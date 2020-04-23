Cornbread Hemp Unveils New Packaging for its Popular CBD Creams

Cornbread Hemp offers full spectrum, paraben-free CBD lotions with sativa terpenes.

Cornbread Hemp offers CBD creams and CBD lotions made from full spectrum hemp distillate blended in a paraben-free lotion with sativa terpenes.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cornbread Hemp proudly announces a new look for their full spectrum CBD cream product line. Having just closed a six-figure fundraise, Cornbread Hemp is re-introducing their unique CBD creams that helped them rise to the top of the CBD industry over the course of a year.

“For people suffering from extremely dry hands as a result of excessive hand-washing in this COVID-19 era, a full spectrum CBD lotion could be just what you need,” said Jim Higdon, Cornbread Hemp co-founder and chief communications officer.

What makes Cornbread Hemp’s CBD creams unique?

Cornbread Hemp’s CBD creams combine four attributes that make them unlike any other CBD topical preparation on the market today:

1) A cream not a salve: Cornbread Hemp only makes CBD cream, not oil-based salves. Salves are often made of bee’s wax and leave an oily, greasy residue on the skin, while CBD cream effectively penetrates and moisturizes the skin while delivering CBD to the applied area.

2) Full spectrum: Many CBD creams are made from CBD isolate, which lacks the entourage effect of full spectrum hemp extract. Cornbread Hemp always uses full spectrum distillate in their CBD topicals.

3) Paraben-free: Parabens are a class of synthetic preservatives commonly used in the cosmetics industry that can mimic estrogen in the body, which can create hormonal and fertility issues in men and women. Cornbread Hemp never uses parabens in their CBD products.

4) Unique terpene profile: The scent of our creams comes from a unique terpene profile of a landrace sativa strain that is high in terpinolene. In addition to cannabis, terpinolene is found naturally in lilacs, rosemary, pine trees, and tea tree oil. That floral-piney aroma is now synonymous with Cornbread Hemp’s full spectrum CBD creams.

Cornbread Hemp’s CBD Creams

200 mg CBD Lotion for Skin

Made with our full-spectrum CBD distillate infused into two ounces of paraben-free body lotion with a unique terpene profile, our 200 mg full spectrum CBD lotion for skin is the best CBD topical available to support healthy skin. It absorbs with ease because of its ultra-refined qualities and doesn’t leave an oily residue behind. Perfect for fighting the effects of chapped hands due to excessive hand-washing.*

500 mg CBD Lotion with Menthol

We increased the dosage 2.5x and added menthol to make our 500 mg CBD lotion for pain relief the most potent CBD lotion on the market. Using our full spectrum CBD oil from Kentucky-grown hemp, this CBD cream is widely held useful for soothing muscles and joints with quick absorption and no greasy residue. The menthol blends with our proprietary sativa terpenes to create a unique aroma that our customers love.*

The backstory on Cornbread Hemp’s CBD Lotions

Cornbread Hemp co-founder Jim Higdon knew that topicals would be essential to building a full line of CBD products because he has suffered from allergic dermatitis on his hands for most of his life. This left his knuckles and cuticles dry and cracked, and it hurt to wash his hands. The only thing dermatologists could give him were steroid creams and tar-based topicals that were expensive, smelled bad, and didn’t work.

When CBD salves and balms first became available, Higdon experimented with them, but the greasy residue sat on his bad skin, which was counterproductive. Then, Higdon discovered a CBD cream, but it was made from a CBD isolate. In early 2019, Higdon and the Cornbread Hemp R&D team set out to create a full spectrum CBD lotion made from full spectrum CBD distillate with added sativa terpenes.

“We were early to the game on offering full spectrum CBD lotion,” Higdon said. “While we are no longer alone in the full spectrum CBD cream market, our products still stand out.”

About Cornbread Hemp

Cornbread Hemp is a family-owned company based in Louisville, Kentucky. It was co-founded in 2018 by former cannabis journalist and book author Jim Higdon and his cousin Eric Zipperle, who has an MBA and an e-commerce background. Higdon is the author of the nonfiction book, The Cornbread Mafia: A Homegrown Syndicate’s Code of Silence and the Biggest Marijuana Bust in American History, and as a journalist, he covered cannabis politics for POLITICO and Kentucky news for the Washington Post.

Higdon and Zipperle created Cornbread Hemp in late 2018 and began shipping their first products in April 2019, quickly becoming the top CBD brand from Kentucky. To ensure safety in our products, Cornbread Hemp sends all of its products to be third-party tested at Kaycha Labs, the only lab in Kentucky with DEA registration and ISO certification. All lab reports are available on the Cornbread Hemp website and via QR codes printed on every product. To ensure product authenticity, Cornbread Hemp utilizes the anti-counterfeiting hologram system offered by CannVerify.

Cornbread Hemp’s products are full spectrum and contain not more than 0.3% THC in accordance with federal law. All Cornbread Hemp products are Kentucky Proud and made from 100% Kentucky-grown hemp. For more information, visit CornbreadHemp.com and follow @CornbreadHemp on Instagram and Twitter.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Cornbread Hemp co-founder Jim Higdon discusses their full spectrum CBD lotions and CBD creams.



