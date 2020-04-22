There were 680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,531 in the last 365 days.

Streamline Health® Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

  • Fourth Quarter 2019 revenue $4.8 million; Net Loss ($2.4 million); Adjusted EBITDA $479,000
  • Fiscal Year 2019 revenue $20.7 million; Net Loss ($2.9 million); Adjusted EBITDA $3.1 million

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics to support revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 which ended January 31, 2020.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 were $4.8 million, compared to $5.5 million in the prior year period. Recurring revenue comprised 84% of fourth quarter 2019 revenue. Fiscal year 2019 revenue was $20.7 million, compared to $22.4M in fiscal year 2018.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 was ($2.4 million), compared to a loss of ($3.1 million) during fourth quarter 2018. Fiscal year 2019 net loss was ($2.9 million) compared to a loss of ($5.9 million) during fiscal year 2018. The net loss for fiscal year 2019 included a number of non-recurring and transaction costs incurred by the Company to affect the sale of its enterprise content management (“ECM”) business, which was closed and funded on February 24, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 was $479,000, compared to $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018. Total Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2019 was $3.1 million, up 8.4% compared to $2.9 million in fiscal year 2018.

“I believe fiscal year 2019 was a transformational one for our Company. In just the second half of the year, we fundamentally transformed our Company for future growth. It required numerous strategic moves such as raising capital to retire the Company’s preferred shares and changing our banking relationship,” stated Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. “All of this was necessary to sell our legacy ECM business and thereby remove the most significant headwind to improving revenue growth while providing an influx of capital so that we could remove our bank debt and invest in our flagship eValuator™ technology.

“As we look ahead to 2020 and beyond, Streamline Health is a smaller, more nimble, SaaS- based technology company focused on helping healthcare provider customers improve efficiency in the middle of their revenue cycle.

“While the novel Coronavirus has changed the healthcare landscape, we believe that its effects will generate greater demand for our solutions and services once hospitals return to more normal operations. Our customers need every dollar of revenue since postponed elective procedures provide better margins. Our eValuator technology will help them better capture the full reimbursement they deserve for the care they provide.”

Highlights from the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2020 included

  • Revenue for the fourth quarter 2019 was $4.8 million
  • Net loss for the fourth quarter 2019 was ($2.4 million)
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2019 was $479,000
  • Bookings for the fourth quarter 2019 were $1.0 million

Highlights from the year ended January 31, 2020 included

  • Revenue for fiscal 2019 was $20.7 million
  • Net loss for fiscal 2019 was ($2.9 million)
  • Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2019 was $3.1 million
  • Bookings for fiscal 2019 were $8.9 million

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call to review the results on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET. Interested parties can access the call by joining the live webcast: click here to register. You can also join by phone by dialing 877-269-7756.

A replay of the conference call will be available from Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET to Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 with conference ID 13701674. An online replay of the presentation will also be available for six months following the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the Streamline Health website, www.streamlinehealth.net.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Streamline Health reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Streamline Health's management also evaluates and makes operating decisions using various other measures. One such measure is adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Streamline Health's management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Streamline Health's business operations.

Streamline Health defines "adjusted EBITDA" as net earnings (loss) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of tangible and intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, significant non-recurring operating expenses, and transactional related expenses including: gains and losses on debt and equity conversions, associate severances and related restructuring expenses, associate inducements, and professional and advisory fees. A table illustrating this measure and a reconciliation to comparable GAAP measures is included in this press release.

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a healthcare industry leader in capturing, aggregating, and translating enterprise data into knowledge­ – providing actionable insights that support revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises. We deliver integrated solutions, services and analytics that enable providers to drive reimbursement in a value-based world. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare—for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements made by Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements included herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's growth prospects, estimates of backlog, industry trends and market growth, results of investments in sales and marketing, adjusted EBITDA, success of future products and related expectations and assumptions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the timing of contract negotiations and execution of contracts and the related timing of the revenue recognition related thereto, the potential cancellation of existing contracts or clients not completing projects included in the backlog, the impact of competitive solutions and pricing, solution demand and market acceptance, new solution development and enhancement of current solutions, key strategic alliances with vendors and channel partners that resell the Company's solutions, the ability of the Company to control costs, the effects of cost-containment measures implemented by the Company, availability of solutions from third party vendors, the healthcare regulatory environment, potential changes in legislation, regulation and government funding affecting the healthcare industry, healthcare information systems budgets, availability of healthcare information systems trained personnel for implementation of new systems, as well as maintenance of legacy systems, fluctuations in operating results, effects of critical accounting policies and judgments, changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other similar entities, changes in economic, business and market conditions impacting the healthcare industry generally and the markets in which the Company operates and nationally, and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the terms of its credit facilities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact
Randy Salisbury
SVP, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer
(404) 229-4242
Randy.salisbury@streamlinehealth.net

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended  
    January 31,     January 31,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Revenues:                                
Systems sales   $ 173,000     $ 645,000     $ 1,219,000     $ 2,472,000  
Professional services     186,000       250,000       1,801,000       1,336,000  
Audit Services     446,000       277,000       1,712,000       1,118,000  
Maintenance and support     2,772,000       3,009,000       11,309,000       12,586,000  
Software as a service     1,228,000       1,284,000       4,702,000       4,853,000  
Total revenues     4,805,000       5,465,000       20,743,000       22,365,000  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Cost of systems sales     631,000       179,000       1,022,000       942,000  
Cost of professional services     487,000       578,000       2,103,000       2,657,000  
Cost of audit services     306,000       356,000       1,255,000       1,373,000  
Cost of maintenance and support     410,000       453,000       1,685,000       2,173,000  
Cost of software as a service     479,000       187,000       1,415,000       992,000  
Selling, general and administrative     2,066,000       2,394,000       9,811,000       10,554,000  
Research and development     1,170,000       959,000       3,555,000       4,261,000  
Executive Transition Costs     168,000       -       789,000       -  
Restructuring Charges     388,000       -       388,000       -  
Transaction Costs     861,000       -       861,000       -  
Impairment of Long-lived Assets             3,681,000       -       3,681,000  
Loss on exit of operating lease     -       (334,000 )     -       1,034,000  
Total operating expenses     6,966,000       8,453,000       22,884,000       27,667,000  
Operating loss     (2,161,000 )     (2,988,000 )     (2,141,000 )     (5,302,000 )
Other expense:                                
Interest expense     (70,000 )     (52,000 )     (309,000 )     (384,000 )
Miscellaneous expense     (167,000 )     (61,000 )     (391,000 )     (179,000 )
Loss before income taxes     (2,398,000 )     (3,101,000 )     (2,841,000 )     (5,865,000 )
Income tax benefit (expense)     (6,000 )     5,000       (22,000 )     -  
Net Loss   $ (2,404,000 )   $ (3,096,000 )   $ (2,863,000 )   $ (5,865,000 )
Add: Redemption of Series A Preferred Stock     4,894,000       -       4,894,000       -  
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders   $ 2,490,000     $ (3,096,000 )   $ 2,031,000     $ (5,865,000 )
Net income (loss) per common share – basic   $ 0.08     $ (0.16 )   $ 0.09     $ (0.30 )
Weighted average number of common shares – basic     29,653,550       19,676,686       22,739,679       19,540,980  
Net loss per common share - diluted   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.16 )   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.30 )
Weighted average number of common shares – diluted     29,653,550       19,676,686       22,739,679       19,540,980  

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

    January 31, 2020     January 31, 2019  
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,649,000     $ 2,376,000  
Accounts receivable, net     3,166,000       2,933,000  
Contract receivables     820,000       1,263,000  
Prepaid hardware and other current assets     919,000       1,048,000  
Total current assets     6,554,000       7,620,000  
                 
Non-current assets:                
Property and equipment, net     152,000       237,000  
Contract Receivables, less current portion     -       407,000  
Capitalized software development costs     7,598,000       5,698,000  
Intangible assets, net     1,115,000       1,669,000  
Goodwill     15,537,000       15,537,000  
Other non-current assets     695,000       572,000  
Total non-current assets     25,097,000       24,120,000  
    $ 31,651,000     $ 31,740,000  
                 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 1,270,000     $ 1,280,000  
Accrued compensation     866,000       789,000  
Accrued other expenses     671,000       1,025,000  
Current portion of term loan     3,825,000       597,000  
Deferred revenues     7,990,000       8,338,000  
Royalty Liability     969,000       -  
Other     -       94,000  
Total current liabilities     15,591,000       12,123,000  
                 
Non-current liabilities:                
Term loan, net of current portion     -       3,351,000  
Royalty liability     -       905,000  
Deferred revenues, less current portion     55,000       432,000  
Other liabilities     -       41,000  
Total non-current liabilities     55,000       4,729,000  
Total liabilities     15,646,000       16,852,000  
                 
Series A 0% Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock     -       8,686,000  
                 
Stockholders’ equity     16,005,000       6,202,000  
    $ 31,651,000     $ 31,740,000  

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

    Fiscal Year  
    2019     2018  
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net loss   $ (2,863,000 )   $ (5,865,000 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation     137,000       450,000  
Amortization of capitalized software development costs     1,458,000       1,160,000  
Amortization of intangible assets     554,000       937,000  
Amortization of other deferred costs     480,000       415,000  
Valuation adjustments     64,000       126,000  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt     150,000       -  
Impairment of long-lived assets     -       3,681,000  
Loss on exit of operating lease     -       1,034,000  
Loss on disposal of fixed assets     -       7,000  
Share-based compensation expense     934,000       629,000  
Provision for accounts receivable     (201,000 )     13,000  
Changes in assets and liabilities     (721,000 )     (1,190,000 )
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities     (8,000 )     1,397,000  
                 
Cash flows used in investing activities:                
Purchases of property and equipment     (52,000 )     (21,000 )
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment     -       21,000  
Capitalization of software development costs     (3,358,000 )     (3,003,000 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (3,410,000 )     (3,003,000 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Proceeds from issuance of common stock     9,663,000       -  
Payments for costs directly attributable to the issuance of common stock     (711,000 )     -  
Proceeds from term loan     4,000,000       -  
Principal payments on term loan     (4,030,000 )     (597,000 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and stock purchase plan     8,000       44,000  
Redemption of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock     (5,791,000 )     -  
Fees paid for redemption of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock     (22,000 )     -  
Payments related to settlement of employee shared-based awards     (99,000 )     (62,000 )
Payment of deferred financing costs     (325,000 )     (23,000 )
Other     (2,000 )        
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     2,691,000       (638,000 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (727,000 )     (2,244,000 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year     2,376,000       4,620,000  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year     1,649,000       2,376,000  

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

New Bookings

 (Unaudited)

Table B

    January 31, 2020  
    Three Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended  
Systems Sales   $ 92,000     $ 1,209,000  
Professional Services     178,000       1,666,000  
Audit Services     9,000       288,000  
Maintenance and Support     28,000       1,679,000  
Software as a Service     698,000       4,004,000  
    $ 1,005,000     $ 8,846,000  
Total FY 2018 bookings   $ 1,123,000     $ 8,221,000  
Total FY 2017 bookings   $ 1,192,000     $ 4,756,000  


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Table C
 
This press release contains a non-GAAP financial measure under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for Adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP information supplements and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles. Non-GAAP financial measures are used internally to manage the business, such as in establishing an annual operating budget. Streamline Health’s management in its operating and financial decision-making uses non-GAAP financial measures because management believes these measures reflect ongoing business in a manner that allows meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Accordingly, the Company believes it is useful for investors and others to review both GAAP and non-GAAP measures in order to (a) understand and evaluate current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does and (b) compare in a consistent manner the Company’s current financial results with past financial results. The primary limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures are that these measures may not be directly comparable to the amounts reported by other companies and they do not include all items of income and expense that affect operations. The Company’s management compensates for these limitations by considering the Company’s financial results and outlook as determined in accordance with GAAP and by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached to this press release. Streamline Health defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as net earnings (loss) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of tangible and intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, significant non-recurring operating expenses, and transactional related expenses including: gains and losses on debt and equity conversions, associate severances and related restructuring expenses, associate inducements, professional and advisory fees, and internal direct costs incurred to complete transactions.

Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):

(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended,     Twelve Months Ended,  
    January 31, 2020     January 31, 2019     January 31, 2020     January 31, 2019  
Net loss   $ (2,404 )   $ (3,095 )   $ (2,863 )   $ (5,865 )
Interest expense     70       52       309       384  
Income tax benefit     6       (6 )     22       -  
Depreciation     24       39       137       450  
Amortization of capitalized software development     814       265       1,458       1,160  
Amortization of intangible assets     130       232       554       937  
Amortization of other costs     87       52       237       346  
EBITDA     (1,273 )     (2,461 )     (146 )     (2,588 )
Share-based compensation expense     215       136       934       629  
Impairment of long-lived assets     -       3,681       -       3,681  
Loss on disposal of fixed assets     -       2       -       7  
Non-cash valuation adjustments     17       55       64       126  
Executive transition costs (1)     168       -       725       -  
Rationalization Charges     388       -       388       -  
Transaction costs     861       -       861       -  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt     -       -       150       -  
Loss on exit of operating lease     -       (334 )             1,034  
Other non-recurring expenses     103       -       157       -  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 479     $ 1,079     $ 3,133     $ 2,889  
Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share:                                
Net loss per common share – diluted   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.16 )   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.30 )
Adjusted EBITDA per adjusted diluted share (1)   $ 0.02     $ 0.05     $ 0.12     $ 0.13  
                                 
Diluted weighted average shares     29,653,550       19,676,686       22,739,679       19,540,980  
Includable incremental shares — Ad EBITDA (2)     442,627       3,161,821       2,343,382       3,065,402  
Adjusted diluted shares (4)     30,096,176       22,838,507       25,083,061       22,606,382  

(1) Executive transition cost on the consolidated statement of operations includes $64,000 in stock compensation expense for fiscal 2019, which is included within Share-based compensation expense in the Adjusted EBITDA calculation above.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GAAP net revenues.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA per adjusted diluted share for the Company’s common stock is computed using the more dilutive of the two-class method or the if-converted method.

(4) The number of incremental shares that would be dilutive under profit assumption, only applicable under a GAAP net loss. If GAAP profit is earned in the current period, no additional incremental shares are assumed.

