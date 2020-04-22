Put On Your Creative Hat and Join IPHE's Infographic Challenge!

In celebration of Earth Day, the U.S. Department of Energy's Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office, in collaboration with the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy (IPHE), is launching the IPHE's Student Infographic Challenge. This competition is a call for students around the world to apply their creative and research skills to showcase how hydrogen and fuel cells can help create a more sustainable, clean, and resilient energy future.

As part of the challenge, students will research, interpret, and create a succinct, engaging infographic on topics including the basics, progress, and/or status of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies in a specific region and/or around the world. This is an opportunity for the next generation of scientists, communicators, engineers, designers, and professionals to gain foundational knowledge about the emerging field of hydrogen and fuel cells, develop research and design skills, and explore their creativity.

Are you ready to get put on your creative hat, show your skills, and spread the word about hydrogen and fuel cells? Visit iphe.net/challenge for full details about competition requirements, additional submission rounds, and timeline. Entries are due by July 31, 2020.