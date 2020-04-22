Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Net Income for First Quarter 2020 of $23.1 Million and Total Assets of $10.01 Billion

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First and foremost, at a time of great stress and health related matters in our country, owing to the coronavirus pandemic (“COVID-19”) worldwide, we wish all our shareholders, clients, bank analysts and others who support and follow our company to stay well. Banking is integral to a community’s welfare and here at EagleBank, we are working hard to stay focused and meet our ongoing commitments to clients old and new.



Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGBN), the parent company of EagleBank (the “Bank”), today announced quarterly net income of $23.1 million (basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.70) for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $33.7 million net income (basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.98) for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Excluding nonrecurring costs in the first quarter of 2019 related to share based compensation awards and the resignation of our former CEO and Chairman amounting to $6.2 million ($0.13 per diluted share), earnings for the first quarter of 2019 were $38.3 million ($1.11 per diluted share).

Summary Financial Analysis

“For the first quarter of 2020, we are pleased to report continued growth in total loans and total deposits, continued superior operating leverage, and stable asset quality,” noted Susan G. Riel, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Ms. Riel continued, “Capital levels remain strong and the Company’s assets ended the first quarter of 2020 at $10.01 billion, representing 19% growth over the first quarter of 2019, with total shareholders’ equity of $1.18 billion. Net income in the first quarter of 2020 resulted in an annualized return on average assets of 0.98% and an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 8.39%.”

Ms. Riel added, “Under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company adopted the new standard for determining Loan Loss Allowances, termed “CECL”. This adoption as of January 1, 2020, in combination with first quarter 2020 loan loss provisioning taking into account COVID-19 matters, had a pronounced impact on both retained earnings and first quarter loan loss provisioning.” This matter is discussed further below.

The Company’s performance in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2019 was highlighted by growth in average total loans of 8.7%, growth in average total deposits of 10.0%, a net interest margin of 3.49%, and total revenue of $85.2 million. Ms. Riel noted that the Company focuses more on growth of average balances year over year since that measure relates more directly to income statement results. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, average loan growth in the first quarter 2020 was 1.6% and average deposits declined by 0.4%. Deposit growth tends to be seasonally lower in the first quarter of each year. The efficiency ratio, which measures the ratio of noninterest expense to total revenue, for the first quarter of 2020 was 43.83% as compared to 43.87% for the first quarter of 2019.

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company incurred annualized net charge-offs of 12 basis points of average loans. Nonperforming loans were down slightly at March 31, 2020 ($47.0 million or 0.60% of total loans) as compared to December 31, 2019 ($48.7 million or 0.65% of total loans). We experienced an increase in other real estate owned (“OREO”), which totaled $8.2 million at March 31, 2020 as compared to $1.5 million at December 31, 2019. The increase was due to foreclosures involving two ultra high-end residential properties located in Washington, D.C. Both properties were managed by a single sponsor who was unable to sell and defaulted on both notes. The evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and related containment and relief measures will determine how the impacts will be reflected in our loan portfolio, including these measures, over time.

The pipeline of loan commitments remains strong although the Bank has seen additional draws on committed lines of credit during the second half of the first quarter. Ms. Riel added, “For the first quarter of 2020, period end loan balances grew 3.9% over December 31, 2019, and total deposits increased by 11.3%. Management continues to focus on achieving relationship development and growth while ensuring the existing portfolio is appropriately monitored for any potential deterioration in credit.”

The net interest margin was 3.49% for the first quarter of 2020, 4.02% for the first quarter of 2019, and 3.49% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The net interest margin in the first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019 was stable at 3.49% due to a sharper decline in the cost of funds, which more than offset declining yields on loans and investments. In a quarter when the average one month LIBOR rate declined by 39 basis points, our cost of funds declined by 9 basis points and our yield on earning assets was down by 8 basis points (loan yields declined by 11 basis points). We have also been able to maintain about a 30% mix of average noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits, which is favorable. Sharply lower market interest rates over the past four quarters and a continuing relatively flat yield curve maintains pressure on the Company’s net interest margin. The decline in the net interest margin in the first quarter of 2020, versus the same period in 2019, was due to a decline in the yield on earning assets of 65 basis points exceeding the decline in the cost of funds of 13 basis points, as we elected to increase funding to meet a strong loan demand. The significant decline in market rates (one month LIBOR averaged 110 basis points lower in the first quarter of 2020 versus the first quarter of 2019) negatively impacted our large variable and adjustable rate loan portfolio. The yield on our loan portfolio was 5.07% in the first quarter of 2020 versus 5.62% in 2019. Interest rates are now at a point where loan floor rates are operative, which will mitigate further loan yield declines. Ms. Riel noted, “Even considering the decline in the net interest margin, Management believes that the Company has historically maintained a superior net interest margin compared to peers.”

Total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income) for the first quarter of 2020 was $85.2 million, or 2% below the $87.3 million of total revenue earned for the first quarter of 2019. In addition to the effect of lower margins on net interest income (down 2%), gains on loan sales were negatively impacted by COVID-19 as described below.

As noted earlier, our asset quality measures remained solid at March 31, 2020. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.12% of average loans ($2.2 million) for the first quarter of 2020 as compared to 0.19% of average loans for the first quarter of 2019. At March 31, 2020, the Company’s nonperforming loans amounted to $47.0 million (0.60% of total loans) as compared to $40.3 million (0.56% of total loans) at March 31, 2019 and $48.7 million (0.65% of total loans) at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets amounted to $55.3 million (0.55% of total assets) at March 31, 2020 compared to $41.7 million (0.56% of total assets) at March 31, 2019 and $50.2 million (0.50% of total assets) at December 31, 2019. The evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and related containment and relief measures will determine how the impacts will be reflected in our loan portfolio, including these measures, over time.

The first quarter of 2020 saw significant disruption in the outlook over credit quality, particularly in certain industries, as COVID-19 resulted in the closure of businesses across the region as stay-at-home orders were given in the various municipalities in which the Company operates. Among those industries most clearly impacted is the Accommodation and Food Service industry. Exposure to this industry represents 9.7% of the Bank’s loan portfolio as of March 31, 2020. Management is closely monitoring borrowers and remains attentive to signs of deterioration in borrowers’ financial conditions and is proactively taking steps to mitigate risk as appropriate, including placing loans on nonaccrual status. There is uncertainty regarding the region’s overall economic outlook given lack of clarity over how long COVID-19 will continue to impact our region. Management has been working with customers on payment deferrals to assist companies in managing through this crisis. These deferrals amounted to 32 notes representing $45 million in outstanding exposure as of March 31, 2020 and 234 notes representing $298 million in outstanding exposure as of April 16, 2020. Some of these deferrals might have met the criteria for treatment under U.S. GAAP as troubled debt restructurings (TDRs), while many did not. None of the deferrals are reflected in the Company’s balance sheet and asset quality measures, however, due to the provision of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) that permits U.S. financial institutions to temporarily suspend the U.S. GAAP requirements to treat such short-term loan modifications as TDR. These provisions have also been confirmed by interagency guidance issued by the federal banking agencies and confirmed with staff members of the Financial Accounting Standards Board. Other loan portfolio areas of concern and additional COVID-19 loan related matters are discussed below.

The new accounting standard known as the current expected credit loss (“CECL”) standard (ASC 326) was adopted by the Company in the first quarter of 2020. The new standard requires a significant change in how banks assess credit risk and establish reserves for possible future loan losses. Two significant changes under the new standard are the requirement to establish loan loss reserves at loan origination considering the entire life of the loan and to estimate lifetime loss reserves by modeling a forecast that is impacted by economic factors.

Under the CECL standard and based on the January 1, 2020 effective date, the Company made an initial adjustment to the allowance for credit losses of $10.6 million along with $4.1 million to the reserve for unfunded commitments. This adjustment increased the ratio of the allowance to total loans from 0.98% at December 31, 2019 to 1.09% at January 1, 2020. In accordance with adoption of CECL, the initial January 1, 2020 adjustment was to retained earnings, net of taxes. Based on our ongoing risk analysis and modeling through March 31, 2020, under the CECL allowance methodology, the Company further increased the allowance for loan losses to 1.23%, which reflects COVID-19 risks as of March 31, 2020. Management believes to the best of its knowledge that its allowance for credit losses, at 1.23% of total loans (excluding loans held for sale) at March 31, 2020, is adequate to absorb potential credit losses within the loan portfolio at that date. The portion of the provision related to COVID-19 matters was about two thirds of the quarter’s reserve build. As noted above, uncertainty remains about the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts, although further significant negative impact may occur and the Company continues to monitor its loan portfolio and borrowers. Under the prior accounting standard known as the incurred loss model, the allowance for credit losses was 0.98% at both March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019. The allowance for credit losses represented 205% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2020, as compared to 174% at March 31, 2019 and 151% at December 31, 2019.

“The Company’s productivity remained strong in the quarter,” noted Ms. Riel, “and the efficiency ratio of 43.83% reflects management’s ongoing efforts to maintain superior operating leverage. Further, the annualized level of noninterest expenses as a percentage of average assets was 1.58% in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to 1.52% in the first quarter of 2019. The Company’s goal is to maximize operating performance without inhibiting growth or negatively impacting our ability to service our customers. Ms. Riel further noted, “Our total deposits at March 31, 2020 averaged $384 million per branch as compared to the FDIC’s most recently reported regional average of $141 million per branch.”

COVID-19 Discussion Matters

Employee Matters:

Management continues to thank and acknowledge the flexibility and engagement of our hard working employees during this crisis. As the COVID-19 pandemic has unfolded, our workforce has transitioned to majority remote access operations. Our information technology infrastructure has afforded our organization the ability to work predominantly remotely with little interruption as we continue to service the needs of our clients. While we continue to strive to have the majority of our employees operating from home, there are some functions that require a physical presence at our banking offices. Employees are maintaining safe distances and we have provided more frequent cleaning of our facilities to maintain a safe environment. Management remains connected to employees through periodic company-wide telephonic meetings and regular notifications and updates through both email and the Company’s intranet.

Branch Hours:

Branch hours and availability have been modified in consideration of the safety of our employees and clients. While lobbies are closed at all of our branches, six branches across the Bank’s footprint remain available to our clients having drive-up windows open during regular business hours.

The CARES Act:

Enacted March 27, 2020 the CARES Act included several provisions designed to provide relief to individuals and businesses as well as the banking system. Among the more significant components of this legislation for our Company was the creation of the $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). Loans made under the PPP are fully guaranteed as to principal and interest by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”), whose guarantee is backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government. PPP-covered loans also afford borrowers forgiveness up to the principal amount of the PPP-covered loan if the proceeds are used to retain workers and maintain payroll or make mortgage interest, lease and utility payments. The SBA will reimburse PPP lenders for any amount of a PPP-covered loan that is forgiven.

As an SBA preferred lender, the Bank is actively participating in the PPP program, and began processing applications once the SBA began accepting applications. The SBA funding authority expired prior to the complete submission of many applications, where we experienced heightened demand for the PPP program. We are working hard to meet the needs of our customers, and will be using our best efforts to process as many eligible applications as we can in the likely event the program is reauthorized.





Loan Portfolio Exposures:

Industry areas of potential concern within the Loan Portfolio are represented below as of March 31, 2020:

Industry Principal Balance (in 000's) % of Loan Portfolio Accommodation & Food Services $761,346 9.7% Retail Trade 89,753 1.1%



Concerns over exposures to the Accommodation and Food Service industry and retail are the most immediate at this time. Accommodation and Food Service exposure represents 9.7% of the Bank’s loan portfolio as of March 31, 2020 among 349 customers. Retail trade exposure represents 1.1% of the Bank’s loan portfolio. The Bank has ongoing extensive outreach to these customers, and is assisting where necessary with PPP loans and payment deferrals or interest only periods in the short term as customers work with the Bank to develop longer term stabilization strategies as the landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic evolves. The duration and severity of the pandemic will likely impact future credit challenges in these areas.

In addition to the foregoing specific industries, the Bank has exposure not included in the above industry data secured by commercial real estate loans secured by the below property types as of March 31, 2020:

Property Type Principal Balance (in 000's) % of Loan Portfolio Restaurant $40,031 0.5% Hotel 40,751 0.5% Retail 391,158 4.97%





Although not evidenced at March 31, 2020, It is anticipated that some portion of the CRE loans secured by the above property types could be impacted by the tenancies associated with impacted industries. The Bank is working with CRE investor borrowers and monitoring rent collections as part of our portfolio management process.

Liquidity and Backup Sources:

Our primary and secondary sources of liquidity remain strong. Over the last 12 months our average deposits have increased by 10% and we maintain a very liquid investment portfolio, including significant overnight liquidity. Average short term liquidity was $606 million in first quarter of 2020, which is above EagleBank’s average needs. Secondary sources of liquidity amount to $2.95 billion.

Share Repurchases:

While the Company’s capital position remains well above regulatory well capitalized levels, due to the heightened volatility of the stock market and uncertainty regarding the impact of COVID-19, the Company’s remaining authorization to repurchase shares has been put on hold. For the first quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 1,182,841 shares (72% of authorized shares) at an average cost of $37.31 per share. The Board of Directors and Management continue to monitor this area and may enter the markets from time to time as determined appropriate.



Dividends:

Management believes that our capital position remains very strong and at this time, we expect to maintain our quarterly dividend.





Balance Sheet Analysis

Total assets at March 31, 2020 were $10.01 billion, a 19% increase as compared to $8.39 billion at March 31, 2019, and an increase of 11% as compared to $8.99 billion at December 31, 2019. Total loans (excluding loans held for sale) were $7.84 billion at March 31, 2020, a 9% increase as compared to $7.17 billion at March 31, 2019, and a 4% increase as compared to $7.55 billion at December 31, 2019. Loans held for sale amounted to $60.0 million at March 31, 2020 as compared to $20.3 million at March 31, 2019, a 196% increase, and $56.7 million at December 31, 2019, a 6% increase. The investment portfolio totaled $858.9 million at March 31, 2020, an 11% increase from the $772.2 million balance at March 31, 2019. As compared to December 31, 2019, the investment portfolio at March 31, 2020 increased by $15.6 million or 2%.

Total deposits at March 31, 2020 were $8.14 billion compared to $6.68 billion at March 31, 2019, a 22% increase and $7.22 billion at December 31, 2019, a 13% increase. Total borrowed funds (excluding customer repurchase agreements) were $567.8 million at March 31, 2020, $467.4 million at March 31, 2019 and $467.7 million at December 31, 2019.

Total shareholders’ equity increased 3% to $1.18 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to $1.15 billion at March 31, 2019, and decreased by less than 1% from $1.19 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase in shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 was primarily the result of growth in retained earnings offset by the day one CECL entry of $10.9 million net of taxes, $44 million in stock repurchases, and dividends declared of $7.2 million. The Company’s capital ratios remain substantially in excess of regulatory minimum and buffer requirements, with a total risk based capital ratio of 15.69% at March 31, 2020, as compared to 16.22% at March 31, 2019, and 16.20% at December 31, 2019, both common equity tier 1 (“CET1”) risk based capital and tier 1 risk based capital ratios of 12.40% at March 31, 2020, as compared to 12.69% at March 31, 2019, and 12.87% at December 31, 2019, a tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.58% at March 31, 2020, as compared to 12.49% at March 31, 2019, and 11.62% at December 31, 2019. In addition, the tangible common equity ratio was 10.90% at March 31, 2020, compared to 12.59% at March 31, 2019 and 12.22% at December 31, 2019. Tangible book value per share was $33.54 at March 31, 2020, an 11% increase over $30.20 for the same period in 2019.

Detail Income Statement Analysis

Net interest income decreased 2% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 over the same period in 2019 ($79.7 million versus $81.0 million), resulting primarily from lesser average yields on loans (5.07% versus 5.62%) despite growth in average earning assets of 5%. The net interest margin was 3.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 4.02% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

The provision for credit losses was $16.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $3.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The higher provisioning in the first quarter of 2020, as compared to the first quarter of 2019, is primarily due to the implementation of CECL and the impact of COVID-19 on our expected future credit losses. Net charge-offs of $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 represented an annualized 0.12% of average loans, excluding loans held for sale, as compared to $3.4 million, or an annualized 0.19% of average loans, excluding loans held for sale, in the first quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2020 were attributable primarily to commercial real estate loans ($2.3 million).

Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased to $5.5 million from $6.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, a 13% decrease, due substantially to lesser gains on the sale of residential mortgage loans ($825 thousand versus $1.3 million) resulting from $2.6 million in hedge and mark to market losses attributable to the Federal Reserve’s large purchase of mortgage backed securities combined with sharp declines in servicing right valuations associated with investor uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. Net investment gains were $822 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $912 thousand for the same period in 2019. Residential mortgage loans closed were $193 million for the first quarter of 2020 versus $93 million for the first quarter of 2019.

The efficiency ratio was 43.83% for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to 43.87% for the first quarter of 2019. Noninterest expenses totaled $37.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $38.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, a 3% decrease. Noninterest expenses in the first quarter of 2020 increased 16% compared to noninterest expenses of $32.2 million for the first quarter in 2019 excluding nonrecurring salaries and benefit costs defined below owing substantially to increased legal expenses discussed below.

Salaries and benefits costs decreased by $5.8 million. The Company recognized $6.2 million of nonrecurring charges related to share based compensation awards and the resignation of our former CEO and Chairman, Ron Paul, in March 2019. In addition, health insurance claims increased by $409 thousand during the first quarter of 2020 relative to the first quarter of 2019. FDIC expenses increased $308 thousand due to a higher assessment base resulting from growth in total assets. Other expenses decreased $717 thousand, due primarily to lower broker fees ($1.1 million) partially offset by higher telephone expenses ($173 thousand) associated with the transition to a new phone provider.

Legal, accounting and professional fees increased $5.3 million. Legal fees and expenditures of $4.6 million for the first quarter were primarily associated with previously disclosed ongoing governmental investigations and related subpoenas and document requests and our defense of the previously disclosed class action lawsuit, where we filed a motion to dismiss on April 2, 2020. These elevated legal expenses included substantial expenses associated with the reviews by the Special Compliance Committee and the Audit Committee, with the assistance of outside legal counsel, of the facts and circumstances associated with these various governmental investigations and legal proceedings. These reviews have since concluded. The amount of legal fees and expenditures for the quarter is net of expected insurance coverage where we believe we have a high likelihood of recovery pursuant to our D&O insurance policies but does not include any offset for potential claims we may have in the future as to which recovery is impossible to predict at this time.

The effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 26.5% as compared to 26.1% for the first quarter of 2019. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a discrete item related to restricted stock awards vesting that increased the effective tax rate.

The financial information which follows provides more detail on the Company’s financial performance for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019 as well as providing eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About Eagle Bancorp: The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twenty branch offices, located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

Conference Call: Eagle Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. eastern daylight time. The public is invited to listen to this conference call by dialing 1.877.303.6220, conference ID Code 2947417, or by accessing the call on the Company’s website, www.EagleBankCorp.com . A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through May 7, 2020.

Forward-looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as “may,” “will,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “should,” “could,” and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company’s market (including the macroeconomic and other challenges and uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations), interest rates and interest rate policy, competitive factors, and other conditions which by their nature, are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, in the Company’s upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and in other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company’s past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance. All information is as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as to the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

CONTACT:

Michael T. Flynn

301.986.1800





Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months March 31, 2020 2019 Income Statements: Total interest income $ 103,801 $ 105,134 Total interest expense 24,057 24,117 Net interest income 79,744 81,017 Provision for credit losses 16,422 3,360 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 63,322 77,657 Noninterest income (before investment gain) 4,648 5,379 Gain on sale of investment securities 822 912 Total noninterest income 5,470 6,291 Total noninterest expense 37,347 38,304 Income before income tax expense 31,445 45,644 Income tax expense 8,322 11,895 Net income $ 23,123 $ 33,749 Per Share Data: Earnings per weighted average common share, basic $ 0.70 $ 0.98 Earnings per weighted average common share, diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.98 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 32,850,112 34,480,772 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 32,871,831 34,536,236 Actual shares outstanding at period end 32,197,258 34,537,193 Book value per common share at period end $ 36.79 $ 33.25 Tangible book value per common share at period end (1) $ 33.54 $ 30.20 Dividend per common share $ 0.22 $ - Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 0.98 % 1.62 % Return on average common equity 7.67 % 12.12 % Return on average tangible common equity 8.39 % 13.38 % Net interest margin 3.49 % 4.02 % Efficiency ratio (2) 43.83 % 43.87 % Other Ratios: Allowance for credit losses to total loans (3) 1.23 % 0.98 % Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans 204.83 % 173.72 % Nonperforming loans to total loans (3) 0.60 % 0.56 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.55 % 0.50 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans (3) 0.12 % 0.19 % Common equity to total assets 11.83 % 13.69 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 11.58 % 12.49 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 15.69 % 16.22 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 12.40 % 12.69 % Tangible common equity ratio (1) 10.90 % 12.59 % Loan Balances - Period End (in thousands): Commercial and Industrial $ 1,773,478 $ 1,510,835 Commercial real estate - owner occupied $ 971,634 $ 990,372 Commercial real estate - income producing $ 3,827,024 $ 3,370,692 1-4 Family mortgage $ 104,558 $ 101,860 Construction - commercial and residential $ 969,166 $ 1,044,305 Construction - C&I (owner occupied) $ 114,138 $ 64,845 Home equity $ 78,228 $ 87,009 Other consumer $ 2,647 $ 3,140 Average Balances (in thousands): Total assets $ 9,469,285 $ 8,455,680 Total earning assets $ 9,176,174 $ 8,185,711 Total loans $ 7,650,993 $ 7,038,472 Total deposits $ 7,696,764 $ 6,987,468 Total borrowings $ 485,948 $ 266,209 Total shareholders’ equity $ 1,212,802 $ 1,128,869

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio"), tangible book value per common share, and the annualized return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates the annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders’ equity. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions. The table below provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.

GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Common shareholders' equity $ 1,184,640 $ 1,148,488 Less: Intangible assets (104,695 ) (105,466 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,079,945 $ 1,043,022 Book value per common share $ 36.79 $ 33.25 Less: Intangible book value per common share (3.25 ) (3.05 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 33.54 $ 30.20 Total assets $ 10,014,081 $ 8,388,406 Less: Intangible assets (104,695 ) (105,466 ) Tangible assets $ 9,909,386 $ 8,282,940 Tangible common equity ratio 10.90 % 12.59 % Average common shareholders' equity $ 1,212,802 $ 1,128,869 Less: Average intangible assets (104,697 ) (105,581 ) Average tangible common equity $ 1,108,105 $ 1,023,288 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 23,123 $ 33,749 Average tangible common equity 1,108,105 1,023,288 Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 8.39 % 13.38 %

Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The efficiency ratio measures a bank’s overhead as a percentage of its revenue.

Excludes loans held for sale.





Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Assets March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Cash and due from banks $ 7,177 $ 7,539 $ 6,817 Federal funds sold 28,277 38,987 15,403 Interest bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments 904,160 195,447 99,870 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 858,916 843,363 772,229 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 39,988 35,194 34,995 Loans held for sale 60,036 56,707 20,268 Loans 7,840,873 7,545,748 7,173,058 Less allowance for credit losses (96,336 ) (73,658 ) (69,943 ) Loans, net 7,744,537 7,472,090 7,103,115 Premises and equipment, net 13,687 14,622 15,798 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,655 27,372 28,928 Deferred income taxes 30,366 29,804 31,763 Bank owned life insurance 76,139 75,724 73,865 Intangible assets, net 104,695 104,739 105,466 Other real estate owned 8,237 1,487 1,394 Other assets 112,211 85,644 78,495 Total Assets $ 10,014,081 $ 8,988,719 $ 8,388,406 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing demand $ 1,994,209 $ 2,064,367 $ 2,216,270 Interest bearing transaction 931,597 863,856 588,326 Savings and money market 3,950,495 3,013,129 2,515,269 Time, $100,000 or more 608,355 663,987 791,956 Other time 656,912 619,052 571,098 Total deposits 8,141,568 7,224,391 6,682,919 Customer repurchase agreements 31,377 30,980 26,418 Other short-term borrowings 300,000 250,000 250,000 Long-term borrowings 267,784 217,687 217,394 Operating lease liabilities 28,242 29,959 32,752 Reserve for unfunded commitments 6,230 - - Other liabilities 54,240 45,021 30,435 Total liabilities 8,829,441 7,798,038 7,239,918 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 32,197,258, 33,241,496, and 34,537,193, respectively 320 331 343 Additional paid in capital 439,321 482,286 530,894 Retained earnings 731,343 705,105 618,243 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 13,656 2,959 (992 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 1,184,640 1,190,681 1,148,488 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 10,014,081 $ 8,988,719 $ 8,388,406 `







Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, Interest Income 2020 2019 Interest and fees on loans $ 96,755 $ 97,821 Interest and dividends on investment securities 5,427 5,598 Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments 1,559 1,666 Interest on federal funds sold 60 49 Total interest income 103,801 105,134 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 20,546 20,900 Interest on customer repurchase agreements 87 98 Interest on other short-term borrowings 357 140 Interest on long-term borrowings 3,067 2,979 Total interest expense 24,057 24,117 Net Interest Income 79,744 81,017 Provision for Credit Losses 16,422 3,360 Net Interest Income After Provision For Credit Losses 63,322 77,657 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposits 1,425 1,694 Gain on sale of loans 944 1,388 Gain on sale of investment securities 822 912 Increase in the cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 414 425 Other income 1,865 1,872 Total noninterest income 5,470 6,291 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 17,797 23,644 Premises and equipment expenses 3,821 3,852 Marketing and advertising 1,078 1,148 Data processing 2,496 2,375 Legal, accounting and professional fees 6,988 1,709 FDIC insurance 1,424 1,116 Other expenses 3,743 4,460 Total noninterest expense 37,347 38,304 Income Before Income Tax Expense 31,445 45,644 Income Tax Expense 8,322 11,895 Net Income $ 23,123 $ 33,749 Earnings Per Common Share Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.98 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.98







Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate ASSETS Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments $ 588,148 $ 1,559 1.07 % $ 301,020 $ 1,666 2.24 % Loans held for sale (1) 38,749 354 3.65 % 17,919 200 4.46 % Loans (1) (2) 7,650,993 96,401 5.07 % 7,038,472 97,621 5.62 % Investment securities available for sale (2) 867,666 5,427 2.52 % 810,550 5,598 2.80 % Federal funds sold 30,618 60 0.79 % 17,750 49 1.12 % Total interest earning assets 9,176,174 103,801 4.55 % 8,185,711 105,134 5.21 % Total noninterest earning assets 377,939 339,420 Less: allowance for credit losses 84,828 69,451 Total noninterest earning assets 293,111 269,969 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,469,285 $ 8,455,680 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing transaction $ 805,134 $ 1,666 0.83 % $ 590,853 $ 1,181 0.81 % Savings and money market 3,337,958 11,082 1.34 % 2,792,552 11,963 1.74 % Time deposits 1,287,310 7,798 2.44 % 1,330,939 7,756 2.36 % Total interest bearing deposits 5,430,402 20,546 1.52 % 4,714,344 20,900 1.80 % Customer repurchase agreements 30,008 87 1.17 % 27,793 98 1.43 % Other short-term borrowings 220,058 357 0.64 % 21,059 140 2.66 % Long-term borrowings 235,882 3,067 5.14 % 217,357 2,979 5.48 % Total interest bearing liabilities 5,916,350 24,057 1.64 % 4,980,553 24,117 1.96 % Noninterest bearing liabilities: Noninterest bearing demand 2,266,362 2,273,124 Other liabilities 73,771 73,134 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 2,340,133 2,346,258 Shareholders’ Equity 1,212,802 1,128,869 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 9,469,285 $ 8,455,680 Net interest income $ 79,744 $ 81,017 Net interest spread 2.91 % 3.25 % Net interest margin 3.49 % 4.02 % Cost of funds 1.06 % 1.19 % (1) Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $4.3 million and $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.







Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Statements of Income and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Income Statements: 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Total interest income $ 103,801 $ 107,183 $ 109,034 $ 108,279 $ 105,134 $ 105,581 $ 102,360 $ 96,296 Total interest expense 24,057 26,473 28,045 26,950 24,117 23,869 21,069 18,086 Net interest income 79,744 80,710 80,989 81,329 81,017 81,712 81,291 78,210 Provision for credit losses 16,422 2,945 3,186 3,600 3,360 2,600 2,441 1,650 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 63,322 77,765 77,803 77,729 77,657 79,112 78,850 76,560 Noninterest income (before investment gain (loss)) 4,648 6,845 6,161 5,797 5,379 6,060 5,640 5,527 Gain (Loss) on sale of investment securities 822 (111 ) 153 563 912 29 - 26 Total noninterest income 5,470 6,734 6,314 6,360 6,291 6,089 5,640 5,553 Salaries and employee benefits 17,797 19,360 19,095 17,743 23,644 15,907 17,157 17,812 Premises and equipment 3,821 3,380 3,503 3,652 3,852 3,969 3,889 3,873 Marketing and advertising 1,078 1,200 1,210 1,268 1,148 1,147 1,191 1,291 Other expenses 14,651 10,786 9,665 10,696 9,660 10,664 9,377 9,313 Total noninterest expense 37,347 34,726 33,473 33,359 38,304 31,687 31,614 32,289 Income before income tax expense 31,445 49,773 50,644 50,730 45,644 53,514 52,876 49,824 Income tax expense 8,322 14,317 14,149 13,487 11,895 13,197 13,928 12,528 Net income $ 23,123 $ 35,456 $ 36,495 $ 37,243 $ 33,749 $ 40,317 $ 38,948 $ 37,296 Per Share Data: Earnings per weighted average common share, basic $ 0.70 $ 1.06 $ 1.07 $ 1.08 $ 0.98 $ 1.17 $ 1.14 $ 1.09 Earnings per weighted average common share, diluted $ 0.70 $ 1.06 $ 1.07 $ 1.08 $ 0.98 $ 1.17 $ 1.13 $ 1.08 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 32,850,112 33,468,572 34,232,890 34,540,152 34,480,772 34,349,089 34,308,684 34,305,693 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 32,871,831 33,498,681 34,255,889 34,565,253 34,536,236 34,460,985 34,460,794 34,448,354 Actual shares outstanding at period end 32,197,258 33,241,496 33,720,522 34,539,853 34,537,193 34,387,919 34,308,473 34,305,071 Book value per common share at period end $ 36.79 $ 35.82 $ 35.13 $ 34.30 $ 33.25 $ 32.25 $ 30.94 $ 29.82 Tangible book value per common share at period end (1) $ 33.54 $ 32.67 $ 32.02 $ 31.25 $ 30.20 $ 29.17 $ 27.84 $ 26.71 Dividend per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ - $ - $ - $ - Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 0.98 % 1.49 % 1.62 % 1.74 % 1.62 % 1.90 % 1.93 % 1.92 % Return on average common equity 7.67 % 11.78 % 12.09 % 12.81 % 12.12 % 14.82 % 14.85 % 14.93 % Return on average tangible common equity 8.39 % 12.91 % 13.25 % 14.08 % 13.38 % 16.43 % 16.54 % 16.71 % Net interest margin 3.49 % 3.49 % 3.72 % 3.91 % 4.02 % 3.97 % 4.14 % 4.15 % Efficiency ratio (2) 43.83 % 39.71 % 38.34 % 38.04 % 43.87 % 36.09 % 36.37 % 38.55 % Other Ratios: Allowance for credit losses to total loans (3) 1.23 % 0.98 % 0.98 % 0.98 % 0.98 % 1.00 % 1.00 % 1.00 % Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans (4) 204.83 % 151.16 % 127.87 % 192.70 % 173.72 % 429.72 % 452.28 % 612.42 % Nonperforming loans to total loans (3) (4) 0.60 % 0.65 % 0.76 % 0.51 % 0.56 % 0.23 % 0.22 % 0.16 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (4) 0.55 % 0.56 % 0.66 % 0.45 % 0.50 % 0.21 % 0.20 % 0.16 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans (3) 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.19 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 11.58 % 11.62 % 12.19 % 12.66 % 12.49 % 12.08 % 12.13 % 11.97 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 15.69 % 16.20 % 16.08 % 16.36 % 16.22 % 16.08 % 15.74 % 15.59 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 12.40 % 12.87 % 12.76 % 12.87 % 12.69 % 12.47 % 12.11 % 11.89 % Tangible common equity ratio (1) 10.90 % 12.22 % 12.13 % 12.60 % 12.59 % 12.11 % 12.01 % 11.79 % Average Balances (in thousands): Total assets $ 9,469,285 $ 9,426,220 $ 8,923,406 $ 8,595,523 $ 8,455,680 $ 8,415,480 $ 8,023,535 $ 7,789,564 Total earning assets $ 9,176,174 $ 9,160,034 $ 8,655,196 $ 8,328,323 $ 8,185,711 $ 8,171,010 $ 7,793,422 $ 7,558,138 Total loans $ 7,650,993 $ 7,532,179 $ 7,492,816 $ 7,260,899 $ 7,038,472 $ 6,897,434 $ 6,646,264 $ 6,569,931 Total deposits $ 7,696,764 $ 7,716,973 $ 7,319,314 $ 6,893,981 $ 6,987,468 $ 6,950,714 $ 6,485,144 $ 6,269,126 Total borrowings $ 485,948 $ 449,432 $ 345,464 $ 470,214 $ 266,209 $ 342,637 $ 464,460 $ 485,729 Total shareholders’ equity $ 1,212,802 $ 1,194,337 $ 1,197,513 $ 1,166,487 $ 1,128,869 $ 1,079,622 $ 1,040,826 $ 1,002,091 (1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio") and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions. (2) Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (3) Excludes loans held for sale. (4) Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2019, includes a $16.5 million loan that was brought current shortly after quarter end.



