There were 679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,529 in the last 365 days.

Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), an independent commercial bank, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $16.2 million or $1.08 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020. This is down from net income of $18.7 million or $1.23 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2019 and is down from net income of $19.6 million or $1.31 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019. The primary reason for the decrease is the provision for credit losses, which totaled $5.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $500,000 in the first quarter of 2019 and compared to $450,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The higher provision for this quarter is due to the uncertainty of the impact of the economic shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “The speed and the depth of the events that have transpired in the first quarter have been truly remarkable. Despite all of this, our first quarter 2020 net income came in at $16.2 million or $1.08 per diluted share.

“Deposits grew $103.2 million or 2.6% while loans grew $168.4 million or 4.5% on a linked quarter basis.  Much of the loan growth was increased usage of available credit lines by our C&I customers (which we estimated to be around $100 million to $120 million).  With the government’s various stimulus programs, we do not expect to see a continuation of this magnitude of draws in the near future.  In any event, our Bank has sufficient liquidity to meet the need should it arise.

“Our net interest margin for the quarter was a strong 3.70%. The FOMC’s two rate cuts totaling 150 basis points has changed our Bank’s interest rate sensitivity drastically.  As of March 31, 2020, our loan portfolio comprised of 14.9% fixed rate loans, 19.4% is floating rate without a rate floor and 65.7% of loans are floating rate with a rate floor.  With these March rate cuts, all but $28.2 million or 1.1% of these loans now have floor rates equal to or higher than the coupon rate.  Due to this, Preferred Bank is now liability sensitive, after having been asset sensitive for a number of years.  With the TCD portfolio continuously repricing out of higher coupons, we feel that any NIM compression will be a short-term event and improving gradually beginning March 18, 2020.

“Preferred Bank’s efficiency ratio for the first quarter was 34.9%.  Based on a study/ranking recently published by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Preferred Bank’s efficiency ratio was the best in the nation among all banks $3 - $10 billion in asset size.  Together with the improving net interest margin discussed above, we feel the Bank’s operating metrics are sound.

“With the various government stimulus programs, many of our customers in affected industries will find relief in assistance and loan deferment.  However, our economy has likely already entered into a recession.  Returning to our normal lifestyles and growth in economic activity will be gradual.  Going forward, managing our credit quality will be our utmost priority.  Through the implementation of the new accounting standard for credit losses; Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL"), we have added $8 million to the allowance for credit losses through a transition adjustment to equity.  In addition, our operating provision for credit losses for the first quarter was $5.3 million.

“All of our offices are in areas affected by the coronavirus.  Observing the “stay at home order”, roughly 45% of our employees are working from home.  We are devoting our resources to meet the needs of our borrower requests for deferment and for the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans under the CARES Act.   We have engaged with a third party to offer an automated solution for PPP loans and meanwhile, we applied and received approval from the SBA to begin making these loans. Prior to this, Preferred Bank was not an SBA approved lender but as of now we are processing applications under the program.  In addition, many of our customers are a good fit for the Federal Reserve’s Main Street New Loan Facility (“MSNLF”)  and Main Street Expanded Loan Facility (“MSNLF”) programs.  We are committed to supporting our customers during this critical time.  Preferred Bank is pleased to be a part of the solution.

“The dark days of our nation will be over, soon, we hope.  Meanwhile, we are committed to be a contributor to the recovery.”

COVID-19 Relief Effort
Subsequent to March 31, 2020, the Bank has received and granted many payment deferments principally related to hotel loans and restaurant loans.  As of March 31, 2020, total loans to hotels and restaurants amounted to $343 million or 8.8% of the Bank’s total loan portfolio.

Other than a $15 million Shared National Credit (“SNIC”) loan to a national fast food chain, substantially all of our hotel and restaurant loans are real estate secured with average LTV of 51% and average DCR of 1.64x, together with sponsor’s guarantees. 82% of our loans to hotels are to flagged national brands.  The remaining are boutique hotels in choice beach/oceanfront or in major city centers. The Bank’s exposure to other parts of the travel industry is insignificant.   

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses was $41.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. This compares favorably to the $40.9 million recorded in the first quarter of 2019 and the $40.4 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase over both periods is due to loan growth as well as declining deposit costs as interest rates have declined. The Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.70% for the first quarter of 2020, a 42 basis point decrease from the 4.12% achieved in the first quarter of 2019 and a 3 basis point increase over the 3.67% posted in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease from the first quarter of 2019 was due to lower rates overall on interest earning assets while the cost of liabilities did not decline commensurately. The increase over the fourth quarter of 2019 was due to declining deposits costs and relatively asset yields over the two periods.

Noninterest Income. For the first quarter of 2020, noninterest income was $1,672,000 compared with $1,861,000 for the same quarter last year and compared to $1,883,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease from the first quarter of 2019 was due mainly to letter of credit fee income which decreased by $223,000. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2019 was due to other income which was down by $266,000 between the two periods.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $15.2 million for the first quarter of 2020. This represents a decrease of $510,000 from the same quarter last year and an increase of $1.4 million over the fourth quarter of 2019. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $10.9 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.1 million over the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of $1.2 million over the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase over the prior quarter is mostly to payroll taxes, which were higher by $837,000 in the first quarter due to the payout of annual incentives. The increase over the prior year is due mainly to equity compensation expense which was up by $567,000 over the first quarter of last year. Staffing increases were also part of the reason for the increase over last year. Occupancy expense totaled $1.4 million for the quarter and was flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 but was up compared to the same period last year. In the first quarter of 2019, the Bank implemented the Lease Accounting Standard, ASC 842, which resulted in a small benefit of $229,000. Professional services expense was $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $1.3 million for the same quarter of 2019 and $834,000 recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease from the prior year is due primarily to lower legal fees which were associated with a repossessed property which was disposed in the first quarter of 2019. The increase over the fourth quarter of 2019 was due to legal fees recovered of $159,000.  Other expenses were $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2019 and compared to $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Income Taxes

The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $6.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 29.7% and a slight decrease from the ETR of 30.1% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and nearly flat compared to the 29.5% recorded in the first quarter of 2019. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at March 31, 2020 were $3.89 billion, an increase of $168.4 million or 4.5% over the total of $3.72 billion as of December 31, 2019. Total deposits eclipsed $4 billion to end at $4.09 billion, an increase of $103 million or 2.6% over the $3.98 billion as of December 31, 2019. Total assets reached $4.73 billion as of March 31, 2020, an increase of $99.2 million or 2.1% over the total of $4.63 billion as of December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

As of March 31, 2020, nonaccrual loans totaled $2.1 million, flat when compared to the same total as of December 31, 2019 and down from the $3.6 million as of March 31, 2019. As of March 31, 2020, total classified loans stood at $31.1 million compared to $27.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Total net recoveries for the first quarter of 2020 were $0 compared to $315,000 in the first quarter of 2019 and compared to $330,000 for the first quarter of 2019.

In the first quarter, the Bank implemented the CECL methodology under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 326, in which the allowance for credit losses now reflects expected credit losses over the life of loans and held-to-maturity debt securities, and incorporates macroeconomic forecasts as well as historical loss rates. The allowance for expected credit losses at the end of the first quarter incorporates a change in the economic forecast late in the first quarter of 2020, to reflect the pandemic conditions, as compared to our initial adoption of CECL. As a result of the implementation of ASC 326, the Bank recorded an additional $8.0 million to the allowance for credit losses through a transition adjustment to equity. The effect of this capital charge on regulatory capital is now being phased in over a five-year period.

The Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $5.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, which reflects the anticipated impacts from the current economic environment. This compares to a provision of $500,000 recorded in the first quarter of 2019 and compared to $450,000 recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. The allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2020 was $48.1 million or 1.24% of total loans compared to $34.8 million or 0.94% of total loans at December 31, 2019.

Below is a brief summary of the quantitative and qualitative portions of the allowance for credit losses currently and at year end 2019:

  CECL Day One CECL Adoption Incurred Losses
  3/31/2020 1/1/2020 12/31/2019
Allowance for Credit Losses Loss Rate Total Allowance Loss Rate Total Allowance Loss Rate Total Allowance
Total Quantitative 0.79 % $ 30,591,053   0.78 % $ 28,911,612   0.24 % $ 8,854,120  
             
Total Qualitative 0.44 %   16,747,611   0.36 %   13,131,185   0.68 %   24,641,350  
             
Total Impairment     575,470       878,776       878,776  
Estimated Allowance   $ 47,915,870     $ 42,921,572     $ 34,374,246  
             
Allowance for Credit Losses   $ 48,129,713     $ 42,829,713     $ 34,829,713  
Unallocated Allowance   $ 213,843     -$ 91,858     $ 455,468  
% Increase Over Prior Period     38.19 %     -       -  
Allowance as a % of Total Loans     1.24 %     1.15 %     0.94 %
             

Below is a breakdown of the Bank’s loan portfolio by segment as of March 31, 2020:

Category Loan Count Total Balance % of Portfolio Average LTV Average DCR
Cash Secured 81 $ 91,841 2.36 % NA   NA
Commercial 1,401   1,159,552 29.78 % NA   NA
International 251   17,940 0.46 % NA   NA
Construction - 1-4 Residential 57   177,364 4.56 % 51.8 % NA
Construction - Commercial 45   223,385 5.74 % 54.1 % NA
Real Estate - 1-4 Residential 160   240,178 6.17 % 53.0 % 1.72
Real Estate - Industrial 102   257,506 6.61 % 47.6 % 1.78
Real Estate - Multifamily 61   234,561 6.02 % 55.5 % 1.22
Real Estate - Office 69   302,594 7.77 % 50.8 % 1.29
Real Estate - Retail 131   423,979 10.89 % 55.4 % 1.45
Real Estate - Special Purpose 74   510,340 13.11 % 51.0 % 1.64
Real Estate - Vacant Land 3   7,818 0.20 % 36.9 % NA
Consumer 5   1,123 0.03 % 42.3 % NA
Residential Mortgage 373   245,144 6.30 % 56.0 % NA
           
Total 2,813 $ 3,893,325 100 %    
           

Capitalization
As of March 31, 2020, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.05%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 10.80% and the total capital ratio was 14.26%. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.25%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.51% and the total risk based capital ratio was 13.63%.

Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s first quarter 2020 financial results will be held tomorrow, April 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, and Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi will be present to discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will remain available in the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through May 7, 2020; the passcode is 10142684.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)) and one branch in Flushing, New York. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

Financial Tables to Follow

PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
           
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2020       2019       2019  
Interest income:          
Loans, including fees $ 51,564     $ 51,052     $ 50,460  
Investment securities   3,979       4,269       4,691  
Fed funds sold   124       162       306  
Total interest income   55,667       55,483       55,457  
           
Interest expense:          
Interest-bearing demand   3,368       3,490       4,743  
Savings   14       16       12  
Time certificates   8,963       10,038       8,248  
FHLB borrowings   -       -       12  
Subordinated debit   1,531       1,530       1,532  
Total interest expense   13,876       15,074       14,547  
Net interest income   41,791       40,409       40,910  
Provision for loan losses   5,300       450       500  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   36,491       39,959       40,410  
           
Noninterest income:          
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts   405       392       368  
Letters of credit fee income   848       806       1,070  
BOLI income   94       93       91  
Other income   325       592       332  
Total noninterest income   1,672       1,883       1,861  
           
Noninterest expense:          
Salary and employee benefits   10,902       9,746       9,781  
Net occupancy expense   1,396       1,374       1,148  
Business development and promotion expense   151       258       286  
Professional services   1,014       834       1,344  
Office supplies and equipment expense   489       448       425  
Net (gain) loss on sale of other real estate owned and expense   1       3       1,391  
Other   1,231       1,107       1,319  
Total noninterest expense   15,184       13,770       15,694  
Income before provision for income taxes   22,979       28,072       26,577  
Income tax expense   6,825       8,456       7,834  
Net income $ 16,154     $ 19,616     $ 18,743  
           
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities   (51 )     (164 )     (158 )
Net income available to common shareholders $ 16,103     $ 19,452     $ 18,585  
           
Income per share available to common shareholders          
Basic $ 1.08     $ 1.31     $ 1.23  
Diluted $ 1.08     $ 1.31     $ 1.23  
           
Weighted-average common shares outstanding          
Basic   14,870,715       14,836,374       15,145,923  
Diluted   14,870,715       14,836,374       15,145,923  
           
Dividends per share $ 0.30     $ 0.30     $ 0.30  
           


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
       
       
  March 31,   December 31,
    2020       2019  
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)
Assets      
       
Cash and due from banks $ 461,369     $ 498,645  
Fed funds sold   23,500       37,000  
Cash and cash equivalents   484,869       535,645  
       
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   7,077       7,310  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   235,097       240,640  
Loans and leases   3,893,325       3,724,922  
Less allowance for loan and lease losses   (48,130 )     (34,830 )
Less net deferred loan fees   (3,084 )     (3,028 )
Net loans and leases   3,842,111       3,687,064  
       
Customers' liability on acceptances   6,507       7,379  
Bank furniture and fixtures, net   12,084       12,236  
Bank-owned life insurance   9,635       9,571  
Accrued interest receivable   14,809       14,961  
Investment in affordable housing   51,400       53,142  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   13,101       13,101  
Deferred tax assets   22,459       19,560  
Income tax receivable   4,461       3,368  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   16,842       17,103  
Other assets   7,182       7,401  
Total assets $ 4,727,634     $ 4,628,481  
       
       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
       
Liabilities:      
Deposits:      
Demand $ 753,750     $ 835,790  
Interest-bearing demand   1,503,618       1,328,863  
Savings   23,035       23,784  
Time certificates of $250,000 or more   1,030,282       976,727  
Other time certificates   775,792       818,130  
Total deposits   4,086,477       3,983,294  
Acceptances outstanding   6,507       7,379  
Subordinated debt issuance   99,242       99,211  
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership   21,195       24,149  
Operating lease liabilities   20,007       20,497  
Accrued interest payable   4,377       3,324  
Other liabilities   16,044       20,612  
Total liabilities   4,253,849       4,158,466  
       
       
Shareholders' equity:      
Preferred stock. Authorized 25,000,000 shares; issued and no outstanding shares at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018          
Common stock, no par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 14,916,048 and 14,933,768 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.   210,882       210,882  
Treasury stock   (57,375 )     (55,054 )
Additional paid-in-capital   56,584       55,170  
Retained earnings   261,095       255,050  
Accumulated other comprehensive income:      
Unrealized gain on securities, available-for-sale, net of tax of $1,013 and $1,546 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.   2,599       3,967  
Total shareholders' equity   473,785       470,015  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,727,634     $ 4,628,481  
       


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
           
           
  For the Quarter Ended
           
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:          
Interest income $ 55,667   $ 55,483   $ 57,959   $ 57,822   $ 55,457  
Interest expense   13,876     15,074     16,482     15,981     14,547  
Interest income before provision for credit losses   41,791     40,409     41,477     41,841     40,910  
Provision for credit losses   5,300     450     900     1,600     500  
Noninterest income   1,672     1,883     1,737     1,985     1,861  
Noninterest expense   15,184     13,770     13,898     13,885     15,694  
Income tax expense   6,825     8,456     8,383     8,362     7,834  
Net income $ 16,154   $ 19,616   $ 20,033   $ 19,979   $ 18,743  
           
Earnings per share          
Basic $ 1.08   $ 1.31   $ 1.32   $ 1.31   $ 1.23  
Diluted $ 1.08   $ 1.31   $ 1.32   $ 1.31   $ 1.23  
           
Ratios for the period:          
Return on average assets   1.40 %   1.74 %   1.81 %   1.89 %   1.83 %
Return on beginning equity   13.82 %   16.95 %   17.61 %   18.54 %   18.24 %
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)   3.70 %   3.67 %   3.84 %   4.07 %   4.12 %
Noninterest expense to average assets   1.31 %   1.22 %   1.25 %   1.31 %   1.54 %
Efficiency ratio   34.93 %   32.56 %   32.16 %   31.68 %   36.69 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)   0.00 %   -0.01 %   0.05 %   -0.04 %   -0.04 %
           
Ratios as of period end:          
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   10.05 %   10.25 %   10.27 %   10.50 %   10.32 %
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.80 %   10.51 %   10.40 %   10.53 %   10.54 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.80 %   10.51 %   10.40 %   10.53 %   10.54 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.26 %   13.63 %   13.53 %   13.74 %   13.82 %
Allowances for credit losses to loans and leases at end of period   1.24 %   0.94 %   0.93 %   0.94 %   0.94 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases   2263.66 %   1631.42 %   895.30 %   981.65 %   887.75 %
           
Average balances:          
Total securities $ 247,689   $ 248,904   $ 249,060   $ 241,664   $ 189,684  
Total loans and leases * $ 3,717,212   $ 3,614,621   $ 3,534,283   $ 3,450,583   $ 3,327,005  
Total earning assets $ 4,548,512   $ 4,381,206   $ 4,298,523   $ 4,134,320   $ 4,034,284  
Total assets $ 4,651,956   $ 4,482,210   $ 4,395,357   $ 4,235,612   $ 4,142,906  
Total time certificate of deposits $ 1,765,816   $ 1,756,480   $ 1,650,965   $ 1,627,953   $ 1,521,209  
Total interest bearing deposits $ 3,244,711   $ 3,050,318   $ 3,051,007   $ 2,924,526   $ 2,874,045  
Total deposits $ 4,010,629   $ 3,849,825   $ 3,772,097   $ 3,625,021   $ 3,555,981  
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,343,933   $ 3,149,511   $ 3,150,167   $ 3,024,452   $ 2,974,442  
Total equity $ 475,409   $ 463,849   $ 460,451   $ 445,101   $ 428,136  
           

*Incudes loans held for sale

PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
                   
                   
  As of
                   
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2020       2019       2019       2019       2019  
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:                  
Assets:                  
Cash and cash equivalents $ 484,869     $ 535,645     $ 465,189     $ 351,121     $ 623,002  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   7,077       7,310       7,545       7,702       7,861  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   235,097       240,640       242,655       238,589       182,280  
Loans and Leases:                  
Real estate - Single and multi-family residential   721,006       686,906       642,824       646,830       625,416  
Real estate - Land   7,818       7,838       7,950       9,330       9,352  
Real estate - Commercial   1,494,694       1,504,594       1,533,566       1,419,224       1,395,074  
Real estate - For sale housing construction   177,364       173,951       179,651       171,584       152,418  
Real estate - Other construction   223,385       218,562       216,812       212,988       228,174  
Commercial and industrial, trade finance and other   1,269,058       1,133,071       1,090,647       1,125,730       994,571  
Gross loans   3,893,325       3,724,922       3,671,450       3,585,686       3,405,005  
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (48,130 )     (34,830 )     (34,281 )     (33,811 )     (31,896 )
Net deferred loan fees   (3,084 )     (3,028 )     (2,518 )     (1,401 )     (1,501 )
Net loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 3,842,111     $ 3,687,064     $ 3,634,651     $ 3,550,474     $ 3,371,608  
Loans held for sale $ -     $ -     $ 2,999     $ -     $ -  
Net loans and leases $ 3,842,111     $ 3,687,064     $ 3,637,650     $ 3,550,474     $ 3,371,608  
                   
Investment in affordable housing   51,400       53,142       39,780       41,136       42,492  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   13,101       13,101       13,101       13,101       11,932  
Other assets   93,979       91,579       89,564       92,302       89,095  
Total assets $ 4,727,634     $ 4,628,481     $ 4,495,484     $ 4,294,425     $ 4,328,270  
                   
Liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
Demand $ 753,750     $ 835,790     $ 774,869     $ 718,611     $ 731,795  
Interest-bearing demand   1,503,618       1,328,863       1,435,144       1,279,104       1,372,760  
Savings   23,035       23,784       21,985       20,927       20,550  
Time certificates of $250,000 or more   1,030,282       976,727       849,574       839,203       778,020  
Other time certificates   775,792       818,130       787,392       819,163       816,678  
Total deposits $ 4,086,477     $ 3,983,294     $ 3,868,964     $ 3,677,008     $ 3,719,803  
                   
Advances Outstanding $ 6,507     $ 7,379     $ 7,333     $ 8,074     $ 8,417  
Subordinated debt issuance   99,242       99,211       99,180       99,149       99,118  
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership   21,195       24,149       12,904       15,186       17,340  
Other liabilities   40,428       47,253       48,023       43,566       51,460  
Total liabilities $ 4,253,849     $ 4,161,286     $ 4,036,404     $ 3,842,983     $ 3,896,138  
                   
Equity:                  
Net common stock, no par value $ 210,091     $ 208,178     $ 215,123     $ 224,314     $ 222,782  
Retained earnings   261,095       255,050       239,914       224,401       209,012  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   2,599       3,967       4,043       2,727       338  
Total shareholders' equity $ 473,785     $ 467,195     $ 459,080     $ 451,442     $ 432,132  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,727,634     $ 4,628,481     $ 4,495,484     $ 4,294,425     $ 4,328,270  
                   



Preferred Bank
Loan and Credit Quality Information
       
Allowance For Credit Losses & Loss History
  Quarter Ended   Year ended
  March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
  (Dollars in 000's)
Allowance For Credit Losses      
Balance at Beginning of Period $ 34,830     $ 31,065  
Charge-Offs      
Commercial & Industrial   -       526  
Mini-perm Real Estate   -       101  
Total Charge-Offs   -       627  
       
Recoveries      
Commercial & Industrial   -       527  
Mini-perm Real Estate   -       415  
Total Recoveries   -       942  
       
Net Loan Charge-Offs   -       (315 )
Provision for Credit Losses:      
CECL Cumulative Effect Adjustment   8,000       -  
Current provision   5,300       3,450  
Balance at End of Period $ 48,130     $ 34,830  
Average Loans and Leases Held for Investment $ 3,717,175     $ 3,482,218  
Loans and Leases Held for Investment at end of Period $ 3,893,325     $ 3,724,922  
Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans and Leases   0.00 %     -0.01 %
Allowances for credit losses to loans and leases at end of period   1.24 %     0.94 %
       


AT THE COMPANY:
Edward J. Czajka
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
(213) 891-1188
                   AT FINANCIAL PROFILES:
Tony Rossi
General Information
(310) 622-8221
PFBC@finprofiles.com
     

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.