Glatfelter Launches New Website

YORK, Pa., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) unveiled the Company's redesigned website as part of its overall business transformation toward becoming a leading global supplier of engineered materials. Visitors to www.glatfelter.com will find a streamlined design that incorporates enhanced content highlighting Glatfelter's innovative product portfolio, investor relations and corporate governance resources, as well as the Company's long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility.



“We are excited to launch our new website that further reflects the progress we are making with our transformation as an engineered materials company and the unwavering dedication of our employees to create value for our shareholders, customers, and the communities in which we do business,” said Dante C. Parrini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Launching the new website on Earth Day is meaningful given Glatfelter’s commitment to ESG and the Company’s role as a leading manufacturer of engineered materials vital to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by supplying critical health, hygiene, surface cleaning, and food and beverage products.”

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in York, PA and transitioning to new headquarters in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s annual net sales approximate $925 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,600 employees worldwide. Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com .

Contacts: Investors: Media: Samuel L. Hillard Eileen L. Beck (717) 225-2743 (717) 225-2793 samuel.hillard@glatfelter.com eileen.beck@glatfelter.com



