,044,230 Diluted 9,128,651 9,223,137 9,211,874 9,041,926 9,198,077

Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.54 $ 0.53 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.53 Diluted 0.21 0.53 0.52 (0.07 ) 0.52 Operating earnings per common share (4): Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.54 $ 0.53 $ 0.60 $ 0.53 Diluted 0.21 0.53 0.52 0.59 0.52 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Return (loss) on average assets 0.61 % 1.68 % 1.68 % (0.20 %) 1.63 % Return (loss) on average equity 4.57 % 12.09 % 12.18 % (1.58 %) 13.00 % Net interest rate spread (1) 5.14 % 5.19 % 5.31 % 5.55 % 4.81 % Net interest margin (2) 5.50 % 5.59 % 5.72 % 5.95 % 5.20 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 58.68 % 57.98 % 61.22 % 100.35 % 57.71 % Noninterest expense to average total assets 3.28 % 3.38 % 3.64 % 6.18 % 3.29 % Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 122.88 % 123.50 % 123.81 % 121.71 % 121.65 % Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP) (4) 0.61 % 1.68 % 1.68 % 1.81 % 1.63 % Operating return on average equity (non-GAAP) (4) 4.57 % 12.09 % 12.18 % 14.18 % 13.00 % Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) (4) 58.68 % 57.98 % 61.22 % 55.15 % 57.71 % Operating noninterest expense to average total assets (non-

GAAP) (4) 3.28 % 3.38 % 3.64 % 3.40 % 3.29 % As of: March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Nonperforming loans: Originated portfolio: Residential real estate $ 1,187 $ 1,586 $ 1,515 $ 2,772 $ 2,317 Commercial real estate 7,439 8,032 4,530 3,892 3,336 Commercial and industrial 2,226 622 87 1,284 1,495 Consumer 40 59 136 148 236 Total originated portfolio 10,892 10,299 6,268 8,096 7,384 Total purchased portfolio 13,485 8,489 7,834 6,671 5,366 Total nonperforming loans 24,377 18,788 14,102 14,767 12,750 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 3,110 2,505 1,936 1,957 2,014 Total nonperforming assets $ 27,487 $ 21,293 $ 16,038 $ 16,724 $ 14,764 Past due loans to total loans 3.52 % 2.84 % 1.50 % 1.50 % 2.16 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 2.36 % 1.88 % 1.51 % 1.51 % 1.33 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 2.23 % 1.76 % 1.43 % 1.45 % 1.20 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.85 % 0.54 % 0.57 % 0.58 % 0.59 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 36.14 % 28.77 % 37.44 % 38.61 % 44.38 % Commercial real estate loans to total capital (5) 304.40 % 292.58 % 262.92 % 282.05 % 251.02 % Net loans to core deposits (6) 102.04 % 106.52 % 102.59 % 103.33 % 94.19 % Purchased loans to total loans, including held for sale 38.28 % 36.65 % 35.50 % 33.37 % 33.27 % Equity to total assets 12.95 % 13.53 % 14.08 % 13.31 % 12.44 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 15.71 % 16.48 % 16.92 % 15.89 % 16.23 % Total capital ratio 18.03 % 18.52 % 19.07 % 18.01 % 19.33 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 13.04 % 14.26 % 14.06 % 12.86 % 13.58 % Total shareholders' equity $ 159,525 $ 163,400 $ 158,101 $ 153,580 $ 153,188 Less: Preferred stock - - - - - Common shareholders' equity 159,525 163,400 158,101 153,580 153,188 Less: Intangible assets (7) (2,116 ) (2,641 ) (2,940 ) (3,285 ) (3,485 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 157,409 $ 160,759 $ 155,161 $ 150,295 $ 149,703 Common shares outstanding 8,633,772 9,052,013 9,038,912 9,042,109 9,041,868 Book value per common share $ 18.48 $ 18.05 $ 17.49 $ 16.98 $ 16.94 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (8) 18.23 17.76 17.17 16.62 16.56 (1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period. (2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the loan loss provision) plus noninterest income. (4) Operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average equity, operating efficiency ratio, and operating noninterest expense to average total assets utilize net operating earnings (non-GAAP). Net operating earnings is calculated as net loss of $603 thousand, less non-recurring reorganization expense, net of tax, of $6.0 million, for net operating earnings of $5.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. (5) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans. (6) Core deposits include all non-maturity deposits and maturity deposits less than $250 thousand. Loans include loans held for sale.

(7) Includes the core deposit intangible asset and loan servicing rights asset. (8) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders' equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.



