Saeed Torbati Announces Ontario Green Savings’ Support During COVID-19 Crisis

Saeed Torbati says that Ontario Green Savings is hiring more remote support

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saeed Torbati says that with heating and cooling being essential services, Ontario Green Savings will continue to provide services for its communities through remote tech support and customer service representatives. Saeed Torbati is the CEO of Ontario Green Savings , which was listed as one of Canada’s fastest growing companies in 2019. Torbati also created En7rprnr, a platform to help budding entrepreneurs build and develop their businesses. He splits his time between Toronto and Ottawa.Ontario Green Savings is a leading smart home rental program provider, bringing energy solutions, smart home and automation to approximately 8,500 customers in Ontario. The company provides green energy products that provide a real and convenient solution for consumers to offset the environmental impact associated with their everyday energy use.“We are now more than ever hiring work from home tech support and customer service reps,” says Saeed Torbati.“Now more than ever people are staying home and using their furnaces and water heaters more than usual and that additional workload is causing wear and tear and creates servicing issues. We need to be prepared to maintain and service a larger number of customers. That requires additional licensed techs and customer service support.”For more information, please visit https://ontariogreensavings.com/ About Saeed TorbatiBorn and raised in Iran, Saeed Torbati is now a serial entrepreneur with multiple successful businesses, dividing his time between Toronto and Ottawa in Ontario in Canada. He graduated from Algonquin College of Applied Arts and Technology with honours in 2012, receiving a degree in Electromechanical Engineering Robotics. He then began working in the green energy sector as a sales representative. This launched him into the green technology and financial industry, leading him to form his own corporation. He went on to earn an Associate's degree in Entrepreneurship/Entrepreneurial Studies from Harvard Business School. Saeed Torbati has built a successful career, with one of the companies that he manages, Ontario Green Savings, being listed as one of the fastest growing start-ups in 2019.



