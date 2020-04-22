Second Edition of “NBA Africa Game Time” Hosted by Award Winning South African Music Artist Sho Madjozi Tips Off on Youtube

Who: Sho Madjozi, Award Winning South African Music Artist

NBA (https://www.NBA.com/) player Bruno Fernando (Atlanta Hawks; Angola)

Upcoming guests include NBA player Bismack Biyombo (Charlotte Hornets; Democratic Republic of the Congo) and Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku

What: The second edition of “NBA Africa Game Time” (https://bit.ly/3532Jjl) has tipped off on the NBA Africa YouTube channel (https://bit.ly/3cH9MRc). Every Wednesday starting today, April 22, South African music artist Sho Madjozi will share the most recent updates from around the NBA, revisit highlights of the week from the league’s #NBATogether (https://on.nba.com/2S10U13) campaign, and interview special guests from the world of sports and entertainment.

This week, Madjozi’s guest is the first Angolan drafted to the NBA, Atlanta Hawks center Bruno Fernando. Fernando recalls the historic 2019 NBA Draft, shares who has inspired him the most on a basketball court and talks about being a rookie in the NBA.

The first episode also revisits the 2020 WNBA Draft (https://on.nba.com/3eO4tld) and the NBA Together initiative, previews Netflix documentary “The Last Dance” on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ sixth championship campaign, and highlights some of the top plays from the 2019-20 NBA season.

Launched in 2019, “NBA Africa Game Time” is a digital basketball and lifestyle show for NBA fans in Africa. During the NBA season hiatus, “NBA Africa Game Time” will be produced virtually with the guests joining in from around the world.

For more information on the NBA’s initiatives in Africa, fans can follow the NBA on Facebook (NBA Africa), Twitter (@NBA_Africa) and YouTube.

Where: Official NBA Africa YouTube Channel (https://bit.ly/3bvpUoP)

When: Wednesdays 6:00PM CAT

