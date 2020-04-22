Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), an independent commercial bank, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $16.2 million or $1.08 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020. This is down from net income of $18.7 million or $1.23 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2019 and is down from net income of $19.6 million or $1.31 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019. The primary reason for the decrease is the provision for credit losses, which totaled $5.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $500,000 in the first quarter of 2019 and compared to $450,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The higher provision for this quarter is due to the uncertainty of the impact of the economic shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “The speed and the depth of the events that have transpired in the first quarter have been truly remarkable. Despite all of this, our first quarter 2020 net income came in at $16.2 million or $1.08 per diluted share.

“Deposits grew $103.2 million or 2.6% while loans grew $168.4 million or 4.5% on a linked quarter basis. Much of the loan growth was increased usage of available credit lines by our C&I customers (which we estimated to be around $100 million to $120 million). With the government’s various stimulus programs, we do not expect to see a continuation of this magnitude of draws in the near future. In any event, our Bank has sufficient liquidity to meet the need should it arise.

“Our net interest margin for the quarter was a strong 3.70%. The FOMC’s two rate cuts totaling 150 basis points has changed our Bank’s interest rate sensitivity drastically. As of March 31, 2020, our loan portfolio comprised of 14.9% fixed rate loans, 19.4% is floating rate without a rate floor and 65.7% of loans are floating rate with a rate floor. With these March rate cuts, all but $28.2 million or 1.1% of these loans now have floor rates equal to or higher than the coupon rate. Due to this, Preferred Bank is now liability sensitive, after having been asset sensitive for a number of years. With the TCD portfolio continuously repricing out of higher coupons, we feel that any NIM compression will be a short-term event and improving gradually beginning March 18, 2020.

“Preferred Bank’s efficiency ratio for the first quarter was 34.9%. Based on a study/ranking recently published by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Preferred Bank’s efficiency ratio was the best in the nation among all banks $3 - $10 billion in asset size. Together with the improving net interest margin discussed above, we feel the Bank’s operating metrics are sound.

“With the various government stimulus programs, many of our customers in affected industries will find relief in assistance and loan deferment. However, our economy has likely already entered into a recession. Returning to our normal lifestyles and growth in economic activity will be gradual. Going forward, managing our credit quality will be our utmost priority. Through the implementation of the new accounting standard for credit losses; Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL"), we have added $8 million to the allowance for credit losses through a transition adjustment to equity. In addition, our operating provision for credit losses for the first quarter was $5.3 million.

“All of our offices are in areas affected by the coronavirus. Observing the “stay at home order”, roughly 45% of our employees are working from home. We are devoting our resources to meet the needs of our borrower requests for deferment and for the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans under the CARES Act. We have engaged with a third party to offer an automated solution for PPP loans and meanwhile, we applied and received approval from the SBA to begin making these loans. Prior to this, Preferred Bank was not an SBA approved lender but as of now we are processing applications under the program. In addition, many of our customers are a good fit for the Federal Reserve’s Main Street New Loan Facility (“MSNLF”) and Main Street Expanded Loan Facility (“MSNLF”) programs. We are committed to supporting our customers during this critical time. Preferred Bank is pleased to be a part of the solution.

“The dark days of our nation will be over, soon, we hope. Meanwhile, we are committed to be a contributor to the recovery.”

COVID-19 Relief Effort

Subsequent to March 31, 2020, the Bank has received and granted many payment deferments principally related to hotel loans and restaurant loans. As of March 31, 2020, total loans to hotels and restaurants amounted to $343 million or 8.8% of the Bank’s total loan portfolio.

Other than a $15 million Shared National Credit (“SNIC”) loan to a national fast food chain, substantially all of our hotel and restaurant loans are real estate secured with average LTV of 51% and average DCR of 1.64x, together with sponsor’s guarantees. 82% of our loans to hotels are to flagged national brands. The remaining are boutique hotels in choice beach/oceanfront or in major city centers. The Bank’s exposure to other parts of the travel industry is insignificant.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses was $41.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. This compares favorably to the $40.9 million recorded in the first quarter of 2019 and the $40.4 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase over both periods is due to loan growth as well as declining deposit costs as interest rates have declined. The Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.70% for the first quarter of 2020, a 42 basis point decrease from the 4.12% achieved in the first quarter of 2019 and a 3 basis point increase over the 3.67% posted in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease from the first quarter of 2019 was due to lower rates overall on interest earning assets while the cost of liabilities did not decline commensurately. The increase over the fourth quarter of 2019 was due to declining deposits costs and relatively asset yields over the two periods.

Noninterest Income. For the first quarter of 2020, noninterest income was $1,672,000 compared with $1,861,000 for the same quarter last year and compared to $1,883,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease from the first quarter of 2019 was due mainly to letter of credit fee income which decreased by $223,000. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2019 was due to other income which was down by $266,000 between the two periods.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $15.2 million for the first quarter of 2020. This represents a decrease of $510,000 from the same quarter last year and an increase of $1.4 million over the fourth quarter of 2019. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $10.9 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.1 million over the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of $1.2 million over the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase over the prior quarter is mostly to payroll taxes, which were higher by $837,000 in the first quarter due to the payout of annual incentives. The increase over the prior year is due mainly to equity compensation expense which was up by $567,000 over the first quarter of last year. Staffing increases were also part of the reason for the increase over last year. Occupancy expense totaled $1.4 million for the quarter and was flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 but was up compared to the same period last year. In the first quarter of 2019, the Bank implemented the Lease Accounting Standard, ASC 842, which resulted in a small benefit of $229,000. Professional services expense was $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $1.3 million for the same quarter of 2019 and $834,000 recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease from the prior year is due primarily to lower legal fees which were associated with a repossessed property which was disposed in the first quarter of 2019. The increase over the fourth quarter of 2019 was due to legal fees recovered of $159,000. Other expenses were $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2019 and compared to $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Income Taxes

The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $6.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 29.7% and a slight decrease from the ETR of 30.1% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and nearly flat compared to the 29.5% recorded in the first quarter of 2019. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at March 31, 2020 were $3.89 billion, an increase of $168.4 million or 4.5% over the total of $3.72 billion as of December 31, 2019. Total deposits eclipsed $4 billion to end at $4.09 billion, an increase of $103 million or 2.6% over the $3.98 billion as of December 31, 2019. Total assets reached $4.73 billion as of March 31, 2020, an increase of $99.2 million or 2.1% over the total of $4.63 billion as of December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

As of March 31, 2020, nonaccrual loans totaled $2.1 million, flat when compared to the same total as of December 31, 2019 and down from the $3.6 million as of March 31, 2019. As of March 31, 2020, total classified loans stood at $31.1 million compared to $27.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Total net recoveries for the first quarter of 2020 were $0 compared to $315,000 in the first quarter of 2019 and compared to $330,000 for the first quarter of 2019.

In the first quarter, the Bank implemented the CECL methodology under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 326, in which the allowance for credit losses now reflects expected credit losses over the life of loans and held-to-maturity debt securities, and incorporates macroeconomic forecasts as well as historical loss rates. The allowance for expected credit losses at the end of the first quarter incorporates a change in the economic forecast late in the first quarter of 2020, to reflect the pandemic conditions, as compared to our initial adoption of CECL. As a result of the implementation of ASC 326, the Bank recorded an additional $8.0 million to the allowance for credit losses through a transition adjustment to equity. The effect of this capital charge on regulatory capital is now being phased in over a five-year period.

The Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $5.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, which reflects the anticipated impacts from the current economic environment. This compares to a provision of $500,000 recorded in the first quarter of 2019 and compared to $450,000 recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. The allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2020 was $48.1 million or 1.24% of total loans compared to $34.8 million or 0.94% of total loans at December 31, 2019.

Below is a brief summary of the quantitative and qualitative portions of the allowance for credit losses currently and at year end 2019:

CECL Day One CECL Adoption Incurred Losses 3/31/2020 1/1/2020 12/31/2019 Allowance for Credit Losses Loss Rate Total Allowance Loss Rate Total Allowance Loss Rate Total Allowance Total Quantitative 0.79 % $ 30,591,053 0.78 % $ 28,911,612 0.24 % $ 8,854,120 Total Qualitative 0.44 % 16,747,611 0.36 % 13,131,185 0.68 % 24,641,350 Total Impairment 575,470 878,776 878,776 Estimated Allowance $ 47,915,870 $ 42,921,572 $ 34,374,246 Allowance for Credit Losses $ 48,129,713 $ 42,829,713 $ 34,829,713 Unallocated Allowance $ 213,843 -$ 91,858 $ 455,468 % Increase Over Prior Period 38.19 % - - Allowance as a % of Total Loans 1.24 % 1.15 % 0.94 %

Below is a breakdown of the Bank’s loan portfolio by segment as of March 31, 2020:



Category Loan Count Total Balance % of Portfolio Average LTV Average DCR Cash Secured 81 $ 91,841 2.36 % NA NA Commercial 1,401 1,159,552 29.78 % NA NA International 251 17,940 0.46 % NA NA Construction - 1-4 Residential 57 177,364 4.56 % 51.8 % NA Construction - Commercial 45 223,385 5.74 % 54.1 % NA Real Estate - 1-4 Residential 160 240,178 6.17 % 53.0 % 1.72 Real Estate - Industrial 102 257,506 6.61 % 47.6 % 1.78 Real Estate - Multifamily 61 234,561 6.02 % 55.5 % 1.22 Real Estate - Office 69 302,594 7.77 % 50.8 % 1.29 Real Estate - Retail 131 423,979 10.89 % 55.4 % 1.45 Real Estate - Special Purpose 74 510,340 13.11 % 51.0 % 1.64 Real Estate - Vacant Land 3 7,818 0.20 % 36.9 % NA Consumer 5 1,123 0.03 % 42.3 % NA Residential Mortgage 373 245,144 6.30 % 56.0 % NA Total 2,813 $ 3,893,325 100 %

Capitalization

As of March 31, 2020, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.05%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 10.80% and the total capital ratio was 14.26%. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.25%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.51% and the total risk based capital ratio was 13.63%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)) and one branch in Flushing, New York. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com .

Financial Tables to Follow

PREFERRED BANK Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except for net income per share and shares) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 51,564 $ 51,052 $ 50,460 Investment securities 3,979 4,269 4,691 Fed funds sold 124 162 306 Total interest income 55,667 55,483 55,457 Interest expense: Interest-bearing demand 3,368 3,490 4,743 Savings 14 16 12 Time certificates 8,963 10,038 8,248 FHLB borrowings - - 12 Subordinated debit 1,531 1,530 1,532 Total interest expense 13,876 15,074 14,547 Net interest income 41,791 40,409 40,910 Provision for loan losses 5,300 450 500 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 36,491 39,959 40,410 Noninterest income: Fees & service charges on deposit accounts 405 392 368 Letters of credit fee income 848 806 1,070 BOLI income 94 93 91 Other income 325 592 332 Total noninterest income 1,672 1,883 1,861 Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 10,902 9,746 9,781 Net occupancy expense 1,396 1,374 1,148 Business development and promotion expense 151 258 286 Professional services 1,014 834 1,344 Office supplies and equipment expense 489 448 425 Net (gain) loss on sale of other real estate owned and expense 1 3 1,391 Other 1,231 1,107 1,319 Total noninterest expense 15,184 13,770 15,694 Income before provision for income taxes 22,979 28,072 26,577 Income tax expense 6,825 8,456 7,834 Net income $ 16,154 $ 19,616 $ 18,743 Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities (51 ) (164 ) (158 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 16,103 $ 19,452 $ 18,585 Income per share available to common shareholders Basic $ 1.08 $ 1.31 $ 1.23 Diluted $ 1.08 $ 1.31 $ 1.23 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 14,870,715 14,836,374 15,145,923 Diluted 14,870,715 14,836,374 15,145,923 Dividends per share $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.30





PREFERRED BANK Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (unaudited) (in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 461,369 $ 498,645 Fed funds sold 23,500 37,000 Cash and cash equivalents 484,869 535,645 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 7,077 7,310 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 235,097 240,640 Loans and leases 3,893,325 3,724,922 Less allowance for loan and lease losses (48,130 ) (34,830 ) Less net deferred loan fees (3,084 ) (3,028 ) Net loans and leases 3,842,111 3,687,064 Customers' liability on acceptances 6,507 7,379 Bank furniture and fixtures, net 12,084 12,236 Bank-owned life insurance 9,635 9,571 Accrued interest receivable 14,809 14,961 Investment in affordable housing 51,400 53,142 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 13,101 13,101 Deferred tax assets 22,459 19,560 Income tax receivable 4,461 3,368 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,842 17,103 Other assets 7,182 7,401 Total assets $ 4,727,634 $ 4,628,481 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 753,750 $ 835,790 Interest-bearing demand 1,503,618 1,328,863 Savings 23,035 23,784 Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,030,282 976,727 Other time certificates 775,792 818,130 Total deposits 4,086,477 3,983,294 Acceptances outstanding 6,507 7,379 Subordinated debt issuance 99,242 99,211 Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership 21,195 24,149 Operating lease liabilities 20,007 20,497 Accrued interest payable 4,377 3,324 Other liabilities 16,044 20,612 Total liabilities 4,253,849 4,158,466 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock. Authorized 25,000,000 shares; issued and no outstanding shares at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 — — Common stock, no par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 14,916,048 and 14,933,768 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. 210,882 210,882 Treasury stock (57,375 ) (55,054 ) Additional paid-in-capital 56,584 55,170 Retained earnings 261,095 255,050 Accumulated other comprehensive income: Unrealized gain on securities, available-for-sale, net of tax of $1,013 and $1,546 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. 2,599 3,967 Total shareholders' equity 473,785 470,015 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,727,634 $ 4,628,481





PREFERRED BANK Selected Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except for ratios) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Unaudited historical quarterly operations data: Interest income $ 55,667 $ 55,483 $ 57,959 $ 57,822 $ 55,457 Interest expense 13,876 15,074 16,482 15,981 14,547 Interest income before provision for credit losses 41,791 40,409 41,477 41,841 40,910 Provision for credit losses 5,300 450 900 1,600 500 Noninterest income 1,672 1,883 1,737 1,985 1,861 Noninterest expense 15,184 13,770 13,898 13,885 15,694 Income tax expense 6,825 8,456 8,383 8,362 7,834 Net income $ 16,154 $ 19,616 $ 20,033 $ 19,979 $ 18,743 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.08 $ 1.31 $ 1.32 $ 1.31 $ 1.23 Diluted $ 1.08 $ 1.31 $ 1.32 $ 1.31 $ 1.23 Ratios for the period: Return on average assets 1.40 % 1.74 % 1.81 % 1.89 % 1.83 % Return on beginning equity 13.82 % 16.95 % 17.61 % 18.54 % 18.24 % Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 3.70 % 3.67 % 3.84 % 4.07 % 4.12 % Noninterest expense to average assets 1.31 % 1.22 % 1.25 % 1.31 % 1.54 % Efficiency ratio 34.93 % 32.56 % 32.16 % 31.68 % 36.69 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.05 % -0.04 % -0.04 % Ratios as of period end: Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.05 % 10.25 % 10.27 % 10.50 % 10.32 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.80 % 10.51 % 10.40 % 10.53 % 10.54 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.80 % 10.51 % 10.40 % 10.53 % 10.54 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.26 % 13.63 % 13.53 % 13.74 % 13.82 % Allowances for credit losses to loans and leases at end of period 1.24 % 0.94 % 0.93 % 0.94 % 0.94 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases 2263.66 % 1631.42 % 895.30 % 981.65 % 887.75 % Average balances: Total securities $ 247,689 $ 248,904 $ 249,060 $ 241,664 $ 189,684 Total loans and leases * $ 3,717,212 $ 3,614,621 $ 3,534,283 $ 3,450,583 $ 3,327,005 Total earning assets $ 4,548,512 $ 4,381,206 $ 4,298,523 $ 4,134,320 $ 4,034,284 Total assets $ 4,651,956 $ 4,482,210 $ 4,395,357 $ 4,235,612 $ 4,142,906 Total time certificate of deposits $ 1,765,816 $ 1,756,480 $ 1,650,965 $ 1,627,953 $ 1,521,209 Total interest bearing deposits $ 3,244,711 $ 3,050,318 $ 3,051,007 $ 2,924,526 $ 2,874,045 Total deposits $ 4,010,629 $ 3,849,825 $ 3,772,097 $ 3,625,021 $ 3,555,981 Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,343,933 $ 3,149,511 $ 3,150,167 $ 3,024,452 $ 2,974,442 Total equity $ 475,409 $ 463,849 $ 460,451 $ 445,101 $ 428,136

*Incudes loans held for sale





PREFERRED BANK Selected Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except for ratios) As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data: Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 484,869 $ 535,645 $ 465,189 $ 351,121 $ 623,002 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 7,077 7,310 7,545 7,702 7,861 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 235,097 240,640 242,655 238,589 182,280 Loans and Leases: Real estate - Single and multi-family residential 721,006 686,906 642,824 646,830 625,416 Real estate - Land 7,818 7,838 7,950 9,330 9,352 Real estate - Commercial 1,494,694 1,504,594 1,533,566 1,419,224 1,395,074 Real estate - For sale housing construction 177,364 173,951 179,651 171,584 152,418 Real estate - Other construction 223,385 218,562 216,812 212,988 228,174 Commercial and industrial, trade finance and other 1,269,058 1,133,071 1,090,647 1,125,730 994,571 Gross loans 3,893,325 3,724,922 3,671,450 3,585,686 3,405,005 Allowance for loan and lease losses (48,130 ) (34,830 ) (34,281 ) (33,811 ) (31,896 ) Net deferred loan fees (3,084 ) (3,028 ) (2,518 ) (1,401 ) (1,501 ) Net loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 3,842,111 $ 3,687,064 $ 3,634,651 $ 3,550,474 $ 3,371,608 Loans held for sale $ - $ - $ 2,999 $ - $ - Net loans and leases $ 3,842,111 $ 3,687,064 $ 3,637,650 $ 3,550,474 $ 3,371,608 Investment in affordable housing 51,400 53,142 39,780 41,136 42,492 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 13,101 13,101 13,101 13,101 11,932 Other assets 93,979 91,579 89,564 92,302 89,095 Total assets $ 4,727,634 $ 4,628,481 $ 4,495,484 $ 4,294,425 $ 4,328,270 Liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 753,750 $ 835,790 $ 774,869 $ 718,611 $ 731,795 Interest-bearing demand 1,503,618 1,328,863 1,435,144 1,279,104 1,372,760 Savings 23,035 23,784 21,985 20,927 20,550 Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,030,282 976,727 849,574 839,203 778,020 Other time certificates 775,792 818,130 787,392 819,163 816,678 Total deposits $ 4,086,477 $ 3,983,294 $ 3,868,964 $ 3,677,008 $ 3,719,803 Advances Outstanding $ 6,507 $ 7,379 $ 7,333 $ 8,074 $ 8,417 Subordinated debt issuance 99,242 99,211 99,180 99,149 99,118 Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership 21,195 24,149 12,904 15,186 17,340 Other liabilities 40,428 47,253 48,023 43,566 51,460 Total liabilities $ 4,253,849 $ 4,161,286 $ 4,036,404 $ 3,842,983 $ 3,896,138 Equity: Net common stock, no par value $ 210,091 $ 208,178 $ 215,123 $ 224,314 $ 222,782 Retained earnings 261,095 255,050 239,914 224,401 209,012 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,599 3,967 4,043 2,727 338 Total shareholders' equity $ 473,785 $ 467,195 $ 459,080 $ 451,442 $ 432,132 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,727,634 $ 4,628,481 $ 4,495,484 $ 4,294,425 $ 4,328,270







Preferred Bank Loan and Credit Quality Information Allowance For Credit Losses & Loss History Quarter Ended Year ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Dollars in 000's) Allowance For Credit Losses Balance at Beginning of Period $ 34,830 $ 31,065 Charge-Offs Commercial & Industrial - 526 Mini-perm Real Estate - 101 Total Charge-Offs - 627 Recoveries Commercial & Industrial - 527 Mini-perm Real Estate - 415 Total Recoveries - 942 Net Loan Charge-Offs - (315 ) Provision for Credit Losses: CECL Cumulative Effect Adjustment 8,000 - Current provision 5,300 3,450 Balance at End of Period $ 48,130 $ 34,830 Average Loans and Leases Held for Investment $ 3,717,175 $ 3,482,218 Loans and Leases Held for Investment at end of Period $ 3,893,325 $ 3,724,922 Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans and Leases 0.00 % -0.01 % Allowances for credit losses to loans and leases at end of period 1.24 % 0.94 %





